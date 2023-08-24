Carnoustie Golf Hotel land lease transfer sealed by links chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie Golf Hotel land lease transfer sealed by links chiefs

Angus Council own the land which the landmark Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa sits on and have agreed a change of lease as part of the jigsaw around ambitious future plans for the famous links venue.

By Graham Brown
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa overlooks the Championship links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa overlooks the Championship links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The transfer of the land lease for the ground which Carnoustie Golf Hotel sits on has been rubber-stamped by Angus councillors.

It took just minutes for a special full meeting of Angus Council in Forfar to agree the move.

The deal is a significant part of Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee’s billion pound masterplan for the future of the Open Championship venue.

A major investor is waiting in the wings to help take forward far-reaching ambitions the links committee hope will see the major return to Angus before 2030.

It is part of the bid to secure the legendary course’s place as a firm fixture on The Open rota.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa
The distinctive facade of the Carnoustie hotel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus Council owns Carnoustie’s golf courses and the Links Parade land the hotel sits on.

The links committee’s vision includes redevelopment of the hotel overlooking the first tee and 18th green of the Championship course.

Dundee developer’s dream realised

Dundee developer Michael Johnston built the hotel, with its distinctive Rolex clock on the main facade facing the Championship course.

It opened on the eve of the 1999 Open at Carnoustie – won by Scot Paul Lawrie.

However, CGLMC required transfer of the lease to exercise an option they have to buy the hotel.

A deal to purchase the 106-bedroom hotel was done in 2022 and GCLMC has set up a subsidiary company to take that forward.

There is around a century of the original 125 year lease left to run.

The lease transfer to Carnoustie Golf Links Properties Limited was unanimously approved.

Financial aspects of the arrangement have not been disclosed.

Those were discussed behind closed doors by councillors following the public session which approved the lease transfer.

The hotel will continue under the operation and management of Bespoke Hotels in the meantime.

Under the terms of the lease, Angus Council will also receive a profit share based on the turnover of the hotel for the next decade.

Talks continuing around future vision

Thursday’s decision relates only to the hotel land lease and has no impact on the wider links provision.

Detailed talks between CGLMC and the council are continuing around the wider future plan.

Links bosses previously expressed frustration over the progress of the deal after their plan to secure a new lease for the management of the courses was rejected.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel
The famous claret jug in front of the distinctive Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: PA/TheOpen.com

A full public consultation will have to take place on any proposals that will potentially impact golf provision in the town.

CGLMC say their proposals will protect local access to the Championship, Burnside and Buddon courses.

But they believe major change is need to retain the famous links’ status as a global venue.

They say their plans have billion pound potential for Scotland – with half of that coming to Angus.

Conversation