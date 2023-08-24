Luxury flats plan approved for Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews as new pictures reveal building’s condition

The former Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews is to be transformed into 27 luxury flats after ambitious plans received the green light.

The old maternity hospital closed more than 30 years ago and has lain empty ever since.

And new photographs have revealed the building’s poor condition.

While it has been kept wind and watertight, metal poles hold up the ceilings and plasterwork is crumbling.

Some masonry is also eroded and the roof and dormers are damaged.

Developers Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd said extensive development is required to secure the category B-listed site for future generations.

But they pledged to retain as many of the 110-year-old building’s historic features as possible.

These include a grand staircase, fireplaces and some of the original plaster.

However, the building work hinges on the development of 18 new houses on St Andrews green belt, which is protected by law.

New countryside housing normally refused

Known as an enabling development, the sale of the townhouses will help pay for the hospital’s restoration.

Fife Council planning officer Jamie Penman said applications for new housing in the countryside would normally be refused.

But he told members of the north east planning committee: “It’s acceptable in certain circumstances, one of which is for the conversion or restoration of a listed building.

“Craigtoun Hospital is on the Buildings at Risk Register.

“The desire is to restore the building but that can only be done with this enabling development.

“It’s a balancing act.”

The proposal received 28 objections, including one from Cameron Community Council.

Delay could result in Craigtoun Hospital demolition request

Many of the objectors raised fears over increased traffic on a substandard road.

But a number of conditions are attached to the consent.

These include the installation of collapsible bollards to prevent the public using the development as a shortcut to the Duke’s Golf Course.

Greystone Estates must also pay more than £145,000 towards addressing capacity issues at Madras College in St Andrews.

Fife Council solicitor Steven Paterson said: “It’s been since 1998 that any meaningful proposal for restoration has been put forward.

“That’s 25 years ago. If we wait another 25 years, what we might be dealing with is an application for demolition.”