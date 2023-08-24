Carnoustie Golf Hotel land lease transfer sealed by links chiefs

The transfer of the land lease for the ground which Carnoustie Golf Hotel sits on has been rubber-stamped by Angus councillors.

It took just minutes for a special full meeting of Angus Council in Forfar to agree the move.

The deal is a significant part of Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee’s billion pound masterplan for the future of the Open Championship venue.

A major investor is waiting in the wings to help take forward far-reaching ambitions the links committee hope will see the major return to Angus before 2030.

It is part of the bid to secure the legendary course’s place as a firm fixture on The Open rota.

Angus Council owns Carnoustie’s golf courses and the Links Parade land the hotel sits on.

The links committee’s vision includes redevelopment of the hotel overlooking the first tee and 18th green of the Championship course.

Dundee developer’s dream realised

Dundee developer Michael Johnston built the hotel, with its distinctive Rolex clock on the main facade facing the Championship course.

It opened on the eve of the 1999 Open at Carnoustie – won by Scot Paul Lawrie.

However, CGLMC required transfer of the lease to exercise an option they have to buy the hotel.

A deal to purchase the 106-bedroom hotel was done in 2022 and GCLMC has set up a subsidiary company to take that forward.

There is around a century of the original 125 year lease left to run.

The lease transfer to Carnoustie Golf Links Properties Limited was unanimously approved.

Financial aspects of the arrangement have not been disclosed.

Those were discussed behind closed doors by councillors following the public session which approved the lease transfer.

The hotel will continue under the operation and management of Bespoke Hotels in the meantime.

Under the terms of the lease, Angus Council will also receive a profit share based on the turnover of the hotel for the next decade.

Talks continuing around future vision

Thursday’s decision relates only to the hotel land lease and has no impact on the wider links provision.

Detailed talks between CGLMC and the council are continuing around the wider future plan.

Links bosses previously expressed frustration over the progress of the deal after their plan to secure a new lease for the management of the courses was rejected.

A full public consultation will have to take place on any proposals that will potentially impact golf provision in the town.

CGLMC say their proposals will protect local access to the Championship, Burnside and Buddon courses.

But they believe major change is need to retain the famous links’ status as a global venue.

They say their plans have billion pound potential for Scotland – with half of that coming to Angus.