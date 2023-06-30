Robertson’s fire: First look at plans for student accommodation on site of destroyed furniture store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Robertson’s fire: First look at plans for student accommodation on site of destroyed furniture store

Locals were invited to learn more about the proposals at an exhibition in the Overgate on Thursday afternoon.

By Poppy Watson
Robertson's of Dundee was demolished following a fire in November. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Robertson's of Dundee was demolished following a fire in November. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Plans for student accommodation on the fire-hit site of the former Robertson’s store in Dundee have been revealed.

The iconic furniture shop in Willison House, on Barrack Street, was demolished following a devastating fire in November.

Locals were invited by Edinburgh-based KR Developments to learn more about the proposals at the Overgate shopping centre today.

What the new student accommodation could look like. Image: KR Developments.
Proposals on display at the exhibition. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.

A previous exhibition was hosted at the shopping centre – which is just a stone’s throw from the old Robertson’s site – on June 8.

It is part of the company’s ongoing pre-application consultation exercise with Dundee City Council.

What are the plans?

The redevelopment is expected to comprise 427 student bedrooms.

It will also boast lounges, study areas and a gym, as well as a reception.

Accommodation will consist of ensuite studios and a mix of ensuite cluster bedroom apartments.

Green spaces will include ground-level courtyards as well as a grass-covered roof, which will form part of the overall sustainable drainage design.

Cycle storage will be included to encourage active travel.

Developers say that because the site is located in the city centre, the building will be a car-free development.

Robertson’s furniture store pictured at the height of the blaze on Barrack Street. Image: Steve Walker.

Neil Galloway, development director at KR Developments, was at the exhibition to hear the public’s views on the proposals.

He said the firm is aiming to submit its planning application to Dundee City Council in October – and if given the green light, the accommodation could open in autumn 2026.

KR Developments were planning to develop the building before the fire.

Neil Galloway, development director at KR Developments. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.

The firm had originally submitted a PAN (proposal of application notice) at the beginning of last year to examine the redevelopment of the building, including retaining its listed façade.

Neil said: “We had to go right back to the drawing board after the fire.

“It has caused a six month delay.

“We had spent a six-figure sum on developing plans last year.”

Former Robertson's building in Dundee
The building was destroyed in the blaze. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Willison House was built in the 1930s, with Robertson’s furniture store opening in the building at 56 Barrack Street the same decade.

Robertson’s closed in 2011 and the building remained empty.

Six children, all aged between 12 and 13, were previously charged in connection with the fire.

