6 Dundee United takeaways following Viaplay Cup exit: Missed opportunities, selection dilemmas and safe hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

6 Dundee United takeaways following Viaplay Cup exit: Missed opportunities, selection dilemmas and safe hands

Courier Sport examines what we can learn from United's failed group stage campaign

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United, is pictured at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin oversaw a roller-coaster group phase. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United will fall at the first hurdle of the Viaplay Cup following a sluggish start to their season.

Defeats against The Spartans and Partick Thistle proved terminal for the Tangerines’ hopes of emerging from Group B, leaving Jim Goodwin to turn his sole focus to the upcoming Championship campaign.

As United head south to face Carlisle United in a friendly on Saturday afternoon, Courier Sport analyses what can be gleaned from their first four competitive games.

A missed opportunity — on and off the park

Ultimately, the Tangerines’ Viaplay Cup campaign was a failure, albeit with real signs of progress in recent wins over Peterhead and Falkirk.

Not a disaster.

And any dissatisfaction is unlikely to linger if United romp to promotion.

Nevertheless, a place in the last-16 would have netted the club £55,000.

A quarter-final place? £87,500; £120,000 for the semi-finalists; £175,000 for the runners-up. The winners will bank £380,000.

A cup adventure would also have represented a welcome boost for supporters still reeling from their lamentable slide towards relegation.

A missed opportunity, in footballing and financial terms.

Jim Goodwin’s new Dundee United takes shape

That is not to say the group phase has been entirely futile for the Terrors. It may prove to be exactly the sort of early, competitive, trial-by-fire test this new-look group needed.

Goodwin has repeatedly stated that United are a work in progress.

With seven players in and 11 out during the summer, the Tangerines were never likely to be the finished article by the end of July.

Nevertheless, it was increasingly possible to see the shape, style and priorities of Goodwin’s team emerge as the fixtures went on.

He has stuck with a 4-3-3 and, particularly against Falkirk, deployed a high press to spring traps and force errors.

Fotheringham’s decisive goal against the Bairns came from excellent closing down by Watt; typical of his display on the night and indicative of what Goodwin will demand of whoever he selects to lead the line.

They will aim to pass through the lines, with the wingers encouraged to drift inside (Kai Fotheringham and Mathew Cudjoe have been the most adept at that so far) and allow the full-backs to overlap.

Scott McMann has enjoyed that freedom.

Ross Docherty, Dundee United captain, leaves the field after defeat against Spartans
Docherty is already a key man. Image: SNS

All the while, Ross Docherty is the safety net and, when defending deliveries, the centre-backs have clearly been told: clear first, ask questions later.

The basic building blocks are there, and it sounds great on paper.

It is now about putting that all into action when the Championship campaign begins.

Jack Walton looks a superb capture

Walton has cut an assured presence in all four fixtures.

Walton, 25, is confident, quick off his line and proactive when coming for cross balls.

The on-loan Luton keeper was severely tested during United’s 1-0 victory over Falkirk this week.

His reflex save to thwart a deflected Callumn Morrison free-kick — requiring an instant change of direction — was outstanding, while a late block to deny Brad McKay was decisive.

Jack Walton salutes Dundee United fans at Falkirk
Walton salutes United fans. Image: SNS

Goodwin would probably have rather Walton was less busy during the Viaplay Cup — the defence is not yet watertight — but that has given Walton the chance to showcase his worth.

The right-back battle goes on

With at least two options for every position, there are battles all over the pitch.

However, for the most part, one can identify a first choice. Walton; McMann; Kevin Holt; Declan Gallagher; Docherty; Moult; Watt — certain players have either played the majority of minutes, or are clearly marquee arrivals.

Right-back, however, is arguably the most intriguing dilemma.

Kieran Freeman in action for Dundee United at Tannadice
Freeman on the flank. Image: SNS

Kieran Freeman started the first group game against Spartans and endured a testing afternoon in the shock 1-0 defeat.

Liam Grimshaw, deployed in midfield, was similarly ineffectual in that match, but did win Morton’s 2022/23 player of the year award after a fine campaign at full-back.

As such, he will be piling the pressure on Freeman after starting against Peterhead.

Freeman was back in the side in midweek and turned in a much improved display, showcasing a promising rapport with Cudjoe.

Liam Grimshaw takes a Dundee United throw at Tannadice, Dundee.
Grimshaw, pictured, was Morton’s player of the year. Image: SNS

Goodwin will have an intriguing decision to make next Friday at Arbroath.

Louis Moult’s goal touch will be vital

Profligacy stands out as a major factor in United’s elimination.

For all the Terrors were poor on match-day one in Edinburgh, they created a host of clear chances.

Watt missed a penalty, Miller Thomson hit the bar, Cudjoe fizzed a volley inches over and Blair Carswell made a wonderful point-blank save to frustrate Rory MacLeod.

Blair Henderson scores for Spartans against Dundee United
Blair Henderson slots home. Image: SNS

The defeat to Partick Thistle was a more even contest, followed by a comfortable 3-0 win against Peterhead.

At the Falkirk Stadium, Watt passed up two golden opportunities and Cudjoe missed a couple as the Tangerines registered a solitary goal through Fotheringham. But for the Bairns’ own wastefulness late on, United would have dropped more points.

By contrast, Louis Moult was in the right place at the right time on his sole start for the Terrors; slotting home his first goal after just 22 minutes.

If he stays fit and available, history suggests Moult will gladly gobble up the chances created by the likes of Watt, Cudjoe, Fotheringham, Glenn Middleton and Archie Meekison.

In doing so, he will remedy arguably the biggest issue from this group stage.

United needed a Declan Gallagher

Two consecutive clean sheets represents progress for United.

However, the first two games of the group phase illustrated the need for an experienced, commanding centre-back.

Ollie Denham was given a torrid time by the vastly-experienced Brian Graham as Partick Thistle emerged victorious at Tannadice.

A sharp learning curve.

Dundee United's Ollie Denham is beaten in the air by Brian Graham of Partick Thistle
Denham is beaten in the air by Graham. Image: SNS

While Ross Graham came into the side and brought some solidity, two left-footed centre-backs makes for a slightly unbalanced proposition.

As such, Declan Gallagher is the ideal solution to a problem posed in the group phase — nous, pedigree and physicality.

Just what United needed.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher is pictured at Tannadice.
Why Declan Gallagher snubbed big-money India interest — as Scotland defender insists Dundee United…
Kai Fotheringham nurses a slight thigh strain during Dundee United's clash against Falkirk
Jim Goodwin delivers Kai Fotheringham injury update as Declan Gallagher Dundee United bow is…
Mathew Cudjoe playing for Dundee United at Tannadice
Mathew Cudjoe dubbed 'unplayable' as Jim Goodwin outlines what he 'loves' about Dundee United's…
Dundee United ace Louis Moult models the new kit alongside former player Ray Stewarts
'That. Is. Magnificent': Dundee United fans react as Tangerines go green for 'Heritage' away…
Jack Walton salutes Dundee United fans at Falkirk
Jack Walton: I'm amazed I didn't pull my hamstring at Wembley — but I…
Jamie McGrath in a Dundee United training garment
Jamie McGrath a free agent after former Dundee United man quits Wigan Athletic
Declan Gallagher, left, and ex-Livingston pal Craig Sibbald
EXCLUSIVE: Inside track on Declan Gallagher as former Livingston teammate Craig Sibbald hails Dundee…
Declan Gallagher is presented as a Dundee United player at Tannadice
Declan Gallagher joins Dundee United as beaming Jim Goodwin hails 'great coup'
Jim Goodwin and Declan Gallagher at Aberdeen
Dundee United nearing Declan Gallagher deal as Jim Goodwin reveals 'admiration'
Kai Fotheringham celebrates a goal for Dundee United against Falkirk
4 Dundee United talking points: Kai Fotheringham roller-coaster as Tangerines see off Falkirk