PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than Lawrence Shankland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than Lawrence Shankland?

Dundee were a day one attacking force, while St Johnstone are still playing transfer window catch-up.

Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland?
Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland? Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Dundee United got 10 out of 10 for their first game of the season at Arbroath, making an emphatic early statement to their title rivals.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson pick apart a slick attacking Tangerines’ performance that made a mockery of predictions a first fixture shock was on the cards.

Could star man Louis Moult prove to be an ever more effective Championship striker for United than Lawrence Shankland?

Is Jim Goodwin right that Glenn Middleton’s future should be as a direct left winger?

And can Mathew Cudjoe now be relied upon for his end product as much as his skill?

Also on the agenda are Dundee’s opening day draw which saw the Dark Blues create plenty of chances but not put enough of them away, and St Johnstone’s attempt to play transfer window catch-up.

Listen below at Podbean –

Subscribe and listen at one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Or watch the full podcast on YouTube –

More from Dundee United

Dundee United defender Scott McMann on the attack at Gayfield, Arbroath
EXCLUSIVE: Scott McMann outlines key factor behind his Dundee United resurgence — and eyes…
Jim Goodwin watches Dundee United defeat Arbroath
Dundee United have 'scope' for another signing following Aziz Behich sale
Ilmari Niskanen working hard in Dundee United training
EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen could exit Dundee United as English League One suitors circle
Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton, pictured at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin reveals Glenn Middleton talks as Dundee United wide-man is urged to 'simplify'…
Dundee United celebrate at Arbroath. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed fresh backbone, tempo and purpose on day one -…
Aziz Behich celebrates a Dundee United goal. Image: SNS
Aziz Behich in heartfelt Dundee United farewell as Australia ace reveals role of former…
Former Dundee United and Hibs manager Jack Ross
Former Dundee United boss Jack Ross lands Newcastle United role
Glenn Middleton applauds 3,225 travelling Dundee United fans at Gayfield.
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United relegation hurt may NEVER heal — but we'll use it…
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of Dundee United fans in Arbroath
Louis Moult ponders 'assist bonus' as Dundee United star lauds 'massive' Tannadice talent
Aziz Behich applauds the Dundee United fans
Aziz Behich leaves Dundee United as Melbourne City swoop for Australia ace

Conversation