Steven Fletcher explains reason for Dundee United exit as he compares Tangerine teenager to Dens Park hero

Steven Fletcher insists the prospect of playing in the Championship was NOT the reason he quit Dundee United.

The former Scotland striker ripped up his Tannadice contract during the summer, annulling the final year of his contract.

However, the 36-year-old — who notched 10 goals for the Terrors last term — is adamant he loved his time in Tayside and revealed that family reasons were far more pressing than the idea of plying his trade in the second tier.

“There were just a lot of factors for me not to stay,” he told the Open Goal podcast. “The Championship wasn’t a massive factor.

“I would have played there — but only for Dundee United. But there were a lot of things; the fact it’s two hours up the road and two hours back was one.

“Coming up here (back to Scotland) was for the family and I ended up doing MORE travelling. I’ve never stayed that far away from my home before. I was always half-an-hour (away), maximum.

“I loved my time up there. The boys were great, the staff were great and Jim (Goodwin, manager) is a great guy.”

Searching for the buzz

Fletcher remains a free agent and, having played 123 games in his last three seasons, his fitness and quality are not in question. However, he will only commit to a club that provides him with the same “buzz” he got at United.

“When I do something, I’m 100% and I feel like if I just settle then it wouldn’t be fair on me and it wouldn’t be fair on the club I sign for,” he continued.

“Not that I feel like I’ve got a right to pick and choose; I just feel like, at this stage of my life and career, I want something that gives me that buzz.”

And if that perfect offer does not arrive?

“If I don’t carry on, then I’ll probably commit to doing my coaching badges,” he added. “When I was up doing my “B” (coaching licence), I thought it was brilliant. I didn’t want it to stop.”

Striking promise

Fletcher, meanwhile, has praised the technical ability and ferocious striking power of United striker Rory MacLeod, comparing the talented teenager to ex-Dundee favourite Leigh Griffiths.

He continued: “Rory (MacLeod) has all the potential in the world. You know who he reminds me of, in terms of his shooting? Wee Griff (Leigh Griffiths). He isn’t the same person — everyone is different — but his finishing; no back-lift, just bang!

“He just needs to realise that this is real football. It’s not under-16s anymore. When he does stuff and boys are like, “what’s he doing?” I can’t say much, I was the same. We were all the same at 16.

“So it’s almost me saying, “right, straighten out wee man” and, give him his due, he listened and took everything in.”