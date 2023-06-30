Robertson’s fire: First look at plans for student accommodation on site of destroyed furniture store

Plans for student accommodation on the fire-hit site of the former Robertson’s store in Dundee have been revealed.

The iconic furniture shop in Willison House, on Barrack Street, was demolished following a devastating fire in November.

Locals were invited by Edinburgh-based KR Developments to learn more about the proposals at the Overgate shopping centre today.

A previous exhibition was hosted at the shopping centre – which is just a stone’s throw from the old Robertson’s site – on June 8.

It is part of the company’s ongoing pre-application consultation exercise with Dundee City Council.

What are the plans?

The redevelopment is expected to comprise 427 student bedrooms.

It will also boast lounges, study areas and a gym, as well as a reception.

Accommodation will consist of ensuite studios and a mix of ensuite cluster bedroom apartments.

Green spaces will include ground-level courtyards as well as a grass-covered roof, which will form part of the overall sustainable drainage design.

Cycle storage will be included to encourage active travel.

Developers say that because the site is located in the city centre, the building will be a car-free development.

Neil Galloway, development director at KR Developments, was at the exhibition to hear the public’s views on the proposals.

He said the firm is aiming to submit its planning application to Dundee City Council in October – and if given the green light, the accommodation could open in autumn 2026.

KR Developments were planning to develop the building before the fire.

The firm had originally submitted a PAN (proposal of application notice) at the beginning of last year to examine the redevelopment of the building, including retaining its listed façade.

Neil said: “We had to go right back to the drawing board after the fire.

“It has caused a six month delay.

“We had spent a six-figure sum on developing plans last year.”

Willison House was built in the 1930s, with Robertson’s furniture store opening in the building at 56 Barrack Street the same decade.

Robertson’s closed in 2011 and the building remained empty.

Six children, all aged between 12 and 13, were previously charged in connection with the fire.