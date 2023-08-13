4 Dunfermline talking points: Bloodied, bandaged, brilliant Benedictus and bright Summers

Dunfermline endured a galling finale at Tannadice but still departed Tayside with a fine 1-1 draw following a dramatic showdown with Dundee United.

An excellent Craig Wighton header looked to have secured all three points for the visitors, with the ex-Dundee man converting a sublime Josh Edwards delivery.

However, Mathew Cudjoe finally broke the Pars resistance with 95 minutes on the clock, curling home a simply sensational leveller.

Courier Sport was in place to analyse the action.

Bloodied, bandaged, brilliant Benedictus

Kyle Benedictus, formerly of Dundee, was terrific on his return to the City of Discovery.

The Dunfermline captain was imperious in the air, made a host of key interceptions and, perhaps most impressively of all, marshalled his troops throughout the contest as the pressure built.

In the centre of a back-three, he was flanked by Ewan Otoo (aged 20, with 32 senior appearances) and Sam Fisher (aged 22, with 59 senior appearances) and the trio were solid throughout.

Benedictus’ influence on his inexperienced teammates cannot be overstated.

In Otoo, the Pars also have an impressive attacking outlet, with the former Celtic kid bursting forward with abandon — and illustrated for Craig Wighton’s opening goal (below).

🎥 Watch both the goals from yesterday's 1-1 draw with Dundee United in the SPFL cinch Championship. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/nVGXOxwIbX — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) August 12, 2023

Benedictus could do little about Cudjoe’s magical leveller and can reflect on a superb showing; one that belied a ferocious head-knock with Declan Gallagher in the first period that left him bloodied and bandaged.

26 Not Out

When the agony of the finale fades, the Pars will rightly be content with a superb point against the title favourites.

It continues Dunfermline’s remarkable unbeaten run in league football which, dating back to their title winning campaign last term, now stands at 26 matches.

And just as losing football matches can become a habit, not losing football matches can become a habit. That appears to be the case at East End Park and, should this run continue, few will relish facing James McPake’s men.

The Pars are organised, diligent and packed with youthful exuberance.

Once they get a few of their walking wounded back in contention — or make further signings — then Jim Goodwin’s prediction that they will be promotion contenders may just come to fruition.

A bright Summers ahead

McPake was earnestly excited about the signing of Ben Summers, Celtic’s 2023 academy player of the year.

After handing the young midfielder a debut from the bench — less than 24 hours after his loan arrival was rubber-stamped — he raved about the youngster’s potential and noted that Ange Postecoglou “didn’t just hand out debuts”.

Summers has made two senior appearances for the Hoops and penned a new deal prior to heading for Fife.

And this was a bright cameo.

He was desperate to take possession, sought to commit United defenders and grafted when the Pars were defending their lead.

After the success of Otoo and Kane Ritchie-Hosler last term, McPake looks to have secured another fine prospect from one of the Glasgow giants and, once he has settled, seems like a player who will get fans off their seats.

Break coming at a decent time

While Dunfermline did not welcome their exit from the Viaplay Cup, the resulting week without a fixture may just be ideal for McPake.

Summers will get another couple of weeks of training under his belt, as will Michael O’Halloran, who made his first start for the club on Saturday.

Lewis McCann will be afforded time to shake off the throat infection that ruled him out for Tannadice and young goalkeeper Harry Sharp — thrown straight into the side for the last two matches through necessity — can bed in further.