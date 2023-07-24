Dundee favourite Paul McGowan joins up with Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers

Paul McGowan has joined former Dundee boss Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the League One outfit after being released by the Dark Blues at the end of last season.

McGowan spent nine years at Dens Park and became a firm favourite with fans, playing over 300 times for the club.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Dunfermline, managed by former team-mate and boss James McPake.

There he helped the Pars to the League One title and had remained at East End Park this summer, playing in all four of their pre-season matches.

However, he has chosen to move north to Aberdeen outfit Cove and a reunion with the man who took him to Dundee, Paul Hartley.

McGowan was in the stands as the Dark Blues were beaten by Airdrieonians on Saturday.

But he could now take part in the Viaplay Cup at home to Livingston on Tuesday night for his new side, wearing the No 7 shirt.