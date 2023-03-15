Arbroath v Morton: The remarkable record that gives Angus side hope of a crucial Championship survival win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath are desperately seeking their first home win since October as they take on Morton in front of the BBC Scotland cameras on Friday.

Despite that galling Gayfield form, Arbroath have a LOT to be optimistic about when the Greenock side visit Angus.

Lichties have upped their performance levels in recent months after they recruited wisely in January.

They currently occupying bottom spot but look like a side that will scrap for Championship survival.

Perhaps more importantly, their recent record against Morton is nothing short of remarkable as Courier Sport outlines below:

Can Arbroath extend unbeaten run to 12 games?

Arbroath last suffered a loss to Morton on January 4th, 2020.

Since that 2-1 defeat, Lichties are unbeaten in eleven matches.

An Arbroath win or draw on Friday would make it three full seasons since Dick Campbell’s men were defeated by Morton.

Crucially, Arbroath have won three of their last four games against Morton taking seven points from nine this term.

It’s even more impressive when you consider Arbroath have only won four times this term.

And the wins have been merited.

According to StatsBomb, Arbroath had an XG of 2.31 v Morton’s 1.56 in the 2-1 win at Cappielow in September.

Similarly, in the 1-1 draw in December, it was 1.06 v 0.65.

Arbroath’s XG was 1.64 v 1.03 for Morton as Lichties replicated their 2-1 away success again in January.

Magical Michael McKenna

There’s a school of thought that suggests when Michael McKenna performs well then Arbroath get a result.

It was a collective effort but McKenna was often the driving force behind Arbroath’s success last term.

He deservedly won Championship Player of the Year last term.

And he loves a goal against Morton.

He’s scored four in his last six games against Dougie Imrie’s side, including winning goals in the 2-1 wins this term and the clincher in a 3-0 win last April.

Arbroath v Morton: Dick Campbell stuck in stand

Dick Campbell will serve a one-game touchline ban against Morton after he was sent to the stand in the 0-0 draw at Hamilton.

But how much of a detrimental impact will it really have on Lichties?

Campbell often prefers to watch games from the stand, believing he has a better view of the action.

Campbell’s presence will be felt by his players as his seat will be just yards from the technical area.

And his intuitive partnership with twin brother and assistant boss Ian Campbell will ensure his gameplan is executed.

Points mean prizes

Arbroath’s precarious position isn’t down to heavy defeats.

In fact, they have only lost one more game than third placed Partick Thistle.

The 12 draws and just 24 goals from 27 games have caused severe damage to Arbroath.

But a win will move them into eighth place, at least for 24 hours, with eight games left.