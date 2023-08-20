Dundee United academy update as Paul Cowie outlines top priority for youth system

Dundee United are developing youngsters to star in the Tannadice first-team — not to be sold as untested teenagers.

That is the view of Tangerines’ academy director Paul Cowie.

While Cowie accepts it is beyond his control if sides from the English Premier League swoop for one of their kids — as happened with Aston Villa’s signing of Kerr Smith in January 2022 — he is determined to see the cream of the crop stick around.

The likes of Kai Fotheringham, Archie Meekison, Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman have all seen regular minutes this term, with Rory MacLeod also considered a fine talent.

Mathew Cudjoe, though not a United graduate, is nonetheless illustrating a pathway for talented teenagers.

“The biggest thing is opportunity and the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) has been around the academy over the last few months,” Cowie told Courier Sport. “The young players have had great exposure.

“There were a couple of our young players in the squad that went down to Burnley last week (Owen Stirton and Greg Petrie), which is a great learning curve for them.

“There have been a large number of academy graduates in the squad and it’s up to them to establish themselves in the first 11 and establish that pathway even further — so younger players see that and motivates them.”

He added: “Our goals remain the same; to create first-team players. We want to bring through players who get in the first-team, stay in the first-team and then, if they capture the right audience, maybe get bigger moves.”

Objectives

In an exclusive interview with Courier Sport last week, owner Mark Ogren reaffirmed his commitment to the club’s academy, despite the necessary cost-cutting elsewhere in the business.

Cowie added: “The chairman (Ogren) is fully invested in the academy and has made it explicitly clear what our objectives are. He has called the academy “the cornerstone” — and that is borne out by the support and investment.”

Talent

And Cowie is enthused by the batch of youngsters emerging through the ranks.

Stirton and Petrie were afforded the learning curve of the aforementioned overnight trip to Burnley with the first-team.

Days earlier, Scott Constable scored for Scotland under-17s, while MacLeod is set to return to the under-19 national picture.

“We are in a really positive place, with a number of call-ups recently,” added Cowie. “Young Scott Constable played for Scotland under-17s.

“We’ve got three going into an under-16s training camp and Rory MacLeod has been called into the under-19s for Scotland.

“We’ve got a large group of players who are on trial for the Scotland under-15s as well.

“We believe we have a really good pool of talent there, and it is up to the coaching staff and myself to develop them and ensure they can make the next steps on their journey.”