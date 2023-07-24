Dundee seal loan deal for Aaron Donnelly, ‘exciting’ Nottingham Forest defender with showbiz link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee seal loan deal for Aaron Donnelly, ‘exciting’ Nottingham Forest defender with showbiz link

Dens boss Tony Docherty has bolstered his defensive options with the Northern Ireland U/21 international.

By George Cran
Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly in action for Nottingham Forest earlier this month. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has welcomed Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly to his squad.

The Northern Ireland U/21 international is the Dark Blues’ fifth loan signing this summer and will bolster Docherty’s defensive options.

The left-sided 20-year-old can play on the left of a back three or at left full-back and has described himself as a “really aggressive” defender who enjoys going forward.

Donnelly joins the Premiership new boys on a season-long loan and will challenge Liverpool loanee Owen Beck in the left full-back position.

Aaron Donnelly
Donnelly has nine U/21 caps for Northern Ireland. Image: PA.

‘Exciting young player’

He is the ninth summer arrival at Dens Park and new boss Docherty told the Dundee website: “We are extremely pleased to get someone of Aaron’s stature in.

“The move has come through our recruitment team and the relationship I have with Nottingham Forrest and I am delighted to get the move over the line.

“I am really pleased Aaron chose us as he did have three other suitors down in England and he chose to come to Dundee after conversations with us and coming up to see the facilities.

“I am hugely encouraged to get him here and he is an exciting young player, a good defender and he is held in high regard.

“He is a left-sided defender, he enjoys the defending part of the game, he is strong in the air, comfortable on his left side and a good user of the ball.”

Donnelly added: “I am thrilled to have signed for Dundee, it’s going to be a massive season for the club.

“Now that I have signed for Dundee I feel like it is about pushing on even more and showing the fans what I can do.”

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Port Vale, playing 20 times in League One and scoring one goal.

Off the field, he has a showbiz family link to Declan Donnelly, one half of Ant and Dec.

