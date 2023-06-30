REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee shopkeeper’s free vape incentive is tone deaf – but he’s not wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee shopkeeper’s free vape incentive is tone deaf – but he’s not wrong

Dundee trader Hussain Ahmed has been blasted for his 'free vape' promotion, but maybe he understands the city better than his critics do.

Hussain Ahmed in his shop in Dundee's Murraygate, in front of a display of disposable vape devices.
Image: DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

If you can’t beat them, join them, so the old adage goes.

And that’s exactly what Hussain Ahmed has done.

The Dundee business owner rightly came under fire yesterday as he opened his new Murraygate shop Home Choice with a “horrific” incentive –  free Crystal Bar vapes to the first 100 customers who spend £10 or more in store.

It’s obviously a ridiculous, tone-deaf, utterly irresponsible promotion. Both in terms of the environmental impact and the message that it sends: that vapes are harmless.

Because they aren’t.

Nicotine makes them addictive. Lithium batteries make them potentially explosive. And as has been well documented by this columnist, their awful smell and appearance make users look like overgrown, dummy-sooking toddlers.

The writer Rebecca Baird next to a quote: "It's much easier to criticise one shrewd shopkeeper than it is to break the habit of a whole city."

As for Mr Ahmed, the fact that he’s made this offer just as the Scottish Government is due to give its verdict on a proposed ban on disposable vapes is so blatantly ill-timed you could almost mistake it for satire.

But it isn’t.

He’s not trying to make a point, as far as I can tell.

Ultimately, he is a business owner trying to get his shop off the ground on a struggling city centre street.

And his observation that “we think 70-80% of our customers are using them… so why not?” is fair enough (if factually airy) logic.

It’s supply and demand that makes the high street world go round after all.

hand holding three brightly coloured disposable vapes.
Image: Shutterstock.

To my mind, he is not creating a problem, but exploiting and propagating the disgraceful prevalence of disposable vape use which already exists in our city.

Dundee is ripe for free vape deal

The fact that a piece of kit devised allegedly to help people stop smoking has become the equivalent of a toy in a box of Rice Krispies is a damning indictment not of the business in question but of the vaping epidemic sweeping Dundee.

It’s clear to see, the evidence is literally littering our city.

In January, environmental campaigner Laura Young picked up 55 discarded disposable vapes in just one hour walking the streets. That’s almost one per minute.

And just last week The Courier spoke to three teenage school pupils who ‘couldn’t live without’ their e-cigarettes.

Morgan Academy pupils Katya Walls, Crawford Miller, Imaan Hussain and Lewis Brown in school uniform seated on the school steps as part of a Courier feature about the prevalence of vaping among their peers.
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Morgan Academy pupils talked openly about how their school hallways are constantly “smoky” from the flavoured vapours.

So clearly, the age “restrictions” on the purchase of disposable vapes aren’t working in our city.

Vape pens aren’t teenage contraband anymore – they’re standard accessories for the average adolescent.

And it’s not just teenagers who are being subjected to second-hand “smoke” they didn’t ask for.

Bad habits die hard

Just last weekend, at an indoor gig which clearly stated “no smoking or vaping inside this building”, there were people openly pluming all throughout the tightly-packed crowd.

There seems to be a widespread wilful ignorance about the harm these devices can do, all hanging on the party line of ‘they’re much better for you than cigarettes’.

Dundee environmental campaigner Laura Young holding up a box and a bag filled with disposable vapes picked up from streets across the city.
Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Of course they are. But for people with asthma, or any kind of respiratory sensitivities, these vapours are still harmful and irritating.

So one of two things is happening here.

The first possibility is that the people using vapes are simply arrogant enough that they’ve decided their comfort should be prioritised above the health of those around them.

But the second – more likely – scenario is that the addictive qualities of the vapes have got people so hooked that many users cannot go more than five or 10 minutes without a pull.

It’s not malice, it’s just habit.

And it’s much easier to criticise one shrewd shopkeeper than it is to break the habit of a whole city.

