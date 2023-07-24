Rewind Scotland: Pair accused of life-threatening assault at Perthshire music festival

Two men have appeared in court accused of endangering a man’s life in a serious assault at this weekend’s Rewind Festival.

Simon Tierney, 37, and Patrick Kerr, 31, face allegations they beat and kicked festival-goer Antonio Grant, leaving him permanently disfigured and impaired.

Prosecutors say the alleged assault happened on Saturday, the first full day of the Scone Palace nostalgia fest which featured live music from, amongst others, Soul II Soul, ABC and The Farm.

Tierney and Kerr, both from Glenrothes, made no plea during the petition hearing at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday afternoon.

‘Racist remarks’

The pair are accused of struggling with the alleged victim and repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head to his injury.

It is also alleged that Tierney assaulted a woman at the festival by pushing her on the body.

Kerr is further accused of behaving in threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting, swearing and uttering racist remarks.

Both men made no plea during the private hearing before Sheriff Lindsay Foulis.

They were released on bail and will make a follow-up appearance in the same court at a later date.

Star attractions at popular show

Thousands descended on Scone Palace this weekend for two days of 80s music, glamping, fancy dress and street food.

It is the 11th time the show has been staged in the grounds of the historic mansion house.

Among the star names at this year’s event were Erasure’s Andy Bell, Martin Kemp and Nick Heyward.

