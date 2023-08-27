ERIC NICOLSON: THIS was the Steven MacLean St Johnstone blueprint – bold calls, a brilliant goalie and a team display to be proud of

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ERIC NICOLSON: THIS was the Steven MacLean St Johnstone blueprint – bold calls, a brilliant goalie and a team display to be proud of

Three talking points from Saints' 0-0 draw with Celtic.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean got his tactics right, while Dimitar Mitov and Dara Costelloe put in superb performances.
Steven MacLean got his tactics right, while Dimitar Mitov and Dara Costelloe put in superb performances.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone may not have scored a league goal yet but they have their first point.

They have also ended a four-game losing run and lifted themselves off the bottom of the Premiership table.

Most importantly, though, Steven MacLean’s side have given their fans hope (and a bit of belief) that the big turnover of players, still to come to halt, could produce a team to be proud of.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from Saints’ 0-0 draw with Celtic.

Steven MacLean blueprint

Plenty of managers threaten to wield the axe after a woeful performance and then back-track when Saturday evening fury turns into Monday morning pragmatism.

The fact that MacLean had a fortnight to wait for Saints’ next game after his team’s meek surrender in the Highlands added another reason to dilute the ‘enough is enough’ post-Dingwall mantra.

The rookie boss is going to do things his way, though.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.

It’s a quality not as many managers possess as you might think.

And it certainly served him well at Parkhead.

There were some bold calls – out of the starting line-up went the captain, Liam Gordon, and the attacking talisman of last season, Stevie May.

Out of the squad completely went one of his most senior pros and player of the year contender from last season, Ryan McGowan.

In came a striker MacLean knows is still a few weeks off peak match fitness, Luke Jephcott, to lead the line on his own.

And in came three young, loan debutants – Dara Costelloe, Jay Turner-Cooke and Luke Robinson – with another three of the recent recruits – Dare Olufunwa, Sam McClelland and Matt Smith – keeping their places despite underwhelming performances against Ross County.

As a ‘statement’ team selection, it stood alongside bringing Cammy Ballantyne in from nowhere to start at Kilmarnock last season.

And, as with that match which secured Saints’ Premiership status, MacLean was rewarded for his bravery with an excellent collective display and result.

Picking a team is the easy bit, however – even if it’s one with very little Scottish top-flight experience.

Sending them out with the right tactics and coached to put a pre-match plan into practice is much harder.

Celtic aren’t yet clicking under Brendan Rodgers as they were in the Ange Postecoglou era but they still possess serious offensive threats across their frontline and with their midfield runners.

To be the first Scottish side in nearly two years to stop the champions from scoring on their own pitch is a credit to the training-ground work of MacLean and his coaching staff.

The St Johnstone coaching team got their tactics spot on.
The St Johnstone coaching team got their tactics spot on. Image: SNS.

They funnelled Celtic wide, as you have to.

They reacted instantly to second balls in their box.

And they tried to play their way out when there was a chance to do so.

When Saints have taken hammerings here in recent years, an inability to do anything other than aimlessly boot the ball up or out of the pitch and invite another instant wave of attack on top of them has been their chief failing.

On this occasion, they mixed it up brilliantly – playing a ball down the line if nothing was on but working their way into midfield with first-touch triangles if they had the numbers.

Not only did that take the sting out of the game and enable them to regain or retain their shape for this match, it suggested that when they come up against more beatable teams they’ll be an effective pass and move team.

This was the most illuminating match yet for the Steven MacLean St Johnstone blueprint.  

Instant impact

Before kick-off, Saints fans would probably have settled for a respectable defeat and signs that their manager’s signings, particularly the recent loans, were likely to come good in subsequent fixtures.

They got a point but the performances of those three recruits were arguably even more important.

Luke Robinson was a reliable presence at left-back. He said he wouldn’t be fazed by a Celtic Park baptism and he was true to his word.

St Johnstone's Jay Turner-Cooke and Celtic's Callum McGregor in action.
St Johnstone’s Jay Turner-Cooke and Celtic’s Callum McGregor in action. Image: PA.

Jay Turner-Cooke has the close control you’d expect of a Newcastle-schooled footballer, with speed of thought to match. The 19-year-old also had a couple of runs that suggested he’ll threaten defences by looking to get behind them.

And the sight of Dara Costelloe chasing for, and winning, a James Brown ball down the right and nearly turning water into wine at Liam Scales’ expense showed exactly what Saints have been lacking most – pace and an out-ball.

Matt Smith also merits mention.

By necessity he was played out of position against Ross County but this match showcased his passing, positional and ball-winning capabilities when in more familiar central terrain.

Best in the country

It’s not quite a dying art but a goalkeeper choosing to catch a corner isn’t the norm these days.

Punching carries less risk.

Dimitar Mitov does both. And at the right times.

In fact, he does everything a top goalkeeper should (with cramp-induced delaying tactics thrown into the mix as a bonus!)

The sight of the big Bulgarian coming through a crowded penalty area to claim a corner as eight minutes of stoppage time ticked into nine must have been magnificent for Saints fans – even more so than the three saves to deny Matt O’Riley.

It’s the command of an 18-yard box and the decision-making in it that elevates a good shot-stopping goalie to a very, very good all-round one.

Mitov is the best-performing number one in the country just now. It’s that simple.

