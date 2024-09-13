Number of second homes in Fife falls by 14% after council tax doubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of second homes in Fife falls by 14% after council tax doubles

A Fife estate agent says many second home owners are looking to sell because of the new policy.

By Claire Warrender
Estate agent Jim Parker outside his Leven office.
Fife Estate agent Jim Parker says people are selling up because of higher council tax bills. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The number of second homes in Fife has fallen by more than 14% since council tax bills doubled.

Fife Council began charging 200% council tax on second homes in April, a move expected to bring in an extra £3.9 million in the first year.

Image shows: A windsurfer in action at the beach in Elie. The colourful yellow sail of the windsurf board cuts across the calm water with the village of Elie and its sandy beach in the background.
Most second homes are in north east Fife, including Elie, pictured.

It has so far raised an additional £1.6m

There were 2,391 second homes, mainly in the east of the region when the policy was announced in January.

However, six months after its introduction officers have confirmed there are now 2,051, a drop of 340.

And a Fife estate agent says many owners are looking to sell specifically because of higher bills.

Jim Parker, of Fife Properties, said: “I just sold a house in Crail because of that.

“They said doubling council tax meant they were paying more than £4,000 extra a year.

“And they’re not the only ones.”

Fewer people now buying second homes in Fife

Mr Parker says the policy also means fewer people are looking to buy a second home in Fife.

And houses are taking longer to sell as a result.

“It’s right across the board,” he said. “In the East Neuk it’s gone from a month to sell a house to four months.

“There are only 20 properties a month selling there just now. It should be sitting at about 80.”

Mr Parker says it is having both positive and negative effects.

“The plus is they are releasing more houses into the supply, which is a good thing to a degree,” he said.

“However, second home owners tend to pay local agencies to clean and turn the properties round for visitors.

“These people are now losing work and, therefore, money.”

More money for council services

A second home is classed as a house that is not the owner’s main residence but is occupied for at least 25 days a year.

Several councils doubled their council tax after the Scottish Government granted new powers this year.

Fife Council‘s head of revenue and commercial services Les Robertson said: “These houses are not available in either the sales or lettings markets in Fife.

Fife Council HQ sign
Fife Council doubled council tax on second homes in April.

“They are thus limiting the supply of houses in Fife, which has a housing crisis.”

Mr Robertson said the aim of the policy is to either bring in more money for local services or to encourage owners to change the use of their second homes to increase the availability of much-needed housing..

In Fife, the first 40% of any income collected on second homes goes to registered social landlords to help fund the Affordable Housing Project.

It is one of the biggest in Scotland, delivering thousands of affordable homes across the region.

