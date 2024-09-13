Dundee United fan power lauded as Jim Goodwin demands no fear against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United fan power lauded as Jim Goodwin demands no fear against Rangers

Goodwin highlighted the Gers' quality, but believes the Tangerines can hurt the Glasgow outfit.

Dundee United fans at the recent Dundee derby
Dundee United fans at the recent Dundee derby. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has lauded Dundee United fans for the pivotal part they have played in the Tangerines’ splendid start to the season.

United boast a record amount of season ticket holders, with 6,400 Arabs securing their seats for the club’s return to the Premiership, while a sell-out 12,616 crowd watched last month’s Dundee derby.

The attendance was close to 10,000 for the 2-0 victory over St Johnstone on August 24.

United have won four of their five home matches this season, drawing the other 2-2 in dramatic fashion against the Dee.

And Goodwin has stated that the backing from the stands “helped us to get over the line” during recent narrow victories.

He is counting on more of the same for Sunday’s sell-out against Rangers – but has emphasised that it remains the players’ responsibility to give the punters something to shout about.

Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Jim Goodwin applauds the United faithful. Image: SNS

“Right now, there is a feel-good factor about the place,” said Goodwin.

“The supporters are turning out in huge numbers, and they have made a massive difference in some of the home games this season, especially where the matches have been relatively close.

“I think about the St Mirren game in the Premier Sports Cup (1-0 win); they were brilliant in the Dundee derby; the St Johnstone game, which was a very frustrating game, but they stuck with us and helped us to get over the line.

“Sunday is going to be no different and we know the rivalry that exists between the two groups of supporters.

It is important that the players give them something to cheer about. We need to start the game in a positive fashion and that is what we aim to do.”

Derby day was a spectacle of noise and colour, inside and out of Tannadice.
United fans march to Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Goodwin added: “We also know we are going to have spells in the season when things aren’t going to plan, and we are not getting the results we want or expect.

“That is when they are going to be even more important.”

Goodwin calls for fearless United

Rangers will arrive at Tannadice on Sunday nursing a record of just three wins in their last seven fixtures in all competitions.

Their last outing was a humbling 3-0 defeat against Celtic, which could have been even more comprehensive.

Goodwin is quick to accentuate the Gers’ dangers – spotlighting their 6-0 demolition of Ross County at Hampden – but has urged his players to be fearless against the wounded Glasgow giants.

Rabbi Matondo scores during Rangers' 6-0 hammering of Ross County
Rabbi Matondo scores during Rangers’ 6-0 hammering of Ross County. Image: SNS

“I look back to Rangers’ previous league fixture before Celtic, where they dismantled Ross County,” added Goodwin. “They scored six goals and probably should have scored more.

“They have had some good performances already this season and we must be wary of the quality they have in the team. But we certainly can’t fear them or be overawed.

“The positive results I have had in the past against the big clubs have come with a lot of discipline, organisation, hard work defensively and, at the right times, being adventurous. That is the only way you can win.”

