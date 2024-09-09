Dundee United Watch as Jort van der Sande becomes first Dundee United player to notch international goal since Lawrence Shankland The tireless United forward powered home a header against El Salvador. By Alan Temple September 9 2024, 11:05am September 9 2024, 11:05am Share Watch as Jort van der Sande becomes first Dundee United player to notch international goal since Lawrence Shankland Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5077984/watch-jort-van-der-sande-dundee-united/ Copy Link 0 comment Van der Sande, No.10, rises highest to pull a goal back for Bonaire. Image: CONCACAF YouTube. Jort van der Sande opened his account for Bonaire but was unable to stop the tiny Caribbean island from slipping to a 2-1 defeat against El Salvador. The Dundee United forward, earning his fifth cap, powered home an injury-time header in Sunday’s CONCACAF Nations League showdown. However, a Quincy Hoeve own goal and Emerson Mauricio’s strike condemned van der Sande’s men to a narrow defeat. Jort van der Sancde is yet to find the net for United but has won over fans with his work ethic. Image: SNS The reverse came a matter of days after Bonaire’s 1-1 draw against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in which van der Sande also played the full 90 minutes. In finding the net, the former ADO den Haag favourite became the first United player to score on the international stage since Lawrence Shankland achieved the feat in Scotland’s 6-0 demolition of San Marino in October 2019, while still a Championship player. Watch van der Sande’s goal, courtesy of the CONCACAF Nations League’s account on X, below: Jort van der Sande puts Bonaire on the scoreboard with a vicious header! 💥#CNL pic.twitter.com/illjwBkeeF — Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) September 9, 2024
