5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side move off bottom with stunning win at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side move off bottom with stunning win at Morton

Lichties swept aside their hosts 3-0 to increase their unbeaten run over Morton to an incredible 13 games.

Arbroath cruised to victory at Morton. Image: SNS.
Arbroath cruised to victory at Morton. Image: SNS.
By Ewan Smith

Arbroath would love to play Morton every week after extending their incredible unbeaten run over the Greenock side to 13 games.

Lichties claimed their third successive away win at Cappielow to collect their first three points of the season.

That moved them off the bottom of the table – ahead of Inverness and Ayr United – into eighth place.

And suddenly, it all seems considerably rosier for Arbroath.

Courier Sport was at Morton on Saturday and here are 5 talking points from the day.

Arbroath have beating of Morton

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna has regularly haunted Morton. Image: Arbroath FC.

No matter how much Morton boss Dougie Imrie denied it at full-time, Arbroath clearly have the beating of his side.

Not for the first time, Arbroath schooled Ton on their home turf.

But this was a far more emphatic win than the previous back-to-back 2-1 wins Arbroath enjoyed last year.

You have to go back to January 2020 to find a Morton win in this fixture.

They were totally dominant from start to finish and could comfortably have led 3-0 at the break.

Morton tried to come back in and forced a series of corners but they found an Arbroath side determined to keep a clean sheet at all costs.

And one that clearly knows how to boss Morton.

Craig Slater and Kenan Dunnwald-Turan ‘became Arbroath players’ on Saturday

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan made a big impact against Morton. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

It’s fair to say it’s been a difficult start to life at Arbroath for Slater and Turan.

Slater was carrying an injury through pre-season and Turan has had to be patient to earn a place in the starting line-up.

But sporting a fresh new haircut, Turan looked buzzing from the off.

And Slater was every inch the player Arbroath hoped he would be when they signed him on a pre-contract from Forfar last term.

The desire and energy the pair put into this game was infectious and they lived up to the 100% mantra that is expected from every player in maroon.

Scott Allan departure not a bad thing for Arbroath as Morton win proved

Allan is a technically brilliant footballer.

He has operated at a much higher level than Arbroath and, on his day, is more than capable of doing so.

But for one reason or another it didn’t work for him.

Championship football – where players are in your faces for 90 minutes – didn’t suit his game.

Neither did the fact he didn’t have willing runners in attack last season for Arbroath.

And Arbroath won’t miss Allan anywhere near as much as casual observers think they will following his move to Larne.

The grit and determination that Slater and Turan, amongst others, showed on Saturday is exactly what Arbroath need.

Yes Allan can be a game-changer but Arbroath have enough quality in attack now to win games.

Dick Campbell has been well backed by the board and fans

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.
Dick Campbell has had a lot of backing from the Arbroath board and support. Image: SNS.

There have been a few dissenting voices in recent weeks in the Arbroath support over the longevity of Dick Campbell’s reign.

Results haven’t been good.

Performances in many games haven’t been at the standards expected.

But the Arbroath fans, in general, have been incredibly patient with their club over the last 12 months.

And the backing Campbell has received from the board – by his own admission – has been unrivalled.

Barry Sellars has been working hard on Arbroath’s recruitment. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Arbroath have pulled out the stops to try and support Campbell in the transfer market, with head of recruitment Barry Sellars working round the clock to try and source players.

They have competed for the signatures of several full-time players and have never missed out on due to poor contract offers.

Campbell acknowledged both the fans and the directors after Joao Balde’s clinching third strike.

He knows they have backed him and given him his place for winning two league titles and keeping the club in the Championship for five successive seasons.

Time for some home truths at Gayfield

Gayfield Park.
Arbroath need to start winning regularly at Gayfield. Image: SNS.

As much as Saturday feels like a turning point, the hard work starts now for Arbroath.

They have three home games in succession – against Ayr United, Inverness in the SPFL Trust Trophy and Airdrieonians.

They now need to follow up this fine away win with some better home form.

Arbroath only won twice in 18 home games last term and have suffered 4-0 and 1-0 defeats to Dundee United and Queen’s Park this year.

The fans have remained loyal with over 1200 season tickets sold.

It’s time for Arbroath to show their true colours to the fans at home and replicate Saturday’s performance and result.

More from Football

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean got his tactics right, while Dimitar Mitov and Dara Costelloe put in superb performances.
ERIC NICOLSON: THIS was the Steven MacLean St Johnstone blueprint - bold calls, a…
Louis Moult, left, celebrates with fellow Dundee United scorer Kevin Holt
4 Dundee United talking points as startling corner kick stat underlines set-piece progress
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney.
Scott Tiffoney desperate to show Dundee worth as Hearts come to town
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone players carried out Celtic game-plan to the letter, now they…
Former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak is attracting Dunfermline's interest. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jakubiak spotted at Fife derby amid Dunfermline interest
Ricki Lamie has joined Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee confirm capture of Motherwell's Ricki Lamie - defender in contention to face Hearts…
James McPake's Dunfermline lost at home to Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'nowhere near it' in first half after defeat to Raith
Jim Goodwin hails the travelling Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in Kevin Holt penalty quip as Dundee United boss hails Tangerines star…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was speaking after the win at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray praises Raith Rovers' defensive 'warriors' after Fife derby win at Dunfermline
Ian Campbell believed Arbroath would turn the corner. Image: SNS
Ian Campbell 'always knew' Arbroath had a big win in them - as he…

Conversation