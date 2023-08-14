Mathew Cudjoe eyes ‘best player in the Championship’ tag as Dundee United kid recalls crucial Jim Goodwin summer talks

Mathew Cudjoe has opened up on the crucial talks with Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin that proved the catalyst for a blistering start to his Championship campaign.

Cudjoe, 19, endured a frustrating 2022/23 season, making 16 appearances — with just three of those in the starting line-up.

With an unshakable belief in his own ability, the Ghanaian and his representative sought assurances that he would be given an opportunity to shine during meetings with Goodwin over the summer.

And Goodwin’s assertion that he saw Cudjoe as a potentially key member of the team was music to their ears.

“Last season was difficult because I didn’t get a lot of game-time to play, and I know my own quality,” said Cudjoe.

“I know I can make an impact for the team.

“That was difficult. So we had to talk and have conversations.

“That went well and I liked what the coach said to me. He told me I would be part of the plans — and I was always happy at Dundee United. This season is a new chapter.”

Belief

The “new chapter” is proving to be a promising one for Cudjoe.

He was a stand-out during the Viaplay Cup group phase, then notched his first ever senior goal for the club with a sumptuous chip in the 4-0 win over Arbroath. He also bagged an assist for Louis Moult at Gayfield.

And the diminutive forward was arguably the only man in Tangerine who looked capable of producing the moment of magic required on Saturday to break down a stubborn Dunfermline resistance following Craig Wighton’s opener.

So it proved, with Cudjoe whipping home a stunning strike from the edge of the box with 95 minutes on the clock.

“I missed a couple of chances and I should have scored, but that is the game — sometimes it goes like that,” he continued. “But I always believe I will score.

“I know I will score more goals this season and maybe be the best player in the Championship.”

Cudjoe added: “I know that until the referee blows his whistle, even after the 90 minutes, that we still have confidence and belief that we can score. And we did that.”

Magic moment

Aside from the dramatic timing, Cudjoe’s first ever goal at Tannadice was memorable for a player who has captured the imagination of United fans since arriving in November 2021.

He added: “To score that first goal in front of the fans at Tannadice — it feels so good. I hope the fans are happy when I do things like this.

“I just need to keep it up; score or assist in every game.

“They supported us all the way through the match on Saturday and we will not let them down. There is more to come and we will make them happy.”