St Johnstone close-in on deal to sign Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards on loan after Ross Sinclair arm break

Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper, Dave Richards, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace injured, Ross Sinclair, for St Johnstone this season.

As reported in the Daily Record, Saints are closing in on a deal for the 29-year-old.

Sinclair broke his arm in a Monday closed-doors game and faces a long spell on the sidelines.

With another young keeper, Jack Wills, already out as well, the Perth club had no option but to go back into the transfer market to recruit cover for number one, Dimitar Mitov.

Saints have explored permanent and temporary deals, with Richards expected to arrive on a 12-month loan in time to be part of Steven MacLean’s squad for the weekend trip to Dingwall.

Richards has fallen down the pecking order with Crewe, where he has spent eight years and played over 70 games.

If he signs, he’ll be the third Welshman to move to McDiarmid Park, following the arrival of Luke Jephcott and Matt Smith.