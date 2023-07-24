Dundee seal loan deal for Aaron Donnelly, ‘exciting’ Nottingham Forest defender with showbiz link

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has welcomed Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly to his squad.

The Northern Ireland U/21 international is the Dark Blues’ fifth loan signing this summer and will bolster Docherty’s defensive options.

The left-sided 20-year-old can play on the left of a back three or at left full-back and has described himself as a “really aggressive” defender who enjoys going forward.

Donnelly joins the Premiership new boys on a season-long loan and will challenge Liverpool loanee Owen Beck in the left full-back position.

‘Exciting young player’

He is the ninth summer arrival at Dens Park and new boss Docherty told the Dundee website: “We are extremely pleased to get someone of Aaron’s stature in.

“The move has come through our recruitment team and the relationship I have with Nottingham Forrest and I am delighted to get the move over the line.

“I am really pleased Aaron chose us as he did have three other suitors down in England and he chose to come to Dundee after conversations with us and coming up to see the facilities.

“I am hugely encouraged to get him here and he is an exciting young player, a good defender and he is held in high regard.

“He is a left-sided defender, he enjoys the defending part of the game, he is strong in the air, comfortable on his left side and a good user of the ball.”

Donnelly signs on! Dundee Football Club are excited to announce the signing of Aaron Donnelly. The left-sided defender joins us on a season-long loan deal from Nottingham Forest. Read the full announcement on the club website.https://t.co/Es4e6MId4u#thedee pic.twitter.com/wAeJaloH82 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 24, 2023

Donnelly added: “I am thrilled to have signed for Dundee, it’s going to be a massive season for the club.

“Now that I have signed for Dundee I feel like it is about pushing on even more and showing the fans what I can do.”

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Port Vale, playing 20 times in League One and scoring one goal.

Off the field, he has a showbiz family link to Declan Donnelly, one half of Ant and Dec.