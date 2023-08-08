Dundee face anxious wait on Antonio Portales injury

Dundee face an anxious wait over the fitness of Antonio Portales.

The Mexican’s Premiership debut lasted just six minutes before he limped off against Motherwell on Saturday.

A block tackle on Steelmen striker Connor Wilkinson saw Portales come off worst and he was replaced by Josh Mulligan.

The central defender has had a scan on the knee injury to examine the extent of the damage.

The Dark Blues are now awaiting news on how long the 27-year-old may be out for.

Other options?

Jordan McGhee stepped back into defence from midfield to cover for the Mexican’s absence.

But there remains an issue with on-loan defender Aaron Donnelly.

The Nottingham Forest man turned his ankle in his first week of training and it remains to be seen how long that will keep him out for.

Meanwhile, young defender Jack Wilkie joined Edinburgh City on loan to further limit the defensive numbers at Tony Docherty’s disposal.

Cammy Kerr remained on the bench in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell and has deputised in central defence when needed.

Tyler French is also back in training after recovering from a broken leg while youngster Luke Graham has been in and around the first team squad this summer.