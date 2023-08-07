Glenn Middleton: Dundee United relegation hurt may NEVER heal — but we’ll use it to drive Championship charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United relegation hurt may NEVER heal — but we’ll use it to drive Championship charge

The former Rangers and St Johnstone man fired home his first goal of the season at Gayfield.

By Alan Temple
Glenn Middleton applauds 3,225 travelling Dundee United fans at Gayfield.
Middleton applauds the 3,225 travelling United fans at Gayfield. Image: SNS

Glenn Middleton admits the “hurt” of Dundee United’s relegation may never fully heal.

But the Tannadice winger has vowed to use that pain to fuel the Tangerines’ promotion push this season.

Middleton, 23, kicked off United’s Championship campaign in style, notching the opening goal in Friday night’s 4-0 demolition of Arbroath.

Mathew Cudjoe, Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult joined the party during a devastating first period at Gayfield.

Middleton hopes the comprehensive win — EXACTLY a year on from United’s 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar, in which the former Rangers kid scored the winner — is the first step towards an immediate return to the Premiership.

And he knows promotion is the only way to make amends for a campaign that went off the rails swiftly, and spectacularly, following that unforgettable triumph against the Dutch side.

“To an extent I don’t think that hurt (of relegation) will ever leave,” said Middleton. “But the only way to put it right is to get the club back to the Premiership.

“We’ve got new boys who’ve joined the club, but there are also a few of us from last season who have still got that hurt inside us. We’ll be using that to drive us on.

“I’m certainly not over it and I know the rest of them aren’t — but it’s pointless dwelling on it.

“We will use performances like Friday’s to push on, and the manager will never let us drop our standards. It’s about moving this club on to the next level and getting back to the Premiership.”

Opportunity knocks

As well as providing the ideal curtain-raiser for United, Middleton’s own display was timely.

Kai Fotheringham and Mathew Cudjoe appeared to move into pole position for the starting berths on the flanks during the early weeks of the campaign, with both youngsters flourishing.

However, a thigh injury to Fotheringham allowed Middleton to regain his place for United’s final friendly against Carlisle. He rippled the net in a 2-0 victory at Brunton Park then repeated the feat in his second successive start in Angus.

Glenn MIddleton celebrates with his Dundee United teammates after scoring at Arbroath
Glenn Middleton, second from right, is all smiles after netting a goal for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“It’s about building on the last few weeks for me,” continued Middleton. “I know I need to take my chances when I get them.

“But every player is the same; every player is going to play a big part this season. The manager has made that clear.

“If we can have people competing for places day-in, day-out at training, then it’s only going to make this squad stronger. Going into every game, everyone is going to be on their toes, knowing they need to grasp the opportunity.”

Middleton added: “There’s no getting away from the fact the League Cup (group stage exit) was a disappointment but, in the last couple of weeks, I think we’ve peaked towards the right time.

“We’ve shown — when you take Carlisle, Falkirk and Peterhead, and then Friday night — what we’ve been working on and it’s all come together at the right time for us.”

