PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than Lawrence Shankland?

Dundee United got 10 out of 10 for their first game of the season at Arbroath, making an emphatic early statement to their title rivals.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson pick apart a slick attacking Tangerines’ performance that made a mockery of predictions a first fixture shock was on the cards.

Could star man Louis Moult prove to be an ever more effective Championship striker for United than Lawrence Shankland?

Is Jim Goodwin right that Glenn Middleton’s future should be as a direct left winger?

And can Mathew Cudjoe now be relied upon for his end product as much as his skill?

Also on the agenda are Dundee’s opening day draw which saw the Dark Blues create plenty of chances but not put enough of them away, and St Johnstone’s attempt to play transfer window catch-up.

