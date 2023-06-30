Watson Moyes: Former Baptist minister at Pitlochry and Dunfermline dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watson Moyes: Former Baptist minister at Pitlochry and Dunfermline dies

He was only 24 in 1964 when he was sent from his native Glasgow to do pulpit supply at Pitlochry Baptist Church

By Chris Ferguson
Rev Watson Moyes, former Baptist minister at Pitlochry and Dunfermline.
Rev Watson Moyes, former Baptist minister at Pitlochry and Dunfermline.

Watson Moyes, the minister responsible for creating a thriving Christian centre in Pitlochry, has died aged 83.

He was only 24 in 1964 when he was sent from his native Glasgow to do pulpit supply at Pitlochry Baptist Church.

Watson also had a vision to build a youth centre in Scotland and the Perthshire deployment proved fortuitous because there was an underused portion of land behind the church building.

In 1965, Watson was called to the charge as full-time minister and within four years had formed Atholl Centre Limited to pursue youth work, training, education and working with disabled people.

Atholl Centre opens

The first building opened in 1971 on the vacant land and, over the years, two extensions were added.

Watson’s daughter, Heather, said: “The purpose of the centre was three fold: training all ages, but especially young people, to engage with a changing society by the application of Christian values.

“Secondly, providing outdoor and social education for children and young people to develop their character, leadership potential and social awareness.

“Thirdly, providing facilities, holidays and courses for disabled people and socially disadvantaged people to bridge the gap between these groups and the rest of society.

“The centre continues to operate as a Christian residential and conference venue to this day, as well as acting as a hub for local community groups.”

Beginnings

Watson Moyes was born in Possilpark, Glasgow, to John Moyes, a clerk with J&P Coats and his wife, Isobel Watson, a railway clerk. Both his parents had roots in Fife. He grew up with an older sister, Isobel, an older brother, David, and a younger sister, Marilla, who died in 1962, aged just 15.

Watson was educated at Saracen Primary School then Possil Senior Secondary where he was an academic all-rounder and enjoyed sports including tennis, hillwalking and golf. He was also a member of Christian Endeavour and The Boys’ Brigade.

When he left school, he went to Glasgow University to study a general science degree but switched to an MA in theology. Later, he undertook social work-related training through St Andrews University.

Ordination

Watson trained at the Scottish Baptist College in Glasgow and was ordained into the ministry at Pitlochry Baptist Church.

He met his future wife, Kathleen Rodger, of East Kilbride, a teacher of the deaf, through Baptist circles. They married in 1970 and went on to have four children; Heather, Gillian, David and Angus, and, in time, eight grandchildren.

Watson served at Pitlochry from 1965 until 1983 (which included Tulliemet until 1973), before being called to Viewfield Baptist Church, Dunfermline, where he ministered until 2004.

His wife, Kathleen, died in April 2010 after a long battle with cancer. After 21 years at Viewfield, Watson retired to St Monans, but remained active in the church and in social causes.

Heather said: “He founded Dunfermline Eurosave, which worked for many years to support communities in Croatia in the aftermath of the war in the Balkans. Although he believed strongly in Baptist principles, he was committed to ecumenism and led the Scottish Baptist Church’s involvement in the Inter-Church Process during the 1980s.

“He was also a strong supporter over the years of moves to accept women into the ministry and my father was president of the Baptist Union of Scotland in 2000-01.

“He was involved in many charities including Christian Aid, Sat-7, Baptist Missionary Society and also with the Jubilee 2000 campaign to cancel Third World debt.

“He enjoyed golf, walking and Scottish history, loved watching snooker on television and always had at least three books on the go; one theological, one historical and one fiction.

“He also loved music, especially Mozart and played the piano by ear, but all tunes had to have a swing beat!”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

