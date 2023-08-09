St Johnstone boss open to loan or permanent goalkeeper signing after Ross Sinclair breaks his arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss open to loan or permanent goalkeeper signing after Ross Sinclair breaks his arm

Sinclair faces a long spell on the sidelines.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have dug out their goalkeeper files in the wake of Ross Sinclair’s training ground arm break.

And manager Steven MacLean is keeping an open mind on whether it will be a loan or permanent signing brought in to challenge Dimitar Mitov for a first team start this season.

A timescale has yet to be put on the Scotland under-21 international’s return but it will be a long-term lay-off and MacLean wants to ensure Mitov is kept on his toes.

“I’m gutted for Ross first and foremost,” said the Perth boss.

“He’s had the surgery. We will give him all the support he needs and he’ll be back.

“He’s got a great attitude. He’s always in that gym working and does everything properly.

“He’ll be doing everything he can to get back as soon as he can. He’s had some terrible luck, hopefully this is the last of them.

“It’s one of those freak accidents. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

On the new recruit, MacLean added: “We looked at goalkeepers a few weeks ago. We’ve still got the lists and it’s back to the drawing board.

“We’ll look at loans, permanent, old ones, young ones.

“We are taking everything into the equation and seeing what’s best for us and for them as well.

“Dimi’s done well but you want to keep that pressure on him to keep him performing.

“He knocked back bigger clubs and more money to come here because he wants to play in the top league and try and develop.”

