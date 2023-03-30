Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world’s oldest

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club is celebrating 150 years of tradition and its proud place in the game’s global history.

The Angus town has been steeped in the traditions of golf since the first record of it being played there in the early 1500s.

And every day of 2023 will be ladies’ day as the century and a half of history marks the Angus club out as the oldest of its kind in the world.

Permanent presence on Links Parade

Even a dreich Angus afternoon couldn’t dampen the mood of celebration as the current membership replicated the 1873 photograph of their pioneering forebears outside the Links Parade building which has been home throughout.

It sits a short chip away from the 18th green of the magnificent Championship links that has tested the game’s greatest talents.

An intricate original glass panel in the clubhouse features the golfing lady which remains a symbol of the club to this day.

A series of celebratory events are planned for the milestone year.

Those include an afternoon tea and putting competition – in Victorian dress – and an invitational golf event in August.

Anniversary book

Most importantly, a commemorative book charting the origins and history of the club has been produced.

The fascinating 120-page work has been a labour of love for club member Louise Graham and graphic artist Doug Laurie.

Louise delved into the club’s extensive archive to uncover the stories of its development off the course and success on the fairways and greens.

And beyond the original slimline lockers in the clubhouse hallway – built to house ladies’ pencil golf bags and not more bulky modern kit – there is a palpable sense of pride in the Angus achievement.

Captain’s pride

Club captain Jean McNicoll was a latecomer to the game, but has timed her approach to the lead role with perfection.

“I joined Carnoustie Ladies in 2010 – I didn’t take up golf until I was 67,” said Jean, 83.

“My husband and two sons golfed so I left them to it, but then I decided to take it up myself.

“It is a wonderful setting across the road from the Championship course.

“So it is a privilege and an honour to be club captain in such an important year.”

Former captain and honorary member Jean Reyner, now 93, has a happy association stretching back more than half a century.

“I came here in 1970 and happened to be out on the course on my own one day,” she said.

“The two ladies in front of me asked if I was a member of Carnoustie Ladies and I said no.

“They turned out to be the captain and vice-captain and asked me if I would like to join, so I did.

Jean played on the Carnoustie courses until well into her 80s.

“I still come along here every Tuesday, have lunch and meet up with friends, it’s lovely.”

Roll of honour

Captain and champion boards grace the main room looking out onto the 18th of the Championship course.

Beyond are the relatively new additions of the Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Links House golf management HQ.

And the champions’ honour roll features the name of Mary Summers no fewer than 14 times.

Mary, 58, epitomises the club founders’ pioneering spirit.

“I was brought in when the age for membership was 14 but they brought it down to 12 so I could join,” she said.

Former international Mary is proud to have played a part in the storied history of Carnoustie Ladies.

And her daughter, Ailsa, holds the course record of 69 over the Championship.

“The history of the club is just phenomenal,” added Mary.

Place in golfing history

The anniversary book’s foreword confirms Carnoustie Ladies’ claim to fame.

In it, Ladies Golf Union past president Gillian Kirkwood says St Andrews Ladies was founded in 1867 and is still going strong – but has always been a putting club.

Westward Ho and North Devon (1868), Musselburgh (1872) and Wimbledon (1872) all disbanded at some point in their history.

It makes Carnoustie the oldest in the world which has been in continuous existence and where the members play the full game of golf.