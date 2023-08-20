Best pictures as music fans flock to sell-out Rockore Festival in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as music fans flock to sell-out Rockore Festival in Fife

Scottish rockers Big Country and Irish punk legends The Boomtown Rats headlined the event.

Rockore Festival which took place at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochore in Fife on Saturday 19th August, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rockore Festival which took place at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochore in Fife on Saturday 19th August, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson and The Courier AV team

Thousands of music fans have flocked to Lochore Meadows in Fife to enjoy another sell-out Rockore Festival.

About 4,000 people packed into the main events arena at Lochore Meadows Country Park on Sunday.

Revellers were entertained by a varied array of musical talent including dance favourites QFX, Fife outfits The Columbos, Deaf Monkey and Sunset Spirit plus tributes Just Jovi and Pretty As Pink.

Also on the bill were 80s rockers Big Country, currently celebrating the 40th anniversary of their seminal debut album The Crossing.

Topping the bill were Irish punk and new wave legends The Boomtown Rats with their original lead singer Sir Bob Geldof.

The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the best moments as fans enjoyed Rockore 2023.

Dressed all in pink, this fan is ready for Pretty As PINK Tribute Band.
Fans soaked up the music.
Pretty In Pink a Pink Tribute act entertains the festival goers during her set.
Rockore Festival which took place at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochore in Fife.
Fans soaked up the atmosphere and were in a party mood all day
Life is too short to miss out on the festival season
Pretty In Pink a Pink Tribute act entertains the festival goers during her set
Posing for our photographer.
Rockore Festival 2023
Pretty As PINK Tribute Band.

Let the music take over, and let the festival vibes flow.
The festival brings people together like nothing else.
Group of friends enjoying the day at Rockore Festival.
Revellers were entertained by a varied array of musical talent.
The crowd enjoy Rockore Festival
Rockore festival 2023
Rockore Festival which took place at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochore in Fife.
The crowd pose for our photographer.
Smile!!
Enjoying the night.
Fans soaked up the atmosphere and were in a party mood all day
Crowds came decked out in their best festival clothing.
Singing the night away.
Happy festival, happy life!
Festival goers revelled in the music.
Bon Jovi tribute act Just Jovi entertains the festival goers during their set.
Lost in the moment at Rockore Festival.
Fans enjoy the Bon Jovi tribute act Just Jovi.
I came for the music and stayed for the memories
This group of friends are creating memories that will last a lifetime at this amazing Rockore Festival.
Ready to dance at the rockore music festival
About 4,000 people packed into the main events arena at Lochore Meadows Country Park on Sunday.
Party Mode!
Festival friends are the best friends.
Good music and great friends.
Thousands have attended this year’s event.
Singing the night away.
Fans soaked up the atmosphere at the Rockore Festival.
Let’s take a selfie at rockore festival 2023
Singing at rockore festival 2023
Endless dancing, good vibes, and unforgettable memories!
Happy to be at rockore festival 2023.
Fans enjoying the rockore music festival.
Celebrating culture, music, and art at the Rockore Festival.

Bon Jovi tribute act Just Jovi entertains the festival goers during their set.
Bon Jovi tribute act Just Jovi
Summer, music, and good friends
The Columbos Soul Band
A young child enjoys the Rockore music festival.
The Columbos Soul Band entertain the festival goers.
Festival squad
Did you enjoy Rockore Festival?
Dancing to the music.
Where you at the Rockore Festival?

 

 

Conversation