Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie Links facing crisis after councillors rejects latest plan for future of jewel in Angus crown

By Graham Brown
December 23 2022, 1.56pm Updated: December 23 2022, 4.46pm
Tiger Woods plays to the 18th during the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie. Image: SNS Group
Tiger Woods plays to the 18th during the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie. Image: SNS Group

A billion-pound vision for the future of Carnoustie’s world-famous golf links is hanging by a thread.

It comes after an emergency Angus Council meeting decided not to back current plans for the long term-management of the jewel in Angus’ sporting crown.

The body which runs the legendary Open Championship venue was told it had not delivered enough detail on their future ambition to take the proposal out to public consultation.

And council leader Beth Whiteside pledged they would not “give away” one of the county’s greatest assets.

Carnoustie golf links
Talks began four years’ ago on the future management of Carnoustie links. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.

Race against time

But Carnoustie Links chief executive Michael Wells warned councillors time is rapidly running out to bring massive internal investment to Angus.

It will finance the complete redevelopment of the Carnoustie Golf Hotel site which the links management has struck a deal to buy.

That is part of the long-term vision to maintain the legendary course’s place on the Open rota.

He previously said the creation of a world-leading resort at Carnoustie to secure it’s long-term position as an Open venue would bring a billion pounds of economic benefit to Scotland.

But he warned the delay is damaging Carnoustie’s reputation and credibility.

The latest proposal

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee run the courses on behalf of Angus Council.

Their current lease runs out in 2033.

A request for a new 125-year lease has already been rejected.

But the links committee are facing time pressures from potential outside investors in pulling the deal together.

A meeting of the full council on Friday considered the latest plan to set up a new body (Newco) to run the course and the links operation.

Its key terms include:

  • Assign the existing leases to 2033 to the Newco
  • Transfer the golfing business and the links’ 100-plus staff
  • Extend the current lease agreement to March 2073/put in place four 10-year agreements, starting from 2033
  • Agree a Memorandum of Understanding between the council, CGLMC and Newco on key terms for a 125-year-lease of the golf course.

Links boss Mr Wells made an impassioned plea to councillors.

He said talks around the links’ future had begun four years’ ago.

Michael Wells of Carnoustie Golf Links
Carnoustie Links chief executive Michael Wells. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“This project needs closure,” he said.

“The bottom line is it’s now taking too long.”

And he said plans around the hotel are at a “critical stage”.

“I respect the nervousness when it comes to decision-making, I really do,” said Mr Wells.

“All the stakeholders are ready to work with the council to do whatever it needs to get this over the line.”

Finance director’s concerns

But council finance chief Ian Lorimer said the CGLMC plan was lacking in detail and commercially unacceptable.

He criticised the proposed heads of terms as “fairly basic”.

And he said there was no investor business plan for the proposed Newco or hotel redevelopment.

Mr Lorimer also said there was no clarity around what other council land might be required for the future development of Carnoustie’s golf offering.

“We know what the ambition is, that’s well understood,” he said.

“But it’s the path of delivering that and the likelihood of that path being fully followed.”

Links House Carnoustie
Links House HQ of CGLMC. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

‘Unparalleled asset’

Council leader Beth Whiteside said: “Carnoustie Golf Links is an unparalleled asset for Angus.

“We must and will make certain that we obtain best value and full assurance that its future is secure, and that Open Championships are a part of that future.

“We remain committed to working closely with CGLMC, but with considerable regret cannot meet the deadline they have set with this proposal in its current form.

Carnoustie golf hotel
Redevelopment of the Carnoustie Golf Hotel is central to the long-term vision. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“This is disappointing, but we must give the people of Angus their rightful place in this important decision and ensure that they have their say.

“At a time when we must make £52m of savings, cuts and additional costs, we must have all the information before us and will not simply give away one of our key assets.”

Carnoustie Independent councillor David Cheape said there seemed to be a “lack of understanding” between the council and CGLMC over what each other is looking for.

“We need to get heads around the table and move this forward,” he said.

