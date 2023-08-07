Glenn Middleton: Dundee United relegation hurt may NEVER heal — but we’ll use it to drive Championship charge

Glenn Middleton admits the “hurt” of Dundee United’s relegation may never fully heal.

But the Tannadice winger has vowed to use that pain to fuel the Tangerines’ promotion push this season.

Middleton, 23, kicked off United’s Championship campaign in style, notching the opening goal in Friday night’s 4-0 demolition of Arbroath.

Mathew Cudjoe, Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult joined the party during a devastating first period at Gayfield.

Middleton hopes the comprehensive win — EXACTLY a year on from United’s 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar, in which the former Rangers kid scored the winner — is the first step towards an immediate return to the Premiership.

And he knows promotion is the only way to make amends for a campaign that went off the rails swiftly, and spectacularly, following that unforgettable triumph against the Dutch side.

Dundee United are up and running in the Scottish Championship! Glenn Middleton drills the ball into the bottom corner for the opening goal! ⚽️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/hMRwdqOXLB — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 4, 2023

“To an extent I don’t think that hurt (of relegation) will ever leave,” said Middleton. “But the only way to put it right is to get the club back to the Premiership.

“We’ve got new boys who’ve joined the club, but there are also a few of us from last season who have still got that hurt inside us. We’ll be using that to drive us on.

“I’m certainly not over it and I know the rest of them aren’t — but it’s pointless dwelling on it.

“We will use performances like Friday’s to push on, and the manager will never let us drop our standards. It’s about moving this club on to the next level and getting back to the Premiership.”

Opportunity knocks

As well as providing the ideal curtain-raiser for United, Middleton’s own display was timely.

Kai Fotheringham and Mathew Cudjoe appeared to move into pole position for the starting berths on the flanks during the early weeks of the campaign, with both youngsters flourishing.

However, a thigh injury to Fotheringham allowed Middleton to regain his place for United’s final friendly against Carlisle. He rippled the net in a 2-0 victory at Brunton Park then repeated the feat in his second successive start in Angus.

“It’s about building on the last few weeks for me,” continued Middleton. “I know I need to take my chances when I get them.

“But every player is the same; every player is going to play a big part this season. The manager has made that clear.

“If we can have people competing for places day-in, day-out at training, then it’s only going to make this squad stronger. Going into every game, everyone is going to be on their toes, knowing they need to grasp the opportunity.”

Middleton added: “There’s no getting away from the fact the League Cup (group stage exit) was a disappointment but, in the last couple of weeks, I think we’ve peaked towards the right time.

“We’ve shown — when you take Carlisle, Falkirk and Peterhead, and then Friday night — what we’ve been working on and it’s all come together at the right time for us.”