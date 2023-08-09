Plans lodged to build 72 affordable flats on former Hillside Hospital site in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans lodged to build 72 affordable flats on former Hillside Hospital site in Perth

An application to build a care home on the site was approved two years ago.

By Kieran Webster
Artist impression of the flats on the former Hillside Hospital site in Perth.
Plans have been lodged to build flats on the former Hillside Hospital site in Perth. Image: Mcallister Yeoman Architects.

Plans have been lodged to build flats on the site of the former Hillside Hospital in Perth.

An application by First Endeavour LLP requests 72 flats within five separate blocks just off Dundee Road.

The site has been vacant since the demolition of Hillside Hospital in 2007.

Plans to build a care home at the site were approved in 2021. However, work is yet to begin and the land was sold in 2022.

The planning statement says that these plans are now “unlikely” to go ahead due to new regulations from the Care Inspectorate.

Plans for affordable flats at former Perth hospital

Permission for the land to be used for residential purposes was granted in 2006.

According to the planning application, the flats will provide more affordable housing for the Fair City.

 

It says: “The proposals will create 72 new affordable homes in an area of the city already suited to this type of development.

“It will also finally deliver a use for the remainder of the Hillside Hospital site which has vacant for a number of years.”

Dundee-based Hillcrest would manage the flats – providing a mix of mid-market and social rent.

There will be 18 one-bedroom flats, 52 two-bedroom flats and two three-bedroom flats.

An artists impression of the flats.
An artists impression of the flats. Image: Mcallister Yeoman Architects

Potential features of the blocks include solar panels on the roof, ground source heat pumps and high spec windows.

It is also hoped the development might improve connections to the city centre by making the rail bridge footpath more accessible.

The blocks would all be four-storeys tall.

Previous plans for the site included a failed bid to build a hotel and nursing home in 2001.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.

