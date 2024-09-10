Jim Goodwin hopes landmark goal will ‘ignite’ Dundee United star as Tannadice boss welcomes bounce game benefit ahead of Rangers test

Jim Goodwin hopes Jort van der Sande’s maiden international goal “ignites” a Dundee United scoring streak.

However, the Tannadice boss insists he will continue to encourage the bustling forward’s unselfishness.

Van der Sande opened his account for the tiny Caribbean island of Bonaire on Sunday, powering home an injury-time header in a narrow 2-1 defeat against El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League.

In doing so, he became the first United player to score for their national team since Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland rippled the net against San Marino in October 2019.

The effort also illustrated van der Sande’s finishing ability; scarcely seen since his arrival in Scotland as he fulfils a hard-running, combative role in attack, while bringing others into the game.

He is yet to score for the high-flying Tangerines.

“Hopefully, that (goal) ignites Jort, he comes back and starts banging them in,” said Goodwin.

“I am delighted for him. He has had a great start at United and we all want him to get that goal for us.

“The international goal will do him the world of good and he will have been happy with his general performance and contribution.”

Goodwin added: “Strikers are judged on goals, but he knows he brings more to the team than just that.

“His overall play, link-up and hold-up play are all important.

“In fairness, Jort has been very unselfish on a couple of occasions when he could have taken opportunities on more himself.

“We encourage him to put the ball on a plate for players in better positions, rather than being selfish.”

Kenya action will do Odada ‘power of good’

Goodwin is similarly enthused by Richard Odada playing the full 90 minutes in both of Kenya’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe (0-0) and Namibia (2-1 victory).

Having only been a bit-part player since joining United from Philadelphia Union as he gets up to speed, Goodwin reckons those crucial outings will “do him a power of good”.

“Richard was the one player we were hoping would get minutes,” continued Goodwin.

“He has been a mainstay in that Kenya team in recent times. Richard is an important player for Kenya and the games will have done him a power of good.”

Such is the “headache” of numerous players being away on international duty, United are unlikely to have a full complement of stars until Thursday.

Van der Sande, Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski, Emanuel Adegboyega, Miller Thomson and Odada – the latter 6,000 miles away in Namibia – will filter back over the next 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Rangers.

“It is the same headache for all domestic managers,” shrugged Goodwin.

“You want your players to be involved internationally. You can’t deny the boys this opportunity.

“But you are hoping they come back injury-free, and there is always that element of risk. All the boys are due back across Wednesday and should be back in training for Thursday.”

Bounce game benefit for Terrors

Meanwhile, Goodwin has welcomed the opportunity afforded by the break for those left behind, including a bounce game against unnamed Premiership opposition last week.

“We managed to get all the guys who haven’t been playing from the start some minutes in their legs in that bounce game,” added Goodwin.

“Guys like Louis Moult, Sam Dalby, Glenn Middleton, Ross Docherty and Sam Harding.

“It was a really good workout against another good Scottish Premiership team.”