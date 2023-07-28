6 Dundee United takeaways following Viaplay Cup exit: Missed opportunities, selection dilemmas and safe hands

Dundee United will fall at the first hurdle of the Viaplay Cup following a sluggish start to their season.

Defeats against The Spartans and Partick Thistle proved terminal for the Tangerines’ hopes of emerging from Group B, leaving Jim Goodwin to turn his sole focus to the upcoming Championship campaign.

As United head south to face Carlisle United in a friendly on Saturday afternoon, Courier Sport analyses what can be gleaned from their first four competitive games.

A missed opportunity — on and off the park

Ultimately, the Tangerines’ Viaplay Cup campaign was a failure, albeit with real signs of progress in recent wins over Peterhead and Falkirk.

Not a disaster.

And any dissatisfaction is unlikely to linger if United romp to promotion.

Dundee United exit the Viaplay Cup with this result. Spartans and Partick Thistle (both on 6pts) play each other on Saturday, meaning one or both will overtake #DUFC's 6pts. And 6pts won't get a best runners-up spot. Price paid for slow start to Group B. https://t.co/PNTonKC9gA pic.twitter.com/YYDT0pPvkT — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) July 26, 2023

Nevertheless, a place in the last-16 would have netted the club £55,000.

A quarter-final place? £87,500; £120,000 for the semi-finalists; £175,000 for the runners-up. The winners will bank £380,000.

A cup adventure would also have represented a welcome boost for supporters still reeling from their lamentable slide towards relegation.

A missed opportunity, in footballing and financial terms.

Jim Goodwin’s new Dundee United takes shape

That is not to say the group phase has been entirely futile for the Terrors. It may prove to be exactly the sort of early, competitive, trial-by-fire test this new-look group needed.

Goodwin has repeatedly stated that United are a work in progress.

With seven players in and 11 out during the summer, the Tangerines were never likely to be the finished article by the end of July.

Nevertheless, it was increasingly possible to see the shape, style and priorities of Goodwin’s team emerge as the fixtures went on.

Huge goal for @dundeeunitedfc 🟠 The visitors' chances of progression in the Viaplay Cup are boosted as they score the opener in Falkirk 👏📈 Kai Fotheringham the scorer 🎯#ViaplayCup pic.twitter.com/s7ivQpk76T — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) July 25, 2023

He has stuck with a 4-3-3 and, particularly against Falkirk, deployed a high press to spring traps and force errors.

Fotheringham’s decisive goal against the Bairns came from excellent closing down by Watt; typical of his display on the night and indicative of what Goodwin will demand of whoever he selects to lead the line.

They will aim to pass through the lines, with the wingers encouraged to drift inside (Kai Fotheringham and Mathew Cudjoe have been the most adept at that so far) and allow the full-backs to overlap.

Scott McMann has enjoyed that freedom.

All the while, Ross Docherty is the safety net and, when defending deliveries, the centre-backs have clearly been told: clear first, ask questions later.

The basic building blocks are there, and it sounds great on paper.

It is now about putting that all into action when the Championship campaign begins.

Jack Walton looks a superb capture

Walton has cut an assured presence in all four fixtures.

Walton, 25, is confident, quick off his line and proactive when coming for cross balls.

The on-loan Luton keeper was severely tested during United’s 1-0 victory over Falkirk this week.

His reflex save to thwart a deflected Callumn Morrison free-kick — requiring an instant change of direction — was outstanding, while a late block to deny Brad McKay was decisive.

Goodwin would probably have rather Walton was less busy during the Viaplay Cup — the defence is not yet watertight — but that has given Walton the chance to showcase his worth.

The right-back battle goes on

With at least two options for every position, there are battles all over the pitch.

However, for the most part, one can identify a first choice. Walton; McMann; Kevin Holt; Declan Gallagher; Docherty; Moult; Watt — certain players have either played the majority of minutes, or are clearly marquee arrivals.

Right-back, however, is arguably the most intriguing dilemma.

Kieran Freeman started the first group game against Spartans and endured a testing afternoon in the shock 1-0 defeat.

Liam Grimshaw, deployed in midfield, was similarly ineffectual in that match, but did win Morton’s 2022/23 player of the year award after a fine campaign at full-back.

As such, he will be piling the pressure on Freeman after starting against Peterhead.

Freeman was back in the side in midweek and turned in a much improved display, showcasing a promising rapport with Cudjoe.

Goodwin will have an intriguing decision to make next Friday at Arbroath.

Louis Moult’s goal touch will be vital

Profligacy stands out as a major factor in United’s elimination.

For all the Terrors were poor on match-day one in Edinburgh, they created a host of clear chances.

Watt missed a penalty, Miller Thomson hit the bar, Cudjoe fizzed a volley inches over and Blair Carswell made a wonderful point-blank save to frustrate Rory MacLeod.

The defeat to Partick Thistle was a more even contest, followed by a comfortable 3-0 win against Peterhead.

At the Falkirk Stadium, Watt passed up two golden opportunities and Cudjoe missed a couple as the Tangerines registered a solitary goal through Fotheringham. But for the Bairns’ own wastefulness late on, United would have dropped more points.

By contrast, Louis Moult was in the right place at the right time on his sole start for the Terrors; slotting home his first goal after just 22 minutes.

If he stays fit and available, history suggests Moult will gladly gobble up the chances created by the likes of Watt, Cudjoe, Fotheringham, Glenn Middleton and Archie Meekison.

In doing so, he will remedy arguably the biggest issue from this group stage.

United needed a Declan Gallagher

Two consecutive clean sheets represents progress for United.

However, the first two games of the group phase illustrated the need for an experienced, commanding centre-back.

Ollie Denham was given a torrid time by the vastly-experienced Brian Graham as Partick Thistle emerged victorious at Tannadice.

A sharp learning curve.

While Ross Graham came into the side and brought some solidity, two left-footed centre-backs makes for a slightly unbalanced proposition.

As such, Declan Gallagher is the ideal solution to a problem posed in the group phase — nous, pedigree and physicality.

Just what United needed.