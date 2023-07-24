Couple ready to say goodbye to Blairgowrie café they opened on retirement

A couple are ready to say goodbye to the Blairgowrie café they opened on retirement.

George and June Gall, who live near Kirriemuir, unveiled the Cateran Café on the High Street in January 2015.

George had been the managing director of Arian Communications in Broughty Ferry, while June’s lengthy teaching career had concluded at Harris Academy in Dundee.

Now in their 70s, the couple are looking to sell their business.

The café is on the market for £55,000.

Covid changes have become permanent

The café has undergone a lot of changes since the Galls took over eight-and-half years ago.

First there was its name.

Formerly Bradberries, the premises were named after the 64-mile Cateran Trail that starts and finishes in Blairgowrie.

There were also the surroundings, with a new ceiling, lighting, kitchen, flooring, electrics and furniture.

The café, which previously only had tables, was rearranged to include a deli counter with shelving units and a small gift section to appeal to locals and tourists.

The menu changed to offer Mediterranean choices that complement traditional fayre such as bacon rolls.

And, inevitably, there was the very nature of the business during and after the Covid era.

“We changed from just a café to a café with deli counter and gifts,” explained June, 70.

“To survive during Covid we had to do a takeaway service we never offered before.

“And it has carried on.”

Young people worked at café and still return

The couple were well-prepared to run the business.

Alyth-born George, 71, knew about hospitality through running events such as jazz nights and weddings at Dundee’s Unicorn Theatre.

Aberdonian June, meanwhile, worked in a host of cafes on the east coast of Scotland during her university years.

They made the Cateran Café a stomping ground for many of the Perthshire town’s younger people.

“Our café was staffed by schoolkids and students at weekends,” June said.

“We have watched them leave school, go through university, graduate and get good careers.

“And they still come back as visitors.”

Potential owners ‘wary’ but business has £206k turnover

But June concedes that time has caught up with the couple and they want to pass on the café.

It has actually been for sale since early 2020.

Back then there was some interest that was extinguished by the Covid measures.

“Since then people are very wary,” June said.

The café is marketed by Bruce and Co, whose advert boasts of its “enviable trading position”.

Its annual turnover is £206,000, and the landlord will grant a new lease with a monthly rent of £1,300, not including VAT.

The advert says there is outside seating for 16 people.

“The takeaway service is now a larger part of the revenue and they incorporated a deli cabinet, freezer foods and food retail,” it added.

“Although the business trades well there is still scope for new owners to add an alcohol licence and extend opening hours.”

Cateran is big part of Blairgowrie life

In recent years the cafe’s opening hours have been reduced from seven days a week to five.

It opens from Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 3pm.

But the Cateran remains a big part of the Blairgowrie community.

“We have made lots of friends here,” June said.

“We have met babies who are now in the middle of primary school and watched them grow up.

“We have customers over the age of 90 who are still regulars.

“But we are in our 70s and time has caught up with us.”