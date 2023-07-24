Dundee favourite Paul McGowan joins up with Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee favourite Paul McGowan joins up with Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers

The 35-year-old midfielder had been training with Dunfermline but is heading for League One after leaving Dens Park this summer.

By George Cran
Paul McGowan and Paul Hartley and 2016. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan and Paul Hartley in 2016. Image: SNS.

Paul McGowan has joined former Dundee boss Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the League One outfit after being released by the Dark Blues at the end of last season.

McGowan spent nine years at Dens Park and became a firm favourite with fans, playing over 300 times for the club.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Dunfermline, managed by former team-mate and boss James McPake.

Paul McGowan in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Paul McGowan spent the second half of last season at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

There he helped the Pars to the League One title and had remained at East End Park this summer, playing in all four of their pre-season matches.

However, he has chosen to move north to Aberdeen outfit Cove and a reunion with the man who took him to Dundee, Paul Hartley.

McGowan was in the stands as the Dark Blues were beaten by Airdrieonians on Saturday.

But he could now take part in the Viaplay Cup at home to Livingston on Tuesday night for his new side, wearing the No 7 shirt.

Paul McGowan watches Dundee at Airdrieonians.
Paul McGowan watches Dundee at Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

