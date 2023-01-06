Flats plan could secure new beginning for former Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Flats plan could secure new beginning for former Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews

By Claire Warrender
January 6 2023, 5.54am Updated: January 6 2023, 8.21am
Craigtoun Hospital flats plan would transform the building
The Old Craigtoun Hospital has been empty for 30 years. Image: Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd.

The former Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews could be transformed into luxury flats if ambitious plans are given the green light.

The old maternity hospital closed 30 years ago and has lain empty ever since.

Economic uncertainly knocked a previous proposal for a residential development on the head.

Craigtoun Hospital St Andrews
The former Craigtoun Hospital flats plan could transform the building. Image: Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd.

However, the building’s new owners have submitted a fresh application to convert the B-listed structure into 27 apartments.

Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd also want to build 16 new flats with underground parking in the grounds.

The company said it intended to retain as many of the 110-year-old building’s historic features as possible.

These include a grand staircase connecting all three storeys, the top floor of which provides sweeping views over St Andrews.

Craigtoun Hospital flats would ‘enhance site’s character’

They said their plans would provide a new beginning for the site, securing it for future generations.

The refurbishment would include extensive repairs to the old hospital’s roof and dormers, which were found to be in poor condition during a recent survey.

How the grand staircase could look after refurbishment work. Image: Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd.

Some of the masonry is also said to be eroded.

Greystone Estates bought the house in 2021.

And in a design statement submitted to Fife Council, they said: “The previous owners of the site obtained permission for residential development in 2007.

“But the site and buildings have remained vacant due to the economic uncertainty of recent years, which has prevented any development works taking place.”

Craigtoun Hospital St Andrews
How the 16 new flats would look next to the old hospital building. Image: Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd.

They said the building had continued to suffer deterioration.

And they added: “Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd are working towards a vision for redevelopment that seeks to enhance the site’s unique and historic character.”

Craigtoun Hospital: From grand country house to derelict building

The three-storey, Craigtoun House was built from pink sandstone in 1903 for brewer James Younger.

It formed part of the Mount Melville Estate to the west of St Andrews.

However, in 1947 the house and grounds were sold to Fife County Council and the grounds became Craigtoun Country Park.

The mansion became a maternity hospital, which closed in 1992.

The Kholer Company, which owns the Old Course Hotel, later bought the building and some of the grounds.

And the land was later transformed into the Duke’s Golf Course.

However, the former hospital has been left boarded up for several years.

And it is now on the Buildings At Risk Register.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Darren Reynolds fell asleep and crashed on Burntisland High Street. Image: Facebook/ Fife Jammer Locations.
Sleeping Fife driver told he could have killed child in high street crash
The twins compete in different weight categories. Image: Gavin Yates.
'Little and large' twins from Dalgety Bay taking judo world by storm
Cardenden Primary. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Inspectors tell Fife Council to support teachers at Cardenden Primary amid concerns over pupils'…
Newport Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.
Newport Primary given positive report card from inspectors
Police and fire investigation officers on Whyte Rose Terrace, Methil, on Thursday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fire investigators and forensics officers at scene of Methil death as probe continues
Stephen Whyte.
Rapist former doorman jailed for 15 years for campaign of terror in Fife
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies 'serious deficiencies' in tragic Kirkcaldy woman's treatment
Zoe Maclean.
Fife racist put on ‘Indian accent’ in court as she denied calling shopkeeper 'suicide…
Bernadette outside the new clinic at Cadham Pharmacy in Glenrothes
Glenrothes pharmacy doubles in size as demand for services soars amid GP shortages
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented