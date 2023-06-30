Dundee bingo caller caught with extreme porn told police: ‘I’m a people pleaser and story teller’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee bingo caller caught with extreme porn told police: ‘I’m a people pleaser and story teller’

Drama student Fraser Thomson, from Carnoustie, claimed he had the material because he wanted to use it to impress another man he liked.

By Gordon Currie
Drama student Fraser Thomson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Drama student Fraser Thomson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

A bingo caller who was caught with extreme porn has been ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid work and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

Drama student Fraser Thomson claimed he had the material because he was “a people pleaser” and wanted to use it to impress another man he liked.

Thomson was caught with the sickening haul of child and extreme pornography material when police raided his home in the wake of a confidential tip-off.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Thomson was quizzed by police and said he was “a people pleaser and a story teller.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed him on the Moving Forward Making Changes programme and restricted his internet use and contact with children under 16. She placed him under supervision for three years.

‘Stupidness and curiosity’

Thomson, 22, of Bruce Drive, Carnoustie, admitted distributing an indecent image of children between June 12 and November 12 2021.

He also admitted having child porn between October 18 2018 and November 12 2021, and extreme porn between March 28 and November 12 2021.

Fraser Thomson. Image: Facebook

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “He resides with his parents and is a drama student with a part-time job as a host at Buzz Bingo.

“Police received confidential information that indecent images of children had been accessed at the locus. A search was carried out and he was at home alone.”

Thomson told officers: “I have done it. It was just stupidness and curiosity. It is not something that I have enjoyed.”

He intimated that indecent images would be found on his phone and he freely confessed to police that he had been involved in distributing illicit material.

Ms Mannion said: “He claimed that he had become involved with the images due to a male he was romantically interested in and he had begun to share the images in a bid to win his affections.

“He stated he had engaged in fantasy chat with males because he was ‘a people pleaser and a story teller’.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

Drama student Fraser Thomson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
