Visit Perth, Perthshire and Kinross-shire this August for a month to remember!

Make the best summer memories in Perth and Kinross! 

Presented by Perth & Kinross Council
A photo of the city of Perth and the River Tay from a bridge.
Some fantastic events are happening all around Perth and Kinross.

There’s a whole host of events happening across Perth and Kinross-shire, offering days out for everybody to make some new summer memories.

Starting with a thrilling day at the races, August is set to be another amazing month of events in Perth, Perthshire & Kinross-shire.

In the first week alone, Perth is bringing you the UCI Gran Fondo Cycle Race, part of the UCI World Cycling Championships, Perth Agricultural Show, evening and daytime jump racing at Perth Racecourse, an outdoor cinema at Scone Palace and two fantastic local markets – Perth Farmers’ Market and The Yard Perth.

Week one then ends on a high with the phenomenal City of Perth Salute on Sunday 6th August.

As the month rolls out, you’ll be mesmerised by the Hauntings exhibition at Black Watch Castle and Museum, Perth and Crieff Highland Games, Blair Castle International Horse Trials, Perthshire Pride and much, much more!

Find out more on Perth City and Towns events this summer!

Week One Event Highlights this August

City of Perth Salute, August 6

Female bagpiper at the Salute in Perth.
Events like the City of Perth Salute are on this summer.

This fantastic free event brings the electric atmosphere of a Tattoo style event to Perth city centre, offering families the chance to see military and civilian bands from across Scotland in a dazzling parade through the streets and an open air, grandstand arena on the North Inch.

Ceremonies will grant the Freedom of the City of Perth upon Eve Muirhead and her Team GB Olympic Curling Champions, along with Lucinda Russell OBE and Peter Scudamore MBE, horse trainers to the winners of the Grand Nationals of 2017 and 2023.

Make sure to arrive early and bag yourself a seat in the City of Perth Salute grandstand. Looking out over the main arena, this is the perfect viewpoint to enjoy the Parade performers as they showcase their talents. All the thrill of a Tattoo style arena event awaits you, as each of the acts brings their unique flavour of entertainment to the North Inch park.

Wander around and soak up the fun of the Salute Fringe, including the tremendous talents of the McAndrew Sisters. A fantastic collection of military vehicles will also be on display – a must see for any motor enthusiast – as well as inflatables and a climbing wall to keep the kids happy all afternoon long.

You can pack a picnic or whet your appetite with one of the street food vendors.

Click here to learn more about the City of Perth Salute.

The Hauntings at Black Watch Castle and Museum, July 1 – November 12

An imposing statue of a war-weary soldier.
Learn the story of “The Hauntings” world weary soldier at the Black Watch Castle.

The Hauntings, a scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier, is now on display at five star, award-winning visitor attraction The Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth
As the only Scottish venue to host the sculpture, the team at the Castle & Museum has arranged a series of events for everyone, including arts and crafts, tours and lectures all created to engage and entertain visitors of all ages.
The Hauntings will be in the Castle Courtyard and free to view. The volunteer Hauntings Helpers will host five-minute talks on the hour, every hour, which will take place next to The Hauntings sculpture. The talks will explore the inspiration, design, build and themes that he represents.

Click here to learn more about The Black Watch Castle events.

Perth Agricultural Show, August 4 & 5

A man parades a prize-winning Highland cow.
The Perth Agricultural show is a showcase of Scotland’s best.

Perth Agricultural Show returns to the South Inch for its annual celebration of the agricultural community of Perthshire.

Friday 4th August showcases Light Horse classes, you can learn more about how your body works with Glasgow Science Centre’s body vision workshop. The Royal Highland Education Trust will have their usual fun and education packed marquee featuring Pedal Your Own Smoothie Bikes as well as a Cow Hunt for kids.

Saturday 5th August features showing classes for sheep, cattle, heavy horse, donkeys, and goats and the vintage tractor parade. You can also watch a Tractor Football match in the Main Ring.

Each day you will find a huge range of trade stands and crafts from all over Scotland, and Perthshire On A Plate are back with Food Theatre, and different food and drink stalls from the surrounding area.

Click here to learn more about the Perth Agricultural Show.

Adventure Cinema at Scone Palace, August 4-6

A large crowd enjoys an outdoor cinema showing the "Greatest Showman" film.
An outdoor experience for everyone at Scone Palace.

Scone Palace plays host to an amazing Outdoor Cinema experience within their stunning grounds, offering three showstopping films to choose from.
Friday 4th August – Top Gun: Maverick
Saturday 5th August – Mamma Mia!
Sunday 6th August – The Greatest Showman

Get showtimes and book your tickets at the Outdoor Cinema experience.

Regular Markets, August 5 & 6

A picture of Perth farmer's market.
Perth Markets offer the freshest local produce and handmade crafts.

Saturday 5th – Perth Farmers’ Market is an award-winning market that regularly hosts around 50 stalls of fine Scottish produce.  From freshly baked bread, home baking and gin, to seafood, meats and seasonal veg, you will find top quality food and drink a-plenty.

Sunday 6th – The Yard Market is Perth’s only regular craft market, and has recently moved to their new home at Radisson Blu Hotel (former Station Hotel).  The market is full of stalls featuring art, luxury candles, bakery, jewellery, vintage and so much more.
There are also hot food stalls, a garden bar, outdoor seating and live music.

Find Out More about Perth’s Regular Markets.

