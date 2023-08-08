LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s Lyall Cameron is a perfect example for kids aiming to make it in the game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s Lyall Cameron is a perfect example for kids aiming to make it in the game

Former Dens Park defender Lee Wilkie says Cameron showed a crucial trait in his first Premiership goal at the weekend.

Lyall Cameron scored his first Premiership goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

The Scottish Premiership got a first taste of just how clever a player Lyall Cameron is.

Anyone watching Dundee last season would have seen it quite clearly.

But it’s one thing doing it in the Championship, another in the top flight.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal. Image: SNS
We shouldn’t be surprised, though.

The amount of work he puts into his game is huge and he’s probably one of the fittest players in the team.

Headless chickens

His goal showed me one key aspect to Cameron’s game – he listens to his coaches.

I’d bet the dugout were buzzing with the goal because it was basically what you do in a crossing drill – one player moves front post, the other goes to the back.

You’d be amazed at how many players train that through the week and then just do whatever they feel like in the game, like a headless chicken!

But Cameron showed what happens when you listen and implement what you’ve been told.

He’s the perfect example for any up-and-coming youngster for the value of hard work.

Defensive additions?

Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Meanwhile, Tony Docherty is clearly still in the market for players.

But he might now be looking at defensive additions depending on how bad Antonio Portales’ injury is.

Aaron Donnelly hasn’t been available yet either so they are a couple of bodies down.

It’ll still be a busy time for the Dee.

Conversation