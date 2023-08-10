St Johnstone close-in on deal to sign Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards on loan after Ross Sinclair arm break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone close-in on deal to sign Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards on loan after Ross Sinclair arm break

Saints need cover for Dimitar Mitov.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone are close to signing Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Dave Richards.
St Johnstone are close to signing Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Dave Richards. Image: Shutterstock.

Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper, Dave Richards, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace injured, Ross Sinclair, for St Johnstone this season.

As reported in the Daily Record, Saints are closing in on a deal for the 29-year-old.

Sinclair broke his arm in a Monday closed-doors game and faces a long spell on the sidelines.

With another young keeper, Jack Wills, already out as well, the Perth club had no option but to go back into the transfer market to recruit cover for number one, Dimitar Mitov.

New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

Saints have explored permanent and temporary deals, with Richards expected to arrive on a 12-month loan in time to be part of Steven MacLean’s squad for the weekend trip to Dingwall.

Richards has fallen down the pecking order with Crewe, where he has spent eight years and played over 70 games.

If he signs, he’ll be the third Welshman to move to McDiarmid Park, following the arrival of Luke Jephcott and Matt Smith.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean: 'I've never known an injury list like this' as…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone boss open to loan or permanent goalkeeper signing after Ross Sinclair breaks…
Ex-St Johnstone forward Connor McLennan is up and running with new club Salford City.
Former St Johnstone and Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan bags Salford City double AFTER dislocating…
Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland?
PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.
Ross Sinclair breaks arm in closed-doors match as St Johnstone search for Dimitar Mitov…
New St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith playing for Wales against Albania.
New St Johnstone playmaker Matt Smith will take risks on the ball unlike many…
Ernaldo Krasniqi.
St Johnstone won't be signing trialist Ernaldo Krasniqi
Sam Denham picked up an injury on the final day of East Fife's 2022/23 season. Image: SNS.
How Scottish football rallied to help ex-St Johnstone kid after serious injury at East…
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
St Johnstone need to add pace to their attack but Drey Wright is an…
MK Dons boss Graham Alexander has explained why he let Matt Smith move to St Johnstone.
New St Johnstone signing Matt Smith was 'coveted', MK Dons boss Graham Alexander reveals

Conversation