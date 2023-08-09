St Johnstone boss open to loan or permanent goalkeeper signing after Ross Sinclair breaks his arm

St Johnstone have dug out their goalkeeper files in the wake of Ross Sinclair’s training ground arm break.

And manager Steven MacLean is keeping an open mind on whether it will be a loan or permanent signing brought in to challenge Dimitar Mitov for a first team start this season.

A timescale has yet to be put on the Scotland under-21 international’s return but it will be a long-term lay-off and MacLean wants to ensure Mitov is kept on his toes.

“I’m gutted for Ross first and foremost,” said the Perth boss.

“He’s had the surgery. We will give him all the support he needs and he’ll be back.

“He’s got a great attitude. He’s always in that gym working and does everything properly.

“He’ll be doing everything he can to get back as soon as he can. He’s had some terrible luck, hopefully this is the last of them.

“It’s one of those freak accidents. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

Saints can confirm that @ross_sinclair01 has successfully undergone surgery on a broken arm suffered during a closed door friendly. Everyone at McDiarmid Park wishes Ross a speedy recovery and we thank the staff at Ninewells Hospital for their superb treatment. #SJFC pic.twitter.com/NtFbWKHAWS — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 9, 2023

On the new recruit, MacLean added: “We looked at goalkeepers a few weeks ago. We’ve still got the lists and it’s back to the drawing board.

“We’ll look at loans, permanent, old ones, young ones.

“We are taking everything into the equation and seeing what’s best for us and for them as well.

“Dimi’s done well but you want to keep that pressure on him to keep him performing.

“He knocked back bigger clubs and more money to come here because he wants to play in the top league and try and develop.”