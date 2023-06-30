Carnoustie Links chiefs confident billion-pound masterplan will secure return of The Open before 2030

Carnoustie Links bosses are confident they can strike the deal to unlock The Open Championship’s return to Angus before the end of the decade.

The future of the world-famous Championship course and the town’s wider golf offering is at the heart of a billion-pound masterplan by Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee.

It runs the globally-renowned council jewel in the crown of Angus.

But the Links wants to scrap the current lease due to end in 2033 and forge a new long-term arrangement.

Significant investment is in place and the blueprint for the future includes a redevelopment of the Carnoustie Golf Hotel CGLMC bought in 2022.

They hope the vision has the potential to deliver a billion pound boost to Scotland’s economy – £500 million of that in Angus.

Links chief executive Michael Wells warned the council they were in a race against time after previous proposals were rejected late last year.

Talks between the council, Links and its investment partner remain ongoing.

Mr Wells says he hopes they soon lead to a deal safeguarding Carnoustie’s place on The Open rota and bringing the global event back before 2030.

Longest Open absence

The spell since Francesco Molinari’s history-making 2018 capture of the famous claret jug is the longest gap in Carnoustie being announced on the Open rota.

A crowd of 172,000 for the 147th championship was a new Carnoustie record.

Royal Liverpool will host next month’s 151st championship.

Troon and Portrush have been confirmed as venues up to 2025 but the calendar has not been set beyond then.

Community consideration

Mr Wells said: “We welcome this report, particularly Angus Council’s view that our proposals represent a positive and significant step toward realising our ambition to secure Carnoustie’s position as a truly world-leading golf and tourism destination.

“The investment needed to undertake the redevelopment has been secured and our firm focus is now on delivering our vision to ensure Angus remains a great place to live, work and visit.

“Crucially, our proposal for the long term-lease closely considers the significance of Carnoustie to the local community.

“We will continue to employ all existing employees and enshrine the protection of existing arrangements between local golfers, the season tickets holders and the course going forward.

“The new and exciting development will include brand new and state-of-the-art hospitality and leisure facilities that will continue to be available to the local community.”

Access guarantee

The latest full meeting of Angus Council considered two reports on the links’ future – one public and another containing confidential legal and financial details.

Councillors backed legal chief Jackie Buchanan’s set of demands if the masterplan deal is to succeed.

Those include:

Evidence that major championships such as The Open and AIG Women’s Open will be secured on a regular basis

A guarantee on local golfers’ access rights at a level of cost and availability which is acceptable to the council

A financial return on the investment which needs to be robust and credible to ensure a sustainable solution for all parties

Some level of financial return for the Council in relation to any change in the current agreement

Nothing will happen without a community consultation which could take more than months to complete.

Ms Buchanan said: “There is a need to move forward on this as quickly as possible for a variety of practical and commercial reasons.

“The longer it takes to reach a conclusion the more risk there is of key objectives for all parties becoming undeliverable.”

In December, councillors said there were questions to be answered before the proposal could be taken to public consultation.

And council leader Beth Whiteside warned the authority would not “simple give away” the unparalleled Angus asset.

‘Window to the world’

Mr Wells added: “We acknowledge the council’s decision to move ahead with its own masterplan incorporating our proposals and we will share our own extensive preparatory work carried out to date to help them move forward with the necessary planning processes at pace.

“This has been a lengthy process to date, and I urge the council to act swiftly so we can provide confidence to the R&A that Carnoustie will be ready to host The Open as soon as possible.

“It is important to reflect this is the longest period in recent history without Carnoustie being announced as an upcoming host for the Open Championship.

“It provides the town a window to the world and underpins the golf tourism business it enjoys in perpetuity.

“This event is the foundation stone that Carnoustie needs to be able to invest, secure and create jobs and be a major part of Scotland’s attractions to international markets.

“The Open is broadcast to hundreds of millions of homes worldwide and provides otherwise unaffordable marketing exposure for the town.

“Without The Open, the Links will not be able to continually re-invest in the business which also support many more worthwhile and exciting events such as the the AIG Women’s Open, Boys’ and Girls’ Amateur Open and Senior Open.

“We are in close contact with The R&A and it is clear this development will be pivotal if we are able to host the competition on a regular basis going forward.

“The council have stated the need to move forward as quickly as possible.

“I’m confident that with the necessary approvals, we will have the supporting infrastructure in place to enable the R&A to consider hosting The Open this decade.”

R&A support

R&A executive director Johnnie Cole-Hamilton said: “The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and continues to go from strength to strength.

“The infrastructure and facilities required to stage an event of this scale are significant and we welcome the efforts of Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee and Angus Council to move forward in this regard.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with them in the years ahead and to successfully staging future championships at this renowned venue.”

Loss of The Open ‘unthinkable’

Martin Gilbert, chairman of Scottish Golf, said: “Carnoustie is a golfing jewel in both Scotland and the world’s crown and the team at Carnoustie Golf Links should be applauded for acknowledging the need to improve the facilities required to host major championships.

“It would be unthinkable not have The Open return to Carnoustie so I truly hope Angus Council recognise the need to respond favourably to these exciting plans so that golf fans will be able to savour the best players in the world playing one of the best courses in the world in the near future.”