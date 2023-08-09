EXCLUSIVE: Scott McMann outlines key factor behind his Dundee United resurgence — and eyes personal landmark

Scott McMann has rediscovered his confidence as the Dundee United full-back enjoys a Tangerines resurgence.

The former Hamilton defender has been a stand-out for the Tannadice outfit during the opening weeks of the campaign, bombing forward and linking up superbly with Kai Fotheringham and, latterly, Mathew Cudjoe.

McMann gained plaudits for another industrious display as United hammered Arbroath 4-0 on the opening day of the Championship season.

His attacking, front-foot endeavours are night and day compared to last season when — in common with the vast majority of his teammates — McMann endured an underwhelming campaign, often deployed at centre-back.

And the 27-year-old contends that he feels “more like myself”.

“On a personal note, I feel really confident,” he told Courier Sport. “It’s been nice to get a run of games and I’m starting to feel more like myself.

“Getting forward is something I enjoy and I see it as one of my strengths. Maybe I’ve not had the confidence, or opportunity, to do that in the last year or so. So, it’s really nice to have that freedom to join in.

“That confidence can only come from playing consistently and having a manager who believes in you. I feel like the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) does.

“He has been brilliant with me and I just want to keep this run going, help the team and have a successful season.”

A matter of time

Indeed, McMann was unlucky not to bag his first EVER goal in United colours when he saw a ferocious left-footed drive from distance rattle the woodwork at Gayfield.

And he reckons it is only a matter of time before he breaks his Tangerines duck.

“Honestly, I thought it was going wide — I actually couldn’t believe it bent and hit the post,” he laughed.

“It was a good strike and I am desperate to get that first goal for the club. I was unfortunate on Friday, but I’m sure one will go in at some point. I think they’ll come.

“I can hit the ball well and I definitely feel like I can contribute with assists and goals. If I can do that from left-back and chip in, then that can only benefit the team in the long-run.”

Defensive unit

While McMann has gained plaudits for his offensive efforts — Goodwin described his showing in Angus as “one of his best performances I’ve seen for a long time” — he has been rock solid at the back.

United have kept three successive clean sheets (four, if inclined to count the 2-0 friendly win at Carlisle United) and McMann has struck up an immediate rapport with centre-backs Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher.

“Dec and Holty have been great since coming in,” he continued. “They are both brilliant, experienced players. They make it easy for me; they give me that license to join in and attack.

“They talk to me constantly and that makes it easy to defend AND go forward. That’s what you want; to have people talking to you and helping each other — that communication is so important.”

He added: “It’s just a really good team to play in right now, and long may that continue.”