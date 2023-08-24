Kinross Chinese restaurant to shut after 36 years

A Chinese restaurant in Kinross is to close after 36 years.

Peter Chan will call time on Mr Chan’s on High Street on Saturday.

He has been serving customers in the town since 1987.

Peter, 56, told The Courier: “One of my staff members has decided to go back to China for six months.

“He hasn’t been back since the pandemic and has decided that now is the time to return.

“He did mention before Covid came around that he was considering returning and after lockdown ended, everything kickstarted for him.

“I was also told that when he does return he wants to try something different.

“It made me think about what I wanted to do so I made the decision to close the restaurant.

“I’m just wanting to enjoy life and relax a little.”

As well as the pandemic, the recent cost-of-living crisis has impacted on his business.

Peter said: “It has been challenging – it has been OK but not great.

“The next year or two look like they’re going to affect a lot of people financially.

“I think the time is right for me to have a rest and then see what happens.”

‘I have a great relationship with my customers’

Mr Chan’s has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Facebook with customers raving about the restaurant’s “absolutely delicious food” and “super friendly staff”.

Despite the challenges of recent times, Peter says the restaurant will leave him with nothing but positive memories.

He said: “I opened it 36 years ago with my father. We have served customers in the same spot since then.

“A have a great relationship with my customers – not just those who live in Kinross but visitors to the town as well. It’s a great holiday spot.

“The community spirit is great, everyone has provided lots of support.

“I’ve got to know families to the point where we know their orders and what they like.

“I’ve even noticed children who left the area to study and come back as adults with their children.

“It may not be full retirement – I may get part-time work in the future. For now, I just want a rest.”