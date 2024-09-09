Spectacular £900k Kirkcaldy home with glass atrium and balcony for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spectacular £900k Kirkcaldy home with glass atrium and balcony for sale

The seven-bedroom house also comes with a stylish garden.

By Bryan Copland
The home on East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy. Image: Rettie
The home on East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy. Image: Rettie

A spectacular Kirkcaldy home with a glass atrium and a balcony has gone up for sale for nearly £900,000.

The 19th century, B-listed property on East Fergus Place has been renovated and combines modern living with period character.

The house has seven bedrooms – four of which are en-suite – along with a stylish garden.

The home is also packed with “state of the art” technology and security features, according to agent Rettie.

There are two entrances to the house – one on the ground floor and one via steps leading to the first floor.

The home has two entrances. Image: Rettie
The staircase. Image: Rettie
The ground-floor hall. Image: Rettie
The open-plan living area. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
Doors lead to the garden. Image: Rettie

The main ground-floor entrance is in the modern extension and leads into the glass-fronted and roofed atrium.

From here, there is access to the main kitchen/dining/living space, which is open-plan.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and large sliding doors to the garden flood this room with light.

There are two utility spaces in this part of the home, along with a cloakroom and a small WC.

In the older part of the house is a separate grand dining room and three bedrooms, all featuring en-suites, along with another smaller room and plenty of storage.

The dining room. Image: Rettie
An en-suite bedroom. Image: Rettie
Another bedroom. Image: Rettie
The home combines modern and period features. Image: Rettie

The staircase is lit up by the incredible glass roof, which is the standout feature of this home.

There is also a lift to access the first floor.

The main bedroom sits at the heart of the modern extension and is surrounded by the balcony, an en-suite and a dressing room.

On the other side of the hallway is a living room, a playroom, three further bedrooms – which would be put to other uses, such as a gym or an office – and a shower room.

The stunning glass atrium. Image: Rettie
The main bedroom with balcony. Image: Rettie
The balcony. Image: Rettie
The dressing room. Image: Rettie
A bathroom. Image: Rettie
The first-floor living room. Image: Rettie
The games room. Image: Rettie
The garden. Image: Rettie
There is lots of space for entertaining. Image: Rettie
The pond. Image: Rettie

Outside is a stylish landscaped garden with several spaces for entertaining, a fully filtered Koi pond, a garage and a workshop.

The house is on the market with Rettie for offers over £899,000.

Elsewhere, a handsome coach house in Broughty Ferry was the most-viewed TSPC property in August.

The Courier has also examined whether students in Dundee and St Andrews are facing an affordable housing crisis.

Conversation