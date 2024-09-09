Watch as Jort van der Sande becomes first Dundee United player to notch international goal since Lawrence Shankland

Jort van der Sande opened his account for Bonaire but was unable to stop the tiny Caribbean island from slipping to a 2-1 defeat against El Salvador.

The Dundee United forward, earning his fifth cap, powered home an injury-time header in Sunday’s CONCACAF Nations League showdown.

However, a Quincy Hoeve own goal and Emerson Mauricio’s strike condemned van der Sande’s men to a narrow defeat.

The reverse came a matter of days after Bonaire’s 1-1 draw against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in which van der Sande also played the full 90 minutes.

In finding the net, the former ADO den Haag favourite became the first United player to score on the international stage since Lawrence Shankland achieved the feat in Scotland’s 6-0 demolition of San Marino in October 2019, while still a Championship player.

Watch van der Sande’s goal, courtesy of the CONCACAF Nations League’s account on X, below: