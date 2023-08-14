Mathew Cudjoe eyes ‘best player in the Championship’ tag as Dundee United kid recalls crucial Jim Goodwin summer talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mathew Cudjoe eyes ‘best player in the Championship’ tag as Dundee United kid recalls crucial Jim Goodwin summer talks

Ambitious Cudjoe is making his mark.

By Alan Temple
Mathew Cudjoe meets Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Cudjoe meets adoring Arabs after securing a draw. Image: SNS

Mathew Cudjoe has opened up on the crucial talks with Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin that proved the catalyst for a blistering start to his Championship campaign.

Cudjoe, 19, endured a frustrating 2022/23 season, making 16 appearances — with just three of those in the starting line-up.

With an unshakable belief in his own ability, the Ghanaian and his representative sought assurances that he would be given an opportunity to shine during meetings with Goodwin over the summer.

That was difficult. So we had to talk and have conversations.

Mathew Cudjoe

And Goodwin’s assertion that he saw Cudjoe as a potentially key member of the team was music to their ears.

“Last season was difficult because I didn’t get a lot of game-time to play, and I know my own quality,” said Cudjoe.

Mathew Cudjoe sweeps home a leveller for Dundee United against Dunfermline
Cudjoe sweeps home the leveller. Image: SNS

“I know I can make an impact for the team.

“That was difficult. So we had to talk and have conversations.

“That went well and I liked what the coach said to me. He told me I would be part of the plans — and I was always happy at Dundee United. This season is a new chapter.”

Belief

The “new chapter” is proving to be a promising one for Cudjoe.

He was a stand-out during the Viaplay Cup group phase, then notched his first ever senior goal for the club with a sumptuous chip in the 4-0 win over Arbroath. He also bagged an assist for Louis Moult at Gayfield.

And the diminutive forward was arguably the only man in Tangerine who looked capable of producing the moment of magic required on Saturday to break down a stubborn Dunfermline resistance following Craig Wighton’s opener.

So it proved, with Cudjoe whipping home a stunning strike from the edge of the box with 95 minutes on the clock.

Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe is hailed following his superb leveller.
Mathew Cudjoe is hailed following his superb leveller. Image: SNS

“I missed a couple of chances and I should have scored, but that is the game — sometimes it goes like that,” he continued. “But I always believe I will score.

“I know I will score more goals this season and maybe be the best player in the Championship.”

Cudjoe added: “I know that until the referee blows his whistle, even after the 90 minutes, that we still have confidence and belief that we can score. And we did that.”

Magic moment

Aside from the dramatic timing, Cudjoe’s first ever goal at Tannadice was memorable for a player who has captured the imagination of United fans since arriving in November 2021.

Mathew Cudjoe takes the acclaim of fans at Tannadice.
Cudjoe works the crowd at Tannadice. ImageL SNS

He added: “To score that first goal in front of the fans at Tannadice — it feels so good. I hope the fans are happy when I do things like this.

“I just need to keep it up; score or assist in every game.

“They supported us all the way through the match on Saturday and we will not let them down. There is more to come and we will make them happy.”

