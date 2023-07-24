Couple ready to say goodbye to Blairgowrie café they opened on retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Couple ready to say goodbye to Blairgowrie café they opened on retirement

The café is on the market for £55,000.

By Stephen Eighteen
June and George Gall outside the Cateran Café in Blairgowrie.
June and George Gall outside the Cateran Café in Blairgowrie. Image: Cateran Cafe.

A couple are ready to say goodbye to the Blairgowrie café they opened on retirement.

George and June Gall, who live near Kirriemuir, unveiled the Cateran Café on the High Street in January 2015.

George had been the managing director of Arian Communications in Broughty Ferry, while June’s lengthy teaching career had concluded at Harris Academy in Dundee.

Now in their 70s, the couple are looking to sell their business.

The café is on the market for £55,000.

Covid changes have become permanent

The café has undergone a lot of changes since the Galls took over eight-and-half years ago.

First there was its name.

Formerly Bradberries, the premises were named after the 64-mile Cateran Trail that starts and finishes in Blairgowrie.

There were also the surroundings, with a new ceiling, lighting, kitchen, flooring, electrics and furniture.

The café, which previously only had tables, was rearranged to include a deli counter with shelving units and a small gift section to appeal to locals and tourists.

The menu changed to offer Mediterranean choices that complement traditional fayre such as bacon rolls.

Mediterranean food that is on offer at Cateran Café, Blairgowrie.
Mediterranean menu choices have been added in recent years. Image: Cateran Café.

And, inevitably, there was the very nature of the business during and after the Covid era.

“We changed from just a café to a café with deli counter and gifts,” explained June, 70.

“To survive during Covid we had to do a takeaway service we never offered before.

“And it has carried on.”

Young people worked at café and still return

The couple were well-prepared to run the business.

Alyth-born George, 71, knew about hospitality through running events such as jazz nights and weddings at Dundee’s Unicorn Theatre.

Aberdonian June, meanwhile, worked in a host of cafes on the east coast of Scotland during her university years.

Outside the Cateran Café, Blairgowrie, which is on sale for £55,000.
The Cateran Cafe in Blairgowrie is on sale for £55,000. Image: Cateran Café.

They made the Cateran Café a stomping ground for many of the Perthshire town’s younger people.

“Our café was staffed by schoolkids and students at weekends,” June said.

“We have watched them leave school, go through university, graduate and get good careers.

“And they still come back as visitors.”

Potential owners ‘wary’ but business has £206k turnover

But June concedes that time has caught up with the couple and they want to pass on the café.

It has actually been for sale since early 2020.

Back then there was some interest that was extinguished by the Covid measures.

“Since then people are very wary,” June said.

The café is marketed by Bruce and Co, whose advert boasts of its “enviable trading position”.

Its annual turnover is £206,000, and the landlord will grant a new lease with a monthly rent of £1,300, not including VAT.

The advert says there is outside seating for 16 people.

“The takeaway service is now a larger part of the revenue and they incorporated a deli cabinet, freezer foods and food retail,” it added.

“Although the business trades well there is still scope for new owners to add an alcohol licence and extend opening hours.”

Cateran is big part of Blairgowrie life

In recent years the cafe’s opening hours have been reduced from seven days a week to five.

It opens from Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 3pm.

Inside the Cateran Cafe in Blairgowrie.
Inside the Cateran Cafe, which is up for sale, in Blairgowrie. Image: Cateran Cafe. 

But the Cateran remains a big part of the Blairgowrie community.

“We have made lots of friends here,” June said.

“We have met babies who are now in the middle of primary school and watched them grow up.

“We have customers over the age of 90 who are still regulars.

“But we are in our 70s and time has caught up with us.”

