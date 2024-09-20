Should East Neuk of Fife visitors be forced to pay a tourist tax?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Should East Neuk of Fife visitors be forced to pay a tourist tax?

As Edinburgh introduces a tourist tax to manage its influx of visitors, opinions are divided on whether the levy could work in the East Neuk of Fife.

The Corah family from Nottingham enjoying a fish supper while on holiday in Anstruther in 2018. Dad Peter, Ethan (4), Sam (7) and mum Helen. But should they face a tourist tax? Image: DC Thomson
The Corah family from Nottingham enjoying a fish supper while on holiday in Anstruther in 2018. Dad Peter, Ethan (4), Sam (7) and mum Helen. But should they face a tourist tax? Image: DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Edinburgh recently made waves by introducing a tourist tax, a small fee added to charges for overnight accommodation to help the city manage the impact of millions of annual visitors.

The tax aims to support local services, maintain popular attractions, and ease the strain on infrastructure.

The charge covers hotels, B&Bs, self-catering accommodation and rooms and properties let through websites such as AirBnB.

With the East Neuk of Fife also attracting its fair share of visitors – drawn by its charming fishing villages and stunning coastline – could this picturesque corner of Scotland benefit from a similar tourist tax?

What are the concerns of local business about a tourist tax?

Gillian Maclaren, who grew up in St Monans and is the chairperson of the East Neuk Local Tourism Association, opposes the idea of introducing a tourist tax in the East Neuk.

As a director of Pittenweem Properties, a small family-run business offering bespoke self-catering holiday lets, she has first-hand experience of the challenges faced by local accommodation providers.

“My own thoughts are that a tourist tax would be another blow to the many local businesses who rely on tourism,” she said.

East Neuk tourist tax: Gillian Maclaren, chairperson of East Neuk Local Tourism Association. Image: Pittenweem Properties

“Not just accommodation providers, but also independent shops, cafes, restaurants, and activity providers who are already struggling with increased running costs and the financial implications of short-term let (STL) licensing and 200% council tax on second homes.”

Gillian says such a tax would likely make it harder for local businesses to maintain competitive rates, especially during a time when cost-conscious tourists might opt for destinations without the added financial burden.

“An added tourist tax would undoubtedly impact whether people chose to stay in Fife over an area without such a tax,” she added.

Tourist tax: Pittenweem Harbour is a popular destination for tourists, along with other East Neuk villages.

She believes a tourist tax could hurt employment, as the tourism industry is one of the area’s largest employers.

“If fewer people are staying and spending less while they’re here, that could have a knock-on effect across many sectors,” she said.

“There’s no clear indication of how a tourism tax would be collected or spent, and without guarantees that the money would be reinvested locally, it feels like another nail in the coffin for tourism here.”

What’s the political viewpoint?

Sean Dillon, Liberal Democrat councillor for the East Neuk and Landward ward, offers a more nuanced take on the issue.

While Fife Council currently has no plans to introduce a tourist tax, Mr Dillon is open to examining how Edinburgh’s scheme unfolds.

“Fife Council must take an evidence-based approach before supporting a tourist tax,” he said. He suggested that more data is needed to assess its potential impact.

Fife councillor Sean Dillon, Liberal Democrat member for the East Neuk and Landward ward. Image: Sean Dillon

“Tourism provides essential employment and benefits the local economy, and I wouldn’t want to take any action that could harm that”.

However, he is also aware of the pressures tourism places on local infrastructure and housing.

The local housing market, he notes, has become increasingly difficult for locals, particularly young people, due to second-home ownership and short-term lets.

“Too many of my friends and acquaintances have had to leave the villages their families have lived in for centuries because they’ve been priced out,” he said.

Fife Council has already taken steps to address this with STL licensing and a higher council tax rate on second homes, which have reduced the number of second homes in the region by 14%.

The Fife Coastal Path is a popular attraction for locals and visitors alike. But would a tourist tax put visitors off? Image: DC Thomson.

He sees potential for a tourist tax to ease some of the burdens on local infrastructure, such as waste management and public transport.

“A tourist tax could help alleviate problems like overflowing bins and congested roads, with funds used to hire more street cleaners or improve transport links,” he suggested.

However, he stresses that any funds raised should directly benefit the local community.

What’s the view of VisitScotland?

A spokesperson for VisitScotland noted that Scotland’s recent Visitor Levy legislation grants local authorities the power to introduce such a tax, allowing them to raise funds for local services and tourism infrastructure.

“If introduced in parts of Scotland, we believe the revenue raised should be reinvested in the local visitor economy through tourism infrastructure, facilities, and support to help destinations deliver on their ambitions for sustainable tourism,” the spokesperson said.

Recognising that tourism remains one of Scotland’s most vital industries, supporting jobs and businesses across the country, VisitScotland believes that a carefully implemented tourist tax could be an opportunity for long-term investment in the sector.

However, they acknowledge that the industry is still recovering from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the introduction of a tax must be done with care.

Anstruther Harbour Festival in 2021. Would a tourist tax be harmful? Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The debate over whether the East Neuk of Fife could benefit from a tourist tax reflects a broader tension in the area – between the desire to protect the local economy and the need to manage the impact of tourism.

The scenic villages of the East Neuk have long been a magnet for holidaymakers, but that popularity brings both opportunities and challenges.

The question of whether the East Neuk of Fife should introduce a tourist tax remains unresolved. It’ll be part of a wider Scotland debate.

But what’s clear is that any decision will require careful consideration of the region’s unique economic and social landscape.

