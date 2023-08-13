5 Dundee United talking points: Key man is sorely missed as Dunfermline clash produces Tannadice spectacle — on and off the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee United talking points: Key man is sorely missed as Dunfermline clash produces Tannadice spectacle — on and off the pitch

Courier Sport analyses the burning issues from a dramatic draw against Dunfermline.

Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe is hailed following his superb leveller.
Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Mathew Cudjoe produced a sumptuous leveller in the fifth minute of injury time to seal a dramatic 1-1 draw for Dundee United against Dunfermline.

The visitors appeared on course for a statement triumph at Tannadice following Craig Wighton’s pin-point header in the second half.

But Cudjoe’s second goal in his last two outings ensured a merited share of the spoils.

Courier Sport was there to analyse the action.

Missing Ross Docherty

Dundee United’s first summer signing has been one of their most vital.

Ross Docherty was handed the captaincy following his arrival from Partick Thistle and, allied with his leadership qualities, the midfielder’s performances have been superb in the United engine room.

As illustrated below, he was outstanding in the 4-0 victory over Arbroath.

And he was missed on Saturday. As well as his combative streak, Docherty has an ability to break the lines with fast, accurate forward passes; turning defence to attack at the blink of an eye.

That was lacking at times on Saturday, with the Pars afforded an opportunity to amass ranks at the back.

Liam Grimshaw was decent in the early stages, albeit more cautious in his distribution. But he was shifted back to right-back following injury to Kieran Freeman.

Archie Meekison came into midfield and didn’t look overly comfortable as a deep-lying “No.6”.

Docherty will be welcomed back with open arms — his hamstring tweak is not a serious one — when United travel to Ayr in a fortnight.

Sleepy concession

After three successive clean sheets (four, if including the 2-0 friendly win over Carlisle United), the Tangerines will be irked by the nature of Dunfermline’s opener.

The hosts were asleep for Josh Edwards’ clever throw-in.

The Pars full-back initially shaped up to launch a missile into the box and, as such, the Terrors set-up to defend that — only for roving centre-back Ewan Otoo to dash into acres of space (below) and create a two-on-one against Louis Moult.

Otoo slipped the ball back to Edwards, and his delivery was pin-point perfect for Wighton, who had ghosted between Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher.

A move that could have been thwarted at several steps.

However, the Dunfermline players — particularly Otoo and Edwards — should be commended for an intelligent bait-and-switch.

Never say die

Hypotheticals are futile — but it is hard to shake the feeling that United would have lost that match last season.

The second period became an increasingly maddening spectacle for the Arabs.

Harry Sharp made a fine save to deny Mathew Cudjoe, while the Ghanaian volleyed inches wide after a delightful flick over Kyle Benedictus’ head. Meekison and Declan Glass shot wide. In total, the hosts had 16 efforts.

Given the Pars’ able defending and wily game management, one could have forgiven United for feeling like it would not be their day.

Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United holds off Ewan Otoo of Dundee United.
Image: SNS

Instead, United were persistent, vocal and determined to push until the final whistle. They were far from their best on Saturday but, if nothing else, Goodwin has assembled a group with some guts and gumption.

At this formative stage of the season, it is difficult to tell who will emerge as bona fide tile contenders and — should the Fifers take that status — then this could be a valuable point.

Mark Ogren waiting for a win

United owner Mark Ogren must forget what it feels like to watch the Tangerines win in person.

The last triumph he witnessed in the flesh was last season’s stirring 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar. Since then, the Minnesota-based businessman has seen his side beaten by St Johnstone, Ross County, Kilmarnock and relegated at Motherwell.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren pictured at Tannadice
Image: SNS

On Saturday, Ogren was at Tannadice to watch the Terrors salvage a draw ahead of a busy week of engagements.

As well as regular liaisons with chief executive Luigi Capuano, Ogren will meet with manager Goodwin on Tuesday to discuss — among other things — the ongoing transfer strategy.

He is also expected to oversee the opening of United’s new stand at Gussie Park.

Putting on a show

A word is due for the Dundee United display team, who produced another fine tifo in the Eddie Thompson Stand lower as the teams took to the field.

Echoing efforts against AZ, Ross County, Livingston and St Johnstone last season, that has become a more regular — and most welcome — feature.

Allied with around 80 season ticket holders moving to that area with the expressed intent to improve the atmosphere at Tannadice, the fans should be commended for their ambition and initiative.

Conversation