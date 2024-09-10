Jim Goodwin hopes landmark goal will ‘ignite’ Dundee United star as Tannadice boss welcomes bounce game benefit ahead of Rangers test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin hopes landmark goal will ‘ignite’ Dundee United star as Tannadice boss welcomes bounce game benefit ahead of Rangers test

Goodwin discussed the international efforts of Jort van der Sande and Richard Odada.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, speaking at a press conference, is all smiles ahead of the visit of the Dee
Goodwin was delighted for Jort van der Sande. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin hopes Jort van der Sande’s maiden international goal “ignites” a Dundee United scoring streak.

However, the Tannadice boss insists he will continue to encourage the bustling forward’s unselfishness.

Van der Sande opened his account for the tiny Caribbean island of Bonaire on Sunday, powering home an injury-time header in a narrow 2-1 defeat against El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League.

In doing so, he became the first United player to score for their national team since Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland rippled the net against San Marino in October 2019.

The effort also illustrated van der Sande’s finishing ability; scarcely seen since his arrival in Scotland as he fulfils a hard-running, combative role in attack, while bringing others into the game.

He is yet to score for the high-flying Tangerines.

Dundee United striker Jort van der Sande in action
Dundee United striker Jort van der Sande in action. Image: SNS

“Hopefully, that (goal) ignites Jort, he comes back and starts banging them in,” said Goodwin.

“I am delighted for him. He has had a great start at United and we all want him to get that goal for us.

“The international goal will do him the world of good and he will have been happy with his general performance and contribution.”

Goodwin added: “Strikers are judged on goals, but he knows he brings more to the team than just that.

“His overall play, link-up and hold-up play are all important.

“In fairness, Jort has been very unselfish on a couple of occasions when he could have taken opportunities on more himself.

“We encourage him to put the ball on a plate for players in better positions, rather than being selfish.”

Kenya action will do Odada ‘power of good’

Goodwin is similarly enthused by Richard Odada playing the full 90 minutes in both of Kenya’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe (0-0) and Namibia (2-1 victory).

Having only been a bit-part player since joining United from Philadelphia Union as he gets up to speed, Goodwin reckons those crucial outings will “do him a power of good”.

Dundee United's Kenya international Richard Odada playing for his country
Odada in action for Kenya. Image: Shutterstock.

“Richard was the one player we were hoping would get minutes,” continued Goodwin.

“He has been a mainstay in that Kenya team in recent times. Richard is an important player for Kenya and the games will have done him a power of good.”

Such is the “headache” of numerous players being away on international duty, United are unlikely to have a full complement of stars until Thursday.

Van der Sande, Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski, Emanuel Adegboyega, Miller Thomson and Odada – the latter 6,000 miles away in Namibia – will filter back over the next 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Rangers.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away in delight.
Kristijan Trapanovski, puctured, will return from Skopje with North Macedonia teammate David Babunski Image: SNS

“It is the same headache for all domestic managers,” shrugged Goodwin.

“You want your players to be involved internationally. You can’t deny the boys this opportunity.

“But you are hoping they come back injury-free, and there is always that element of risk. All the boys are due back across Wednesday and should be back in training for Thursday.”

Bounce game benefit for Terrors

Meanwhile, Goodwin has welcomed the opportunity afforded by the break for those left behind, including a bounce game against unnamed Premiership opposition last week.

Sam Dalby, pictured in a Dundee United kit and in front of a club banner, cuts a physical presence at 6ft3ins
Dalby got some minutes in his legs in a behind closed doors friendly. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“We managed to get all the guys who haven’t been playing from the start some minutes in their legs in that bounce game,” added Goodwin.

“Guys like Louis Moult, Sam Dalby, Glenn Middleton, Ross Docherty and Sam Harding.

“It was a really good workout against another good Scottish Premiership team.”

