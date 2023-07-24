Rewind Scotland: Pair accused of life-threatening assault at Perthshire music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rewind Scotland: Pair accused of life-threatening assault at Perthshire music festival

Simon Tierney, 37, and Patrick Kerr, 31, face allegations they beat and kicked their alleged victim, leaving him injured and permanently disfigured and impaired.

By Jamie Buchan
The assault is said to have happened on the Saturday of the festival weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Two men have appeared in court accused of endangering a man’s life in a serious assault at this weekend’s Rewind Festival.

Simon Tierney, 37, and Patrick Kerr, 31, face allegations they beat and kicked festival-goer Antonio Grant, leaving him permanently disfigured and impaired.

Prosecutors say the alleged assault happened on Saturday, the first full day of the Scone Palace nostalgia fest which featured live music from, amongst others, Soul II Soul, ABC and The Farm.

Tierney and Kerr, both from Glenrothes, made no plea during the petition hearing at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday afternoon.

‘Racist remarks’

The pair are accused of struggling with the alleged victim and repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head to his injury.

It is also alleged that Tierney assaulted a woman at the festival by pushing her on the body.

Music fans enjoying performances on the main stage at this year’s show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Kerr is further accused of behaving in threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting, swearing and uttering racist remarks.

Both men made no plea during the private hearing before Sheriff Lindsay Foulis.

They were released on bail and will make a follow-up appearance in the same court at a later date.

Star attractions at popular show

Thousands descended on Scone Palace this weekend for two days of 80s music, glamping, fancy dress and street food.

It is the 11th time the show has been staged in the grounds of the historic mansion house.

Eighties icon Andy Bell performs at this year’s festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Among the star names at this year’s event were Erasure’s Andy Bell, Martin Kemp and Nick Heyward.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

