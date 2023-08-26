LESLEY HART: How do you weather-proof a garden party in Scotland? You don’t

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LESLEY HART: How do you weather-proof a garden party in Scotland? You don’t

Lesley had words with the universe when the rain threatened to ruin her girlfriend Alison's birthday party.

Hoolies and flying gazebos threatened to rain on Lesley's parade as she planned a party for Alison. Image: Lesley Hart.
By Lesley Hart

Ever tried to weather-proof a Scottish garden party?

If so, you’ll know – as I do now – that it’s a pointless, futile exercise.

Nature will find a way to show you who’s boss. And if you don’t want to learn that lesson the hard way, don’t make the gazebo your catch-all Scottish garden party solution.

It was my girlfriend Alison’s 40th birthday last week.

And in preparation for ‘Alisonbury’, her festival-themed silent disco, myself and a crack-team of family members spent untold hours deliberating how many gazebos to put up in case of torrential rain, where to put the food in case of torrential rain, if it’s worth bulk buying ponchos in case of torrential rain…

The party was happening in the west of Scotland, so there is on average around 85% chance of torrential rain on any given day in the year.

Lesley Hart, left, with her birthday girl, Alison. Image: Lesley Hart. 

In the end we went for three gazebos and a belltent. I was meant to order ponchos for everyone but forgot, and there was a period in the day when I thought this was my biggest oversight.

It wasn’t.

Dial up the universe – it works for me!

What I did remember to do, was dial up the universe and ask for sunshine for Alisonbury.

This is my new thing, by the way – dialling up the universe and making requests. I’m not sure how scientific it is, any more than a wishing well, or a prayer.

And trying to control the weather on an imaginary telephone (mine’s a big old fashioned one, with a rotary dial) is bound to bring down nature’s thunder. Or in this case, 35 mile an hour winds, which were just enough, three hours before the party, to rip the roof off one gazebo and completely mangle another.

The mangled gazebos almost killed the party. Image: Lesley Hart. 

I’d just come off stage in Edinburgh to find a bunch of distressed texts with photos and videos from Alison, who’d been chewed in the frame of one gazebo and almost paraglided out of her own garden with the other.

Some local pals helped untangle the mangled gazebo and make a virtue – if not a shelter – of the other by adorning the frame with fairy lights.

However, having rescued Alisonbury from wind-damage, we somehow forgot about the high likelihood of torrential rain.

Dry cushions don’t guarantee bums on seats

Just as well we’re used to it, so that when a mini-monsoon burst down just an hour before guests were due to arrive, we expertly wheeched all the garden cushions and blankets into the house in seconds flat, barely catching a drop.

Still, dry cushions or no, the rain battered down. Our hearts sank. At this point it looked as if the garden party, stripped as it was of most of its shelter, was going to be a washout.

But nature isn’t always so cruel. And I had asked the universe nicely for sunshine.

The sun came out in time for Alison and her friends to celebrate, silent disco style. Image: Lesley Hart. 

Sure enough, and on its own terms, the weather brightened up just as guests started to arrive. The sun came out, the wind died down.

We had the best, most fabulous, al fresco silent disco we could have hoped for – and a very happy birthday girl, throwing shapes all over the garden with her favourite people.

And if there’s a lesson to be learned here, it is: when dialling up the universe for Scottish garden party sunshine, you might want to add: “and no hoolies, please!”

