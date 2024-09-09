Spectacular £900k Kirkcaldy home with glass atrium and balcony for sale

A spectacular Kirkcaldy home with a glass atrium and a balcony has gone up for sale for nearly £900,000.

The 19th century, B-listed property on East Fergus Place has been renovated and combines modern living with period character.

The house has seven bedrooms – four of which are en-suite – along with a stylish garden.

The home is also packed with “state of the art” technology and security features, according to agent Rettie.

There are two entrances to the house – one on the ground floor and one via steps leading to the first floor.

The main ground-floor entrance is in the modern extension and leads into the glass-fronted and roofed atrium.

From here, there is access to the main kitchen/dining/living space, which is open-plan.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and large sliding doors to the garden flood this room with light.

There are two utility spaces in this part of the home, along with a cloakroom and a small WC.

In the older part of the house is a separate grand dining room and three bedrooms, all featuring en-suites, along with another smaller room and plenty of storage.

The staircase is lit up by the incredible glass roof, which is the standout feature of this home.

There is also a lift to access the first floor.

The main bedroom sits at the heart of the modern extension and is surrounded by the balcony, an en-suite and a dressing room.

On the other side of the hallway is a living room, a playroom, three further bedrooms – which would be put to other uses, such as a gym or an office – and a shower room.

Outside is a stylish landscaped garden with several spaces for entertaining, a fully filtered Koi pond, a garage and a workshop.

The house is on the market with Rettie for offers over £899,000.

