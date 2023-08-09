EXCLUSIVE: Scott McMann outlines key factor behind his Dundee United resurgence — and eyes personal landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Scott McMann outlines key factor behind his Dundee United resurgence — and eyes personal landmark

McMann has been rejuvenated this season and is eyeing his first Terrors goal.

Dundee United defender Scott McMann on the attack at Gayfield, Arbroath
Scott McMann in full flow for the Tangerines. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Scott McMann has rediscovered his confidence as the Dundee United full-back enjoys a Tangerines resurgence.

The former Hamilton defender has been a stand-out for the Tannadice outfit during the opening weeks of the campaign, bombing forward and linking up superbly with Kai Fotheringham and, latterly, Mathew Cudjoe.

McMann gained plaudits for another industrious display as United hammered Arbroath 4-0 on the opening day of the Championship season.

His attacking, front-foot endeavours are night and day compared to last season when — in common with the vast majority of his teammates — McMann endured an underwhelming campaign, often deployed at centre-back.

And the 27-year-old contends that he feels “more like myself”.

Dundee United defender Scott McMann dispossess Ricky Little at Gayfield
Scott McMann dispossess Ricky Little at Gayfield. Image: SNS

“On a personal note, I feel really confident,” he told Courier Sport. “It’s been nice to get a run of games and I’m starting to feel more like myself.

“Getting forward is something I enjoy and I see it as one of my strengths. Maybe I’ve not had the confidence, or opportunity, to do that in the last year or so. So, it’s really nice to have that freedom to join in.

“That confidence can only come from playing consistently and having a manager who believes in you. I feel like the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) does.

“He has been brilliant with me and I just want to keep this run going, help the team and have a successful season.”

A matter of time

Indeed, McMann was unlucky not to bag his first EVER goal in United colours when he saw a ferocious left-footed drive from distance rattle the woodwork at Gayfield.

And he reckons it is only a matter of time before he breaks his Tangerines duck.

“Honestly, I thought it was going wide — I actually couldn’t believe it bent and hit the post,” he laughed.

“It was a good strike and I am desperate to get that first goal for the club. I was unfortunate on Friday, but I’m sure one will go in at some point. I think they’ll come.

“I can hit the ball well and I definitely feel like I can contribute with assists and goals. If I can do that from left-back and chip in, then that can only benefit the team in the long-run.”

Defensive unit

While McMann has gained plaudits for his offensive efforts — Goodwin described his showing in Angus as “one of his best performances I’ve seen for a long time” — he has been rock solid at the back.

United have kept three successive clean sheets (four, if inclined to count the 2-0 friendly win at Carlisle United) and McMann has struck up an immediate rapport with centre-backs Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher.

Scott McMann applauds Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
McMann applauds United fans. Image: SNS

“Dec and Holty have been great since coming in,” he continued. “They are both brilliant, experienced players. They make it easy for me; they give me that license to join in and attack.

“They talk to me constantly and that makes it easy to defend AND go forward. That’s what you want; to have people talking to you and helping each other — that communication is so important.”

He added: “It’s just a really good team to play in right now, and long may that continue.”

