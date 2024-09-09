Watch as Jort van der Sande becomes first Dundee United player to notch international goal since Lawrence Shankland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as Jort van der Sande becomes first Dundee United player to notch international goal since Lawrence Shankland

The tireless United forward powered home a header against El Salvador.

By Alan Temple
Van der Sande, No.10, rises highest to pull a goal back for Bonaire
Van der Sande, No.10, rises highest to pull a goal back for Bonaire. Image: CONCACAF YouTube.

Jort van der Sande opened his account for Bonaire but was unable to stop the tiny Caribbean island from slipping to a 2-1 defeat against El Salvador.

The Dundee United forward, earning his fifth cap, powered home an injury-time header in Sunday’s CONCACAF Nations League showdown.

However, a Quincy Hoeve own goal and Emerson Mauricio’s strike condemned van der Sande’s men to a narrow defeat.

Dundee United attacker Jort van der Sande
Jort van der Sancde is yet to find the net for United but has won over fans with his work ethic. Image: SNS

The reverse came a matter of days after Bonaire’s 1-1 draw against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in which van der Sande also played the full 90 minutes.  

In finding the net, the former ADO den Haag favourite became the first United player to score on the international stage since Lawrence Shankland achieved the feat in Scotland’s 6-0 demolition of San Marino in October 2019, while still a Championship player.

Watch van der Sande’s goal, courtesy of the CONCACAF Nations League’s account on X, below:

Conversation