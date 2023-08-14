Craig Wighton tackles title query as Dunfermline ace insists Pars ‘knew’ they could tame Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Wighton tackles title query as Dunfermline ace insists Pars ‘knew’ they could tame Dundee United

The Fifers are 26 league games unbeaten dating back to last term.

By Alan Temple
Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline at Tannadice
Craig Wighton scored the opener at Tannadice.

Craig Wighton has shrugged off any Dunfermline title talk but insists the Fifers have “every belief” in their squad and management team.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin pin-pointed the Pars as promotion contenders prior to Saturday’s showdown between the sides, noting that they had “slipped under the radar” due to the focus on the Tangerines.

Dunfermline lived up to that billing at Tannadice, with the hosts requiring a 95th-minute Mathew Cudjoe equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw following Wighton’s fantastic headed opener.

The result was all the more impressive given the notable absences of Deniz Mehmet, Rhys Breen, Matty Todd, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Lewis McCann.

Asked whether he agreed that Dunfermline could realistically target the title, Wighton said: “That isn’t something we’ve spoken about as a group but we do have every belief in the players we have, and what the manager wants from us.

“So, there’s no reason why we can’t be successful this year.

“We’ll stick to the same mantra as last season, when it was one game at a time and looking to the next challenge — never getting carried away.

“We’ve got a really good group of players and some are still to come back (to fitness), who were probably starting every week last season. Once we get them back and have the squad a bit bigger and healthier, then we’ll try to kick on.”

Momentum

The draw extended the Pars’ unbeaten league record — stretching back to last season — to 26 GAMES and Wighton, part of the team relegated from the Championship in 2021/22, has underlined the importance of momentum.

Craig Wighton celebrates Dunfermline's opener against Dundee United
Wighton celebrates his opener. Image: SNS

“The last time we were in the Championship, we couldn’t buy a win,” recalled Wighton. “It eats away at you and it becomes harder to get that victory you badly need.

“Whereas, the run we have been on is brilliant and we want to keep it going for as long as possible.

“We are all determined and, as you could see on Saturday, the spirit and togetherness we have in the group will take us a long way.”

Positives

And while claiming a share of the spoils at Tannadice may have raised a few eyebrows elsewhere — particularly after the Terrors’ 4-0 hammering of Arbroath eight days prior — Wighton has revealed that Dunfermline were always confident of securing a result.

Mathew Cudjoe takes the acclaim of fans at Tannadice.
Cudjoe works the crowd at Tannadice. Image: SNS

He added: “I think after the result (Arbroath) last week, a lot of people were maybe talking them up, but most of us watched the game and knew Arbroath weren’t at it that night.

“We knew we could frustrate them.

Apart from the last 10 seconds of the game, we did everything that was asked from us. We just maybe switched off and didn’t get tight enough to Cudjoe, and it was a great finish from him.

“But overall, there are so many positives to take.”

Conversation