PICTURES: Carnoustie Ladies wrap up 150th anniversary year in style on legendary links

Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club wrapped up its 150th anniversary year in style on and off the course.

The Angus outfit is the oldest ladies club in the world – and still based in the Links Parade clubhouse beside Carnoustie’s famous Championship links where it was founded in 1873.

Several events have already taken place to mark the milestone.

The anniversary year began with publication of an impressive book charting the history of the club.

An excerpt from the original minute book details the first official event.

It states: “There was a ladies’ golf competition in the links at Carnoustie which commenced at 3 o’clock. There were two matches, each of one round of the course of 18 holes”.

In April, the ladies rolled back the years with a period-dress putting competition.

Golf and putting competitions

So it was fitting that almost 150 years to the day, players were back on the legendary Championship layout and the Burnside course.

The competition involved 41 members and 39 guests, with a putting competition also played on the green opposite the ladies’ clubhouse.

The field included Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers, a long-time member of Carnoustie Ladies and former chair of Carnoustie Links.

Carnoustie head pro Keir McNicoll was among the players who joined the ladies for the anniversary challenge.

Clubhouse reception

A post-golf reception then took place in the clubhouse which was opened on August 24 1895 by the Hon C M Ramsay and Mrs C M Ramsay of Brechin Castle.

Captain Jean McNicoll said: “We were delighted that Kaitlin, Lady Ramsay was able to join us at the reception in 2023 to present the competition prizes.

Angus Deputy Provost Linda Clark and Deputy Lieutenant Sandy McKendrick were also at the event.

Jean said thanks were due to everyone who had supported the club during what has been a momentous year.

Retired Fife farmer Peter Forster, immediate past Captain of the R&A gave a toast to the continued success of Carnoustie Ladies.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the anniversary action.