Craig Wighton tackles title query as Dunfermline ace insists Pars ‘knew’ they could tame Dundee United

Craig Wighton has shrugged off any Dunfermline title talk but insists the Fifers have “every belief” in their squad and management team.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin pin-pointed the Pars as promotion contenders prior to Saturday’s showdown between the sides, noting that they had “slipped under the radar” due to the focus on the Tangerines.

Dunfermline lived up to that billing at Tannadice, with the hosts requiring a 95th-minute Mathew Cudjoe equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw following Wighton’s fantastic headed opener.

The result was all the more impressive given the notable absences of Deniz Mehmet, Rhys Breen, Matty Todd, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Lewis McCann.

Asked whether he agreed that Dunfermline could realistically target the title, Wighton said: “That isn’t something we’ve spoken about as a group but we do have every belief in the players we have, and what the manager wants from us.

“So, there’s no reason why we can’t be successful this year.

“We’ll stick to the same mantra as last season, when it was one game at a time and looking to the next challenge — never getting carried away.

“We’ve got a really good group of players and some are still to come back (to fitness), who were probably starting every week last season. Once we get them back and have the squad a bit bigger and healthier, then we’ll try to kick on.”

Momentum

The draw extended the Pars’ unbeaten league record — stretching back to last season — to 26 GAMES and Wighton, part of the team relegated from the Championship in 2021/22, has underlined the importance of momentum.

“The last time we were in the Championship, we couldn’t buy a win,” recalled Wighton. “It eats away at you and it becomes harder to get that victory you badly need.

“Whereas, the run we have been on is brilliant and we want to keep it going for as long as possible.

“We are all determined and, as you could see on Saturday, the spirit and togetherness we have in the group will take us a long way.”

Positives

And while claiming a share of the spoils at Tannadice may have raised a few eyebrows elsewhere — particularly after the Terrors’ 4-0 hammering of Arbroath eight days prior — Wighton has revealed that Dunfermline were always confident of securing a result.

He added: “I think after the result (Arbroath) last week, a lot of people were maybe talking them up, but most of us watched the game and knew Arbroath weren’t at it that night.

“We knew we could frustrate them.

“Apart from the last 10 seconds of the game, we did everything that was asked from us. We just maybe switched off and didn’t get tight enough to Cudjoe, and it was a great finish from him.

“But overall, there are so many positives to take.”