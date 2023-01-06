Flats plan could secure new beginning for former Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The former Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews could be transformed into luxury flats if ambitious plans are given the green light.

The old maternity hospital closed 30 years ago and has lain empty ever since.

Economic uncertainly knocked a previous proposal for a residential development on the head.

However, the building’s new owners have submitted a fresh application to convert the B-listed structure into 27 apartments.

Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd also want to build 16 new flats with underground parking in the grounds.

The company said it intended to retain as many of the 110-year-old building’s historic features as possible.

These include a grand staircase connecting all three storeys, the top floor of which provides sweeping views over St Andrews.

Craigtoun Hospital flats would ‘enhance site’s character’

They said their plans would provide a new beginning for the site, securing it for future generations.

The refurbishment would include extensive repairs to the old hospital’s roof and dormers, which were found to be in poor condition during a recent survey.

Some of the masonry is also said to be eroded.

Greystone Estates bought the house in 2021.

And in a design statement submitted to Fife Council, they said: “The previous owners of the site obtained permission for residential development in 2007.

“But the site and buildings have remained vacant due to the economic uncertainty of recent years, which has prevented any development works taking place.”

They said the building had continued to suffer deterioration.

And they added: “Greystone Estates (Dundee) Ltd are working towards a vision for redevelopment that seeks to enhance the site’s unique and historic character.”

Craigtoun Hospital: From grand country house to derelict building

The three-storey, Craigtoun House was built from pink sandstone in 1903 for brewer James Younger.

It formed part of the Mount Melville Estate to the west of St Andrews.

However, in 1947 the house and grounds were sold to Fife County Council and the grounds became Craigtoun Country Park.

The mansion became a maternity hospital, which closed in 1992.

The Kholer Company, which owns the Old Course Hotel, later bought the building and some of the grounds.

And the land was later transformed into the Duke’s Golf Course.

However, the former hospital has been left boarded up for several years.

And it is now on the Buildings At Risk Register.