Dundee United fan power lauded as Jim Goodwin demands no fear against Rangers

Jim Goodwin has lauded Dundee United fans for the pivotal part they have played in the Tangerines’ splendid start to the season.

United boast a record amount of season ticket holders, with 6,400 Arabs securing their seats for the club’s return to the Premiership, while a sell-out 12,616 crowd watched last month’s Dundee derby.

The attendance was close to 10,000 for the 2-0 victory over St Johnstone on August 24.

United have won four of their five home matches this season, drawing the other 2-2 in dramatic fashion against the Dee.

And Goodwin has stated that the backing from the stands “helped us to get over the line” during recent narrow victories.

He is counting on more of the same for Sunday’s sell-out against Rangers – but has emphasised that it remains the players’ responsibility to give the punters something to shout about.

“Right now, there is a feel-good factor about the place,” said Goodwin.

“The supporters are turning out in huge numbers, and they have made a massive difference in some of the home games this season, especially where the matches have been relatively close.

“I think about the St Mirren game in the Premier Sports Cup (1-0 win); they were brilliant in the Dundee derby; the St Johnstone game, which was a very frustrating game, but they stuck with us and helped us to get over the line.

“Sunday is going to be no different and we know the rivalry that exists between the two groups of supporters.

“It is important that the players give them something to cheer about. We need to start the game in a positive fashion and that is what we aim to do.”

Goodwin added: “We also know we are going to have spells in the season when things aren’t going to plan, and we are not getting the results we want or expect.

“That is when they are going to be even more important.”

Goodwin calls for fearless United

Rangers will arrive at Tannadice on Sunday nursing a record of just three wins in their last seven fixtures in all competitions.

Their last outing was a humbling 3-0 defeat against Celtic, which could have been even more comprehensive.

Goodwin is quick to accentuate the Gers’ dangers – spotlighting their 6-0 demolition of Ross County at Hampden – but has urged his players to be fearless against the wounded Glasgow giants.

“I look back to Rangers’ previous league fixture before Celtic, where they dismantled Ross County,” added Goodwin. “They scored six goals and probably should have scored more.

“They have had some good performances already this season and we must be wary of the quality they have in the team. But we certainly can’t fear them or be overawed.

“The positive results I have had in the past against the big clubs have come with a lot of discipline, organisation, hard work defensively and, at the right times, being adventurous. That is the only way you can win.”