Former Dundee star Eddie Annand reveals brave battle against incurable brain tumour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee star Eddie Annand reveals brave battle against incurable brain tumour

The First Division winner at Dens Park has gone through a 'hellish few months'.

By George Cran
Eddie Annand in action for Dundee.
Eddie Annand in action for Dundee.

Former Dundee star Eddie Annand has revealed he’s battling an incurable brain tumour.

The 50-year-old was a real fans favourite during his time at Dens Park where he scored 30 times in 109 appearances between 1997 and 2000.

He fired in the goal that won the 1998 First Division title with the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Raith Rovers.

Now, though, Annand is in the battle of his life.

Annand told the Scottish Sun:  “It’s been a hellish few months but I’m still fighting.

“I got a CT scan and after two hours I was taken into a room and the woman just said, ‘I’m sorry, it’s bad news, you have a 7cm incurable brain tumour’.

“I was just sitting there myself unable to take it in.

Former Dundee striker Eddie Annand.
Eddie Annand celebrates a Dundee goal.

“My mum and wife, Kirsty, were outside in the waiting area, and they were called in to be with me.

“You can imagine how they were, they were in bits. My whole life just turned upside down in those few minutes.

‘Worst you can get’

“After that, I was taken straight up to the ward and then moved to the Southern General. The specialist, the best in the country, came to see me with the oncologist.

“They pulled the curtain across and told me it was a grade four astrocytoma — the worst you can get — and I had to get emergency surgery the following morning at 8am.

“The surgeon actually warned me before the op that he might open me up and find there was nothing he could do.

“They handed me a form to sign, the kind of form you never want to sign as it means you might not wake up, and that was it.

Annand lifts the First Division trophy in 1998.

“Next morning I was taken down to surgery.

“The tumour was the size of a peach and they were able to remove around 92% of it, but said they couldn’t touch the rest because it affects my nerves and speech.

“The surgeon actually wanted to try and take more away but the specialist said no, it was too risky.”

Further health scares

Annand surprised everyone at the hospital by being up and about just two hours after his surgery.

However, further bad news was to come in May and then yet another health shock a few weeks later.

“In May, I was just sitting with my mate at home and then the next thing I knew I was in the back of an ambulance outside the Southern General,” he added.

Eddie Annand finds the net for Dundee

“I initially thought I’d taken a heart attack, but it turned out it was a seizure.

“Then four weeks ago I struggled to get out of bed with a really sore groin. My legs were aching too and I had cramp in my calf.

“I went to the doctors and was sent for an ultrasound which showed I had a blood clot pressing against my lungs and going up to my heart. So that was another dull one.

“They have put me on blood thinners and hopefully they will keep that under control. But within six months I’ve had three pretty tough diagnoses.”

‘Life has completely changed’

Annand’s 50th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas were cancelled following the diagnosis and trips abroad are impossible because he can’t get insurance.

However, despite the tremendous difficulties of the past few months, the former Clyde, Ayr and Raith Rovers man is trying to keep positive with the help of his family.

“My whole life has completely changed in six months,” he added.

“Everybody tells me to keep being positive and I get that, as just being depressed about things isn’t going to help.

Annand takes on Hearts at Dens Park.

“I’m also lucky I’m not sitting in a wheelchair, or in a hospital ward on a drip.

“But it’s been tough, I can’t lie. When I wake up every day it’s the first thing I think about. Kirsty is amazing, she really is. She won’t even let me get up off the couch to make a cup of tea.

“It’s just a case of seeing how things go.

“They can’t stop the growth of the tumour completely so that’s the fear.

“The good thing is I’m still relatively young at 50. Had I been older they maybe wouldn’t have done the surgery on me at all.

“Everyone asks me if being a footballer has anything to do with it, but I’ve been told it’s just bad luck.

“For now I just want to raise awareness. It’s so rare that there isn’t a lot of treatment compared to other cancers.

“But hopefully that will change one day.”

For more information go to thebraintumourcharity.org

More from Dundee FC

Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Dundee face anxious wait on Antonio Portales injury
Lyall Cameron scored his first Premiership goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee's Lyall Cameron is a perfect example for kids aiming to…
Josh Mulligan (left) and Joe Shaughnessy were impressive against Motherwell. Images: Shutterstock/StatsBomb.
Dundee's young team: Causes for optimism in Motherwell draw as stats show unheralded duo…
Killian Phillips salutes Crystal Palace fans at Selhurst Park after losing the U/21 Premier League International Cup to PSV. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee linked with move for Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips
Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Lyall Cameron not satisfied with just one Premiership goal: 'I know I…
Giovanni di Stefano made his arrival in Scottish football 20 years ago. Image: DC Thomson.
Giovanni di Stefano made a spectacular entrance at Dundee FC 20 years ago
Dundee celebrate after Lyall Cameron made it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Motherwell draw including Luke McCowan display and was that…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key Lyall Cameron attribute that earned goal against…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the rain at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee 'resolve' after Motherwell point as he gives update on Antonio…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: Lyall Cameron header earns Dark Blues a point on sodden Premiership…

Conversation