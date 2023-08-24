Kinross Chinese restaurant to shut after 36 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross Chinese restaurant to shut after 36 years

Peter Chan will close Mr Chan's on the town's High Street this weekend.

By Ben MacDonald
Peter Chan and Mr Chan's Chinese restaurant in Kinross
Peter Chan will close his Chinese restaurant this weekend. Image: Mr Chan's Kinross/Facebook

A Chinese restaurant in Kinross is to close after 36 years.

Peter Chan will call time on Mr Chan’s on High Street on Saturday.

He has been serving customers in the town since 1987.

Peter, 56, told The Courier: “One of my staff members has decided to go back to China for six months.

“He hasn’t been back since the pandemic and has decided that now is the time to return.

Mr Chan’s in Kinross to close after staff member’s departure

“He did mention before Covid came around that he was considering returning and after lockdown ended, everything kickstarted for him.

“I was also told that when he does return he wants to try something different.

“It made me think about what I wanted to do so I made the decision to close the restaurant.

“I’m just wanting to enjoy life and relax a little.”

Emma and Pete Chan
Peter and wife Emma are looking forward to a rest. Image: Mr Chan’s Kinross/Facebook

As well as the pandemic, the recent cost-of-living crisis has impacted on his business.

Peter said: “It has been challenging – it has been OK but not great.

“The next year or two look like they’re going to affect a lot of people financially.

“I think the time is right for me to have a rest and then see what happens.”

‘I have a great relationship with my customers’

Mr Chan’s has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Facebook with customers raving about the restaurant’s “absolutely delicious food” and “super friendly staff”.

Despite the challenges of recent times, Peter says the restaurant will leave him with nothing but positive memories.

He said: “I opened it 36 years ago with my father. We have served customers in the same spot since then.

“A have a great relationship with my customers – not just those who live in Kinross but visitors to the town as well. It’s a great holiday spot.

Mr Chan's, Kinross
The restaurant has served customers for 36 years. Image: Mr Chan’s Kinross/Facebook

“The community spirit is great, everyone has provided lots of support.

“I’ve got to know families to the point where we know their orders and what they like.

“I’ve even noticed children who left the area to study and come back as adults with their children.

“It may not be full retirement – I may get part-time work in the future. For now, I just want a rest.”

