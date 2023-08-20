Fife Best pictures as music fans flock to sell-out Rockore Festival in Fife Scottish rockers Big Country and Irish punk legends The Boomtown Rats headlined the event. Rockore Festival which took place at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochore in Fife on Saturday 19th August, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson and The Courier AV team Share Best pictures as music fans flock to sell-out Rockore Festival in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4650904/rockore-fife-2023-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of music fans have flocked to Lochore Meadows in Fife to enjoy another sell-out Rockore Festival. About 4,000 people packed into the main events arena at Lochore Meadows Country Park on Sunday. Revellers were entertained by a varied array of musical talent including dance favourites QFX, Fife outfits The Columbos, Deaf Monkey and Sunset Spirit plus tributes Just Jovi and Pretty As Pink. Also on the bill were 80s rockers Big Country, currently celebrating the 40th anniversary of their seminal debut album The Crossing. Topping the bill were Irish punk and new wave legends The Boomtown Rats with their original lead singer Sir Bob Geldof. The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the best moments as fans enjoyed Rockore 2023. Dressed all in pink, this fan is ready for Pretty As PINK Tribute Band. Fans soaked up the music. Pretty In Pink a Pink Tribute act entertains the festival goers during her set. Rockore Festival which took place at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochore in Fife. Fans soaked up the atmosphere and were in a party mood all day Life is too short to miss out on the festival season Pretty In Pink a Pink Tribute act entertains the festival goers during her set Posing for our photographer. Rockore Festival 2023 Pretty As PINK Tribute Band. Let the music take over, and let the festival vibes flow. The festival brings people together like nothing else. Group of friends enjoying the day at Rockore Festival. Revellers were entertained by a varied array of musical talent. The crowd enjoy Rockore Festival Rockore festival 2023 Rockore Festival which took place at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochore in Fife. The crowd pose for our photographer. Smile!! Enjoying the night. Fans soaked up the atmosphere and were in a party mood all day Crowds came decked out in their best festival clothing. Singing the night away. Happy festival, happy life! Festival goers revelled in the music. Bon Jovi tribute act Just Jovi entertains the festival goers during their set. Lost in the moment at Rockore Festival. Fans enjoy the Bon Jovi tribute act Just Jovi. I came for the music and stayed for the memories This group of friends are creating memories that will last a lifetime at this amazing Rockore Festival. Ready to dance at the rockore music festival About 4,000 people packed into the main events arena at Lochore Meadows Country Park on Sunday. Party Mode! Festival friends are the best friends. Good music and great friends. Thousands have attended this year’s event. Singing the night away. Fans soaked up the atmosphere at the Rockore Festival. Let’s take a selfie at rockore festival 2023 Singing at rockore festival 2023 Endless dancing, good vibes, and unforgettable memories! Happy to be at rockore festival 2023. Fans enjoying the rockore music festival. Celebrating culture, music, and art at the Rockore Festival. Bon Jovi tribute act Just Jovi entertains the festival goers during their set. Bon Jovi tribute act Just Jovi Summer, music, and good friends The Columbos Soul Band A young child enjoys the Rockore music festival. The Columbos Soul Band entertain the festival goers. Festival squad Did you enjoy Rockore Festival? Dancing to the music. Where you at the Rockore Festival?
