LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s Lyall Cameron is a perfect example for kids aiming to make it in the game

The Scottish Premiership got a first taste of just how clever a player Lyall Cameron is.

Anyone watching Dundee last season would have seen it quite clearly.

But it’s one thing doing it in the Championship, another in the top flight.

We shouldn’t be surprised, though.

The amount of work he puts into his game is huge and he’s probably one of the fittest players in the team.

Headless chickens

His goal showed me one key aspect to Cameron’s game – he listens to his coaches.

I’d bet the dugout were buzzing with the goal because it was basically what you do in a crossing drill – one player moves front post, the other goes to the back.

You’d be amazed at how many players train that through the week and then just do whatever they feel like in the game, like a headless chicken!

But Cameron showed what happens when you listen and implement what you’ve been told.

He’s the perfect example for any up-and-coming youngster for the value of hard work.

Defensive additions?

Meanwhile, Tony Docherty is clearly still in the market for players.

But he might now be looking at defensive additions depending on how bad Antonio Portales’ injury is.

Aaron Donnelly hasn’t been available yet either so they are a couple of bodies down.

It’ll still be a busy time for the Dee.