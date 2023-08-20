Dundee United academy update as Paul Cowie outlines top priority for youth system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United academy update as Paul Cowie outlines top priority for youth system

Cowie wants to see United kids starring for the first-team before the move elsewhere.

Dundee United academy director Paul Cowie
United academy director Paul Cowie. Image: Paul Reid.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are developing youngsters to star in the Tannadice first-team — not to be sold as untested teenagers.

That is the view of Tangerines’ academy director Paul Cowie.

While Cowie accepts it is beyond his control if sides from the English Premier League swoop for one of their kids — as happened with Aston Villa’s signing of Kerr Smith in January 2022 — he is determined to see the cream of the crop stick around.

The likes of Kai Fotheringham, Archie Meekison, Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman have all seen regular minutes this term, with Rory MacLeod also considered a fine talent.

Mathew Cudjoe, though not a United graduate, is nonetheless illustrating a pathway for talented teenagers.

Kai Fotheringham after scoring for Dundee United against Falkirk
Academy graduate Kai Fotheringham has performed well this season. Image: SNS

“The biggest thing is opportunity and the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) has been around the academy over the last few months,” Cowie told Courier Sport. “The young players have had great exposure.

“There were a couple of our young players in the squad that went down to Burnley last week (Owen Stirton and Greg Petrie), which is a great learning curve for them.

“There have been a large number of academy graduates in the squad and it’s up to them to establish themselves in the first 11 and establish that pathway even further — so younger players see that and motivates them.”

He added: “Our goals remain the same; to create first-team players. We want to bring through players who get in the first-team, stay in the first-team and then, if they capture the right audience, maybe get bigger moves.”

Objectives

In an exclusive interview with Courier Sport last week, owner Mark Ogren reaffirmed his commitment to the club’s academy, despite the necessary cost-cutting elsewhere in the business.

Paul Cowie at Dundee United's new look Foundation Park
Paul Cowie at the new look Foundation Park. Image: Paul Reid

Cowie added: “The chairman (Ogren) is fully invested in the academy and has made it explicitly clear what our objectives are. He has called the academy “the cornerstone” — and that is borne out by the support and investment.”

Talent

And Cowie is enthused by the batch of youngsters emerging through the ranks.

Stirton and Petrie were afforded the learning curve of the aforementioned overnight trip to Burnley with the first-team.

Days earlier, Scott Constable scored for Scotland under-17s, while MacLeod is set to return to the under-19 national picture.

Dundee United's Scott Constable, No.18, on Scotland U17 duty.
Scott Constable, No.18, on Scotland U17 duty. Image: Scottish FA

“We are in a really positive place, with a number of call-ups recently,” added Cowie. “Young Scott Constable played for Scotland under-17s.

“We’ve got three going into an under-16s training camp and Rory MacLeod has been called into the under-19s for Scotland.

“We’ve got a large group of players who are on trial for the Scotland under-15s as well.

“We believe we have a really good pool of talent there, and it is up to the coaching staff and myself to develop them and ensure they can make the next steps on their journey.”

