Jim Goodwin reveals Glenn Middleton talks as Dundee United wide-man is urged to ‘simplify’ game

Glenn Middleton showcased his direct running and end product against Arbroath.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton, pictured at Tannadice
Glenn Middleton is fighting for his place at United.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has urged Glenn Middleton to “simplify” his game and use his searing pace and dangerous delivery to torment Championship defences.

Middleton, 23, regained a starting berth for the Tangerines’ last two games against Carlisle United and Arbroath, responding with goals in both of those victories.

The former Rangers and St Johnstone kid is being deployed as an out-and-out left-winger, bringing natural width and complimenting Mathew Cudjoe’s inclination to cut inside on the other flank.

And Goodwin is steadfast in his belief that he is playing to Middleton’s strengths — and has explained that directly to the player.

“I’ve spoken to Glenn about this, I like him on the left-hand side,” said the Tannadice boss. “I know he likes to play on the right sometimes, but I prefer him on the other side.

“Glenn’s strength is facing up to defenders and knocking it past them; using that pace he has.

“(Mathew) Cudjoe is very good at coming off the right (wing) and dropping into clever pockets. He is good with his back to goal and will retain possession a lot of the time. Whereas I don’t think that’s Glenn’s strength.

“Glenn has a very good delivery from wide areas and I think simplifying his game is the best way forward.

“His real out-and-out threat comes from going down the outside, running people and, when he gets motoring, he is very hard to catch. It gives us good options and makes us a little bit less predictable.”

Glenn Middleton scores for Dundee United against Arbroath
Glenn Middleton slams home the opener.

Goodwin added: “Glenn got the opportunity down at Carlisle and I told him that it was up to him to show us that he deserved to stay in the team. He certainly did that and, again on Friday night, he was excellent.”

“He was due one”

As Middleton excels on one side, Cudjoe is emerging as a fans’ favourite on the other.

He has illustrated his talent in fleeting flashes since arriving in November 2021 but, now enjoying a concerted run in the starting line-up, the gifted Ghanaian is adding end product to his game.

He’s been excellent for us throughout pre-season, which is why he has held down the position.

Goodwin on Cudjoe

The 19-year-old notched his first ever goal for United with a delightful dink over Derek Gaston, before teeing up Louis Moult’s strike to make it 4-0 in Friday night’s hammering of Arbroath.

“I told Cudj (Cudjoe) before the game that he was due one,” smiled Goodwin. “The wee man gets into some great areas and, like with any young player, the decision-making sometimes lets him down.

“But the more experience he gets, and the more often he gets in those situations, he’ll learn along the way.

“He’s been excellent for us throughout pre-season, which is why he has held down the position in the team.”

