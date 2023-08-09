Ross Sinclair breaks arm in closed-doors match as St Johnstone search for Dimitar Mitov back-up

St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair faces a long spell on the sidelines after breaking his arm in a training ground bounce game against Queen’s Park.

The former Scotland under-21 international suffered a broken elbow during a closed-doors match on Monday.

His operation took place on Tuesday.

It’s a cruel blow for Sinclair, who made his first team breakthrough at the end of last season and started two of Saints’ Viaplay Cup group games.

He has had to overcome wrist injuries earlier in his career.

Saints now have two back-up goalies who will be out of action for a long time, with Jack Wills breaking his leg in pre-season.

They are already working on making a loan signing to compete with Dimitar Mitov, who has enjoyed an excellent start to his time in Perth.