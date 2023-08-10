Steven Fletcher explains reason for Dundee United exit as he compares Tangerine teenager to Dens Park hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Steven Fletcher explains reason for Dundee United exit as he compares Tangerine teenager to Dens Park hero

Fletcher says he would have played in the Championship for the Terrors.

By Alan Temple
A dejected Steven Fletcher at Tannadice while at Dundee United
A dejected Steven Fletcher at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Steven Fletcher insists the prospect of playing in the Championship was NOT the reason he quit Dundee United.

The former Scotland striker ripped up his Tannadice contract during the summer, annulling the final year of his contract.

However, the 36-year-old — who notched 10 goals for the Terrors last term — is adamant he loved his time in Tayside and revealed that family reasons were far more pressing than the idea of plying his trade in the second tier.

Steven Fletcher celebrates a goal for Dundee United at Tannadice, Dundee
A celebrating Fletcher. Image: SNS

“There were just a lot of factors for me not to stay,” he told the Open Goal podcast. “The Championship wasn’t a massive factor.

“I would have played there — but only for Dundee United. But there were a lot of things; the fact it’s two hours up the road and two hours back was one.

“Coming up here (back to Scotland) was for the family and I ended up doing MORE travelling. I’ve never stayed that far away from my home before. I was always half-an-hour (away), maximum.

I loved my time up there. The boys were great, the staff were great and Jim (Goodwin, manager) is a great guy.”

Searching for the buzz

Fletcher remains a free agent and, having played 123 games in his last three seasons, his fitness and quality are not in question. However, he will only commit to a club that provides him with the same “buzz” he got at United.

“When I do something, I’m 100% and I feel like if I just settle then it wouldn’t be fair on me and it wouldn’t be fair on the club I sign for,” he continued.

“Not that I feel like I’ve got a right to pick and choose; I just feel like, at this stage of my life and career, I want something that gives me that buzz.”

And if that perfect offer does not arrive?

“If I don’t carry on, then I’ll probably commit to doing my coaching badges,” he added. “When I was up doing my “B” (coaching licence), I thought it was brilliant. I didn’t want it to stop.”

Striking promise

Fletcher, meanwhile, has praised the technical ability and ferocious striking power of United striker Rory MacLeod, comparing the talented teenager to ex-Dundee favourite Leigh Griffiths.

Dundee United's Rory MacLeod forces a save from Blair Carswell
Rory MacLeod forces one of several super saves from Blair Carswell during United’s defeat at Spartans. Image: SNS

He continued: “Rory (MacLeod) has all the potential in the world. You know who he reminds me of, in terms of his shooting? Wee Griff (Leigh Griffiths). He isn’t the same person — everyone is different — but his finishing; no back-lift, just bang!

“He just needs to realise that this is real football. It’s not under-16s anymore. When he does stuff and boys are like, “what’s he doing?” I can’t say much, I was the same. We were all the same at 16.

“So it’s almost me saying, “right, straighten out wee man” and, give him his due, he listened and took everything in.”

