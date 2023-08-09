Plans lodged to build 72 affordable flats on former Hillside Hospital site in Perth

Plans have been lodged to build flats on the site of the former Hillside Hospital in Perth.

An application by First Endeavour LLP requests 72 flats within five separate blocks just off Dundee Road.

The site has been vacant since the demolition of Hillside Hospital in 2007.

Plans to build a care home at the site were approved in 2021. However, work is yet to begin and the land was sold in 2022.

The planning statement says that these plans are now “unlikely” to go ahead due to new regulations from the Care Inspectorate.

Plans for affordable flats at former Perth hospital

Permission for the land to be used for residential purposes was granted in 2006.

According to the planning application, the flats will provide more affordable housing for the Fair City.

It says: “The proposals will create 72 new affordable homes in an area of the city already suited to this type of development.

“It will also finally deliver a use for the remainder of the Hillside Hospital site which has vacant for a number of years.”

Dundee-based Hillcrest would manage the flats – providing a mix of mid-market and social rent.

There will be 18 one-bedroom flats, 52 two-bedroom flats and two three-bedroom flats.

Potential features of the blocks include solar panels on the roof, ground source heat pumps and high spec windows.

It is also hoped the development might improve connections to the city centre by making the rail bridge footpath more accessible.

The blocks would all be four-storeys tall.

Previous plans for the site included a failed bid to build a hotel and nursing home in 2001.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.