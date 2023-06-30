Dundee bingo caller caught with extreme porn told police: ‘I’m a people pleaser and story teller’

A bingo caller who was caught with extreme porn has been ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid work and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

Drama student Fraser Thomson claimed he had the material because he was “a people pleaser” and wanted to use it to impress another man he liked.

Thomson was caught with the sickening haul of child and extreme pornography material when police raided his home in the wake of a confidential tip-off.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Thomson was quizzed by police and said he was “a people pleaser and a story teller.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed him on the Moving Forward Making Changes programme and restricted his internet use and contact with children under 16. She placed him under supervision for three years.

‘Stupidness and curiosity’

Thomson, 22, of Bruce Drive, Carnoustie, admitted distributing an indecent image of children between June 12 and November 12 2021.

He also admitted having child porn between October 18 2018 and November 12 2021, and extreme porn between March 28 and November 12 2021.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “He resides with his parents and is a drama student with a part-time job as a host at Buzz Bingo.

“Police received confidential information that indecent images of children had been accessed at the locus. A search was carried out and he was at home alone.”

Thomson told officers: “I have done it. It was just stupidness and curiosity. It is not something that I have enjoyed.”

He intimated that indecent images would be found on his phone and he freely confessed to police that he had been involved in distributing illicit material.

Ms Mannion said: “He claimed that he had become involved with the images due to a male he was romantically interested in and he had begun to share the images in a bid to win his affections.

“He stated he had engaged in fantasy chat with males because he was ‘a people pleaser and a story teller’.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.