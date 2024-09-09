Kirkcaldy carer told dementia patient: ‘If you smiled more often, more people would visit you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy carer told dementia patient: ‘If you smiled more often, more people would visit you’

Evelyn McGregor has been given a 12-month warning by a watchdog.

By Kieran Webster
The SSSC HQ in Dundee
The SSSC HQ in Dundee. Image: SSSC

A Kirkcaldy carer has been given a warning after telling a dementia patient she would get more visitors if she smiled more often.

Evelyn McGregor was handed a 12-month warning following a series of incidents in June 2022.

McGregor, while working for Oran Homecare Ltd, also put trousers that were too small on another dementia patient and had a foul-mouthed rant to her colleagues.

Oran Homecare confirmed to The Courier that McGregor no longer works at the firm following the incidents.

Kirkcaldy carer called colleagues ‘f****** useless’

According to the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), the incidents happened between June 2 and 8, 2022.

She told one service user with dementia: “I don’t know why you’re crying, you should be over it.”

And she told the same service user: “Maybe if you smiled more often, more people would come to visit you.”

After the same person complained about noise, the carer said in an aggressive tone: “If you don’t want to hear the birds you should not have any trees.”

health social care funding cut
The carer has been warned. Image: Shutterstock

While caring for another user with dementia, she put trousers on him which were too small and failed to assist him in putting in his false teeth.

She also left a tablet stuck in his lip for an unknown period of time.

At his home, she said to a colleague on the phone: “I will just have to f****** help myself as yous in the office are f****** useless. I am on my own again.”

She added: “I should just go f****** home. Why am I here anyway?”

A report from the watchdog added: “You have made inconsiderate comments to two vulnerable service users and failed to provide an acceptable level of care to another.

Kirkcaldy carer ‘placed service users at risk of harm’

“You have also made inappropriate comments to a colleague in the presence of a service user.”

The report also said she “placed service users at risk of harm” and the behaviour was “an abuse of power and trust”.

The SSSC says McGregor did not contribute to the investigation and “there is no evidence” of insight or apology.

However, it was stated she had not come to the attention of the SSSC before and the behaviour happened in a short space of time.

Her warning came into effect on Friday.

We told last week how a carer in Dundee was sacked after calling a dementia patient a “miserable c***”.

More from Fife

Kenneth Grindlay
Women left 'petrified' by encounter in Dunfermline Asda car park
Mary Blyth
Fife cleaner left love letter and £1k gift as she stalked doctor over five…
Allan at Marie at the spot where both the police and later the family dug for evidence.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of missing Allan Bryant conduct private dig at Fife beauty spot
A frosty scene in Dundee's Baxter Park.
Temperatures set to drop to 3°C overnight in Tayside as warm spell ends
Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Police launch Kirkcaldy rape investigation after woman, 18, attacked
Buses were withdrawn from the Collydean area of Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Buses withdrawn from Glenrothes estate after 'kids throw stones at vehicles'
Daanyaal Chowdhury
VIDEO: Crooked Perthshire puppy farm boss filmed mocking human trafficking victims
The railway line is closed at Leuchars. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy to Dundee railway line reopens at Leuchars after signalling fault
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Which Tayside and Fife buildings still have Raac concrete a year on?
Jack Hamilton
Football banning order for Dunfermline fan who held smoke flare above head at East…

Conversation