‘One-of-a-kind’ Broughty Ferry home hits the market for £500k – but you’ll need to love wood panelling

The property on Dundarroch Gardens boasts four bedrooms, half-an-acre of beautifully landscaped gardens and an impressive outdoor summer house.

By Poppy Watson
The living room of the home on Dundarroch Gardens in Broughty Ferry, which has lots of wooden panelling
The Dundarroch Gardens home has lots of wood panelling. Image: Verdala

A “one-of-a-kind” Broughty Ferry home has gone on the market for £500,000 – but prospective buyers will need to love wood panelling.

The four-bed house on Dundarroch Gardens boasts half-an-acre of beautifully landscaped gardens and an impressive outdoor summer house.

Described as “magnificent” by estate agents Verdala, the home has plenty of character – including the wood panelling that covers several ceilings, walls and floors throughout the house.

The house is on the market for offers over £499,000. Image: Verdala
The property is located in a desirable area of Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala
It features a private driveway. Image: Verdala

The expansive property, which was built in 1970, has multiple reception areas.

These include a bright lounge and sitting room overlooking the garden, and a dining room.

It also has an open-plan kitchen with a stunning conservatory, which features a wood-burning stove as its centrepiece.

Many of the rooms feature bifold doors, letting in plenty of natural light.

One of four reception areas in the house. Image: Verdala
The dining room. Image: Verdala
The kitchen and conservatory features a wood-burning stove. Image: Vedala
There are plenty of areas for relaxing. Image: Verdala

There are four spacious bedrooms, where again the wood panelling features prominently.

The master bedroom enjoys en-suite facilities, as well as bifold doors which lead onto a patio area.

The master bedroom. Image: Verdala
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Verdala
One of the upper floor bedrooms. Image: Verdala
The bedrooms look out over the gardens. Image: Verdala

The home has three bathrooms in total, and a utility area.

It also features an office space – perfect for those working from home.

Other features include gas-fired central heating and double glazing.

The main bathroom. Image: Verdala
The office area – with more of that panelling – is ideal for home workers. Image: Verdala
The entrance hallway. Image: Verdala

Set in the landscaped gardens is an impressive summer house, which provides an ideal space for entertaining.

It comes complete with its own dining kitchen and an open fire.

The house also comes with a private driveway which leads to a double garage and a car port.

The house enjoys half-an-acre of landscaped gardens. Image: Verdala
The property has plenty of outdoor space. Image: Verdala
The house was built in 1970. Image: Verdala
The summer house is perfect for entertaining. Image: Verdala
The outbuilding offers cooking facilities and a dining area. Image: Verdala

The home – which is just off Monifieth Road, close to both Orchar Park and Barnhill Rock Garden – is on the market with Verdala for offers over £499,000.

It is just one of a number of eye-catching properties for sale in the Dundee area.

That includes a “spectacular” £650,000 villa in Birkhill with an outdoor sauna and hot tub

Closer by, the former West Ferry railway station – which has since been turned into a home – also went on the market recently.

