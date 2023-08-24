Luxury flats plan approved for Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews as new pictures reveal building’s condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury flats plan approved for Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews as new pictures reveal building’s condition

The restoration hinges on the creation of 18 new houses on St Andrews green belt where development is normally refused.

By Claire Warrender
Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews has been empty for 30 years.
Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews has been empty for 30 years. Image: Fife Council.

The former Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews is to be transformed into 27 luxury flats after ambitious plans received the green light.

The old maternity hospital closed more than 30 years ago and has lain empty ever since.

And new photographs have revealed the building’s poor condition.

Ceilings inside the old Craigtoun Hospital have collapsed.
Ceilings inside the old Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews have collapsed. Image: Fife Council.

While it has been kept wind and watertight, metal poles hold up the ceilings and plasterwork is crumbling.

Some masonry is also eroded and the roof and dormers are damaged.

The entrance hall shows peeling plaster
The entrance hall shows peeling plaster. Image: Fife Council.

Developers Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd said extensive development is required to secure the category B-listed site for future generations.

But they pledged to retain as many of the 110-year-old building’s historic features as possible.

These include a grand staircase, fireplaces and some of the original plaster.

How the grand staircase could look after refurbishment work.
How the grand staircase could look after refurbishment work. Image: Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd.

However, the building work hinges on the development of 18 new houses on St Andrews green belt, which is protected by law.

New countryside housing normally refused

Known as an enabling development, the sale of the townhouses will help pay for the hospital’s restoration.

Fife Council planning officer Jamie Penman said applications for new housing in the countryside would normally be refused.

Craigtoun Hospital St Andrews
How the new flats would look next to the old hospital building. Image: Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd.

But he told members of the north east planning committee: “It’s acceptable in certain circumstances, one of which is for the conversion or restoration of a listed building.

“Craigtoun Hospital is on the Buildings at Risk Register.

“The desire is to restore the building but that can only be done with this enabling development.

An interior corridor as it is just now
An interior corridor as it is just now. Image: Fife Council.

“It’s a balancing act.”

The proposal received 28 objections, including one from Cameron Community Council.

Delay could result in Craigtoun Hospital demolition request

Many of the objectors raised fears over increased traffic on a substandard road.

But a number of conditions are attached to the consent.

These include the installation of collapsible bollards to prevent the public using the development as a shortcut to the Duke’s Golf Course.

Greystone Estates must also pay more than £145,000 towards addressing capacity issues at Madras College in St Andrews.

Fife Council solicitor Steven Paterson said: “It’s been since 1998 that any meaningful proposal for restoration has been put forward.

“That’s 25 years ago. If we wait another 25 years, what we might be dealing with is an application for demolition.”

