PICTURES: Carnoustie Ladies wrap up 150th anniversary year in style on legendary links

Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club is the oldest in the world and celebrated with a competition on the famous Championship course ahead of an anniversary dinner.

Ready to tee off with (front) Susan Strachan, club captain Jean McNicoll, Yvonne Heap, Ros Fletcher and Mary Summers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club wrapped up its 150th anniversary year in style on and off the course.

The Angus outfit is the oldest ladies club in the world – and still based in the Links Parade clubhouse beside Carnoustie’s famous Championship links where it was founded in 1873.

Several events have already taken place to mark the milestone.

The anniversary year began with publication of an impressive book charting the history of the club.

An excerpt from the original minute book details the first official event.

It states: “There was a ladies’ golf competition in the links at Carnoustie which commenced at 3 o’clock. There were two matches, each of one round of the course of 18 holes”.

In April, the ladies rolled back the years with a period-dress putting competition.

Golf and putting competitions

So it was fitting that almost 150 years to the day, players were back on the legendary Championship layout and the Burnside course.

The competition involved 41 members and 39 guests, with a putting competition also played on the green opposite the ladies’ clubhouse.

Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary
Warming up on at the first tee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The field included Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers, a long-time member of Carnoustie Ladies and former chair of Carnoustie Links.

Carnoustie head pro Keir McNicoll was among the players who joined the ladies for the anniversary challenge.

Clubhouse reception

A post-golf reception then took place in the clubhouse which was opened on August 24 1895 by the Hon C M Ramsay and Mrs C M Ramsay of Brechin Castle.

Captain Jean McNicoll said: “We were delighted that Kaitlin, Lady Ramsay was able to join us at the reception in 2023 to present the competition prizes.

Angus Deputy Provost Linda Clark and Deputy Lieutenant Sandy McKendrick were also at the event.

Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary
The famous Links Parade clubhouse. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Jean said thanks were due to everyone who had supported the club during what has been a momentous year.

Retired Fife farmer Peter Forster, immediate past Captain of the R&A gave a toast to the continued success of Carnoustie Ladies.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the anniversary action.
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary
Louise Graham with a practice swing before taking to the Championship course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers prepares to tee off.
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary.
Mary Summers on the course.
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary
A chat before the serious business of low scoring.
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary celebrations.
Carnoustie head pro Keir McNicoll hits his opening shot.
Carnoustue Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary.
Louise Graham (right) speaking with Fiona De Vries, captain of the Scotland Senior Women and Scottish Veterans Team.
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary.
Fine conditions on the Angus coast.
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary.
Links champion John Tonner fires his opening drive.
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary.
Gwen Watson keeps an eye on her opening shot.
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary.
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers gets her first drive away.
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary.
Club captain Jean McNicoll on the tee.
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary.
David Kernohan of Scottish Golf joined the anniversary celebration.

