James McPake bursting with Dunfermline pride despite 95th minute Dundee United ‘sucker punch’

James McPake is adamant Dunfermline merited all three points against Dundee United, rueing a galling late “sucker-punch”.

The Pars appeared on the road to a fine victory following a clinical Craig Wighton header at Tannadice.

But a moment of Mathew Cudjoe magic in the fifth minute of injury time secured a share of the spoils for United and left the Fifers, and McPake, gutted.

I’m hurting for the players. They deserved the three points. James McPake

The former Dundee player, coach and manager made a “1-1” gesture to the Arabs on the way off the pitch as they celebrated a home draw but, speaking in the aftermath of the encounter, admitted he understood their delight.

“I can’t ask my players to give any more,” said McPake. “We dug in and took it to 10 seconds left before we were sucker-punched.

“I’ve been here celebrating a draw as a player, like they (United) did. And quite right; they fought to the end.”

The Pars belied the absence of Lewis McCann, ruled out with a throat infection, while young defenders Ewan Otoo and Sam Fisher were excellent alongside the terrific Kyle Benedictus.

McPake added: “I’ve got four crucial players out so there’s a lot of pride for me. That’s 26 unbeaten for this group in the league.

“Ewan Otoo was playing academy football until last year, Sam Fisher was in and out the Dundee team, but not really doing anything. Alongside Benedictus, they were brave and we didn’t come and sit in a five.

“I’m hurting for the players. They deserved the three points.”

“Fantastic” prospect

McPake, meanwhile, expressed his excitement after handing a debut from the bench to Celtic starlet Ben Summers.

The talented teenager produced a bright cameo after putting pen to paper on Friday, illustrating a willingness to take possession and commit defenders.

McPake added: “Ben is a fantastic young player. He learned a lot at Celtic training with the first team. He just signed a new deal on Friday with them and he will be an exciting player.”