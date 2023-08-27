5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side move off bottom with stunning win at Morton

Arbroath would love to play Morton every week after extending their incredible unbeaten run over the Greenock side to 13 games.

Lichties claimed their third successive away win at Cappielow to collect their first three points of the season.

That moved them off the bottom of the table – ahead of Inverness and Ayr United – into eighth place.

And suddenly, it all seems considerably rosier for Arbroath.

Courier Sport was at Morton on Saturday and here are 5 talking points from the day.

Arbroath have beating of Morton

No matter how much Morton boss Dougie Imrie denied it at full-time, Arbroath clearly have the beating of his side.

Not for the first time, Arbroath schooled Ton on their home turf.

But this was a far more emphatic win than the previous back-to-back 2-1 wins Arbroath enjoyed last year.

You have to go back to January 2020 to find a Morton win in this fixture.

They were totally dominant from start to finish and could comfortably have led 3-0 at the break.

Morton tried to come back in and forced a series of corners but they found an Arbroath side determined to keep a clean sheet at all costs.

And one that clearly knows how to boss Morton.

Craig Slater and Kenan Dunnwald-Turan ‘became Arbroath players’ on Saturday

It’s fair to say it’s been a difficult start to life at Arbroath for Slater and Turan.

Slater was carrying an injury through pre-season and Turan has had to be patient to earn a place in the starting line-up.

But sporting a fresh new haircut, Turan looked buzzing from the off.

And Slater was every inch the player Arbroath hoped he would be when they signed him on a pre-contract from Forfar last term.

The desire and energy the pair put into this game was infectious and they lived up to the 100% mantra that is expected from every player in maroon.

Scott Allan departure not a bad thing for Arbroath as Morton win proved

Allan is a technically brilliant footballer.

He has operated at a much higher level than Arbroath and, on his day, is more than capable of doing so.

But for one reason or another it didn’t work for him.

Scott Allan tells us how much he's looking forward to getting started in a Larne shirt 🗣#WeAreLarne #ForTheTown pic.twitter.com/hlPJS1Kx0W — Larne Football Club 🏆 (@larnefc) August 23, 2023

Championship football – where players are in your faces for 90 minutes – didn’t suit his game.

Neither did the fact he didn’t have willing runners in attack last season for Arbroath.

And Arbroath won’t miss Allan anywhere near as much as casual observers think they will following his move to Larne.

The grit and determination that Slater and Turan, amongst others, showed on Saturday is exactly what Arbroath need.

Yes Allan can be a game-changer but Arbroath have enough quality in attack now to win games.

Dick Campbell has been well backed by the board and fans

There have been a few dissenting voices in recent weeks in the Arbroath support over the longevity of Dick Campbell’s reign.

Results haven’t been good.

Performances in many games haven’t been at the standards expected.

But the Arbroath fans, in general, have been incredibly patient with their club over the last 12 months.

And the backing Campbell has received from the board – by his own admission – has been unrivalled.

Arbroath have pulled out the stops to try and support Campbell in the transfer market, with head of recruitment Barry Sellars working round the clock to try and source players.

They have competed for the signatures of several full-time players and have never missed out on due to poor contract offers.

Campbell acknowledged both the fans and the directors after Joao Balde’s clinching third strike.

He knows they have backed him and given him his place for winning two league titles and keeping the club in the Championship for five successive seasons.

Time for some home truths at Gayfield

As much as Saturday feels like a turning point, the hard work starts now for Arbroath.

They have three home games in succession – against Ayr United, Inverness in the SPFL Trust Trophy and Airdrieonians.

They now need to follow up this fine away win with some better home form.

Arbroath only won twice in 18 home games last term and have suffered 4-0 and 1-0 defeats to Dundee United and Queen’s Park this year.

The fans have remained loyal with over 1200 season tickets sold.

It’s time for Arbroath to show their true colours to the fans at home and replicate Saturday’s performance and result.