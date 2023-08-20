Best pictures as music fans flock to sell-out Rockore Festival in Fife

Thousands of music fans have flocked to Lochore Meadows in Fife to enjoy another sell-out Rockore Festival.

About 4,000 people packed into the main events arena at Lochore Meadows Country Park on Sunday.

Revellers were entertained by a varied array of musical talent including dance favourites QFX, Fife outfits The Columbos, Deaf Monkey and Sunset Spirit plus tributes Just Jovi and Pretty As Pink.

Also on the bill were 80s rockers Big Country, currently celebrating the 40th anniversary of their seminal debut album The Crossing.

Topping the bill were Irish punk and new wave legends The Boomtown Rats with their original lead singer Sir Bob Geldof.

The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the best moments as fans enjoyed Rockore 2023.