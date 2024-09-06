Dundee carer sacked for calling dementia patient a ‘miserable c***’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee carer sacked for calling dementia patient a ‘miserable c***’

Nicola Munro also called in sick to her work at a care home so she could take up a shift with another firm.

By Kieran Webster
Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee.
Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee. Image: Andrew Cawley

A Dundee carer was sacked after calling a dementia patient a “miserable c***” and an “old a*******”.

Nicola Munro also called in sick to her work at a care home so she could take up a shift with another firm.

She was sacked and has now been sanctioned by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after a probe into her conduct.

The incidents happened while Munro was working at Balhousie St Ronans in Dundee.

Dundee care home worker swore at dementia patient

The watchdog found that on August 26 2022, she said to a resident who lived with dementia: “What are you doing in the lounge, you old a*******?” or words to that effect.

She also stated to a colleague in the presence of the resident that “he is a miserable c***” or words to that effect.

On August 10 that year, Munro was also found to have informed her employer she was sick so she could work for another firm.

Less than a week later, she again worked for and scheduled to work for another employer.

Dundee carer’s behaviour ‘abusive’

The SSSC report said: “Using this type of language about/to supported people is abusive and has the potential to cause emotional harm.

“Furthermore, this behaviour took place in the home of the supported person.

“This type of behaviour is a breach of trust placed in you by supported people, their families, your employer and the SSSC.

“By informing your employer that you were unwell when you weren’t (and instead
planned to work elsewhere) you risked residents being let down, as there was potential that there wouldn’t be enough staff on shift in your primary workplace.

“Your actions were dishonest.”

Care firm says disregard shown by worker ‘unacceptable’

The SSSC noted that Munro has “a good previous history” and co-operated throughout the investigation.

She has been given a year’s warning on her registration.

A spokesperson for Balhouse Care Group (BCG) said: “BCG take negation of duty – in any form – very seriously.

“We hold our team members to necessarily high standards for the utmost care of our residents and to protect our staff.

“We can confirm that Ms Munro was employed with BCG prior to the incident in question, over two years ago.

The SSSC HQ in Dundee. Image: SSSC

“The disregard Ms Munro showed for both our residents and her colleagues, was unacceptable.

“Appropriate action was taken swiftly.

“Ms Munro was suspended, an investigation was carried out and concluded with Ms Munro’s dismissal.

“The investigating officer updated the Scottish Social Services Council with their findings.

“We are dedicated to providing the best quality care environment, that is safe, secure and dignified, where our residents and their families are extended the kindness and respect any of us would expect.

“We have zero tolerance for any behaviour which transgresses those benchmarks.”

Meanwhile, an Arbroath care assistant has been struck off after stealing a service user’s “sentimental” ring.

