Dundee carer sacked for calling dementia patient a ‘miserable c***’

A Dundee carer was sacked after calling a dementia patient a “miserable c***” and an “old a*******”.

Nicola Munro also called in sick to her work at a care home so she could take up a shift with another firm.

She was sacked and has now been sanctioned by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after a probe into her conduct.

The incidents happened while Munro was working at Balhousie St Ronans in Dundee.

Dundee care home worker swore at dementia patient

The watchdog found that on August 26 2022, she said to a resident who lived with dementia: “What are you doing in the lounge, you old a*******?” or words to that effect.

She also stated to a colleague in the presence of the resident that “he is a miserable c***” or words to that effect.

On August 10 that year, Munro was also found to have informed her employer she was sick so she could work for another firm.

Less than a week later, she again worked for and scheduled to work for another employer.

Dundee carer’s behaviour ‘abusive’

The SSSC report said: “Using this type of language about/to supported people is abusive and has the potential to cause emotional harm.

“Furthermore, this behaviour took place in the home of the supported person.

“This type of behaviour is a breach of trust placed in you by supported people, their families, your employer and the SSSC.

“By informing your employer that you were unwell when you weren’t (and instead

planned to work elsewhere) you risked residents being let down, as there was potential that there wouldn’t be enough staff on shift in your primary workplace.

“Your actions were dishonest.”

Care firm says disregard shown by worker ‘unacceptable’

The SSSC noted that Munro has “a good previous history” and co-operated throughout the investigation.

She has been given a year’s warning on her registration.

A spokesperson for Balhouse Care Group (BCG) said: “BCG take negation of duty – in any form – very seriously.

“We hold our team members to necessarily high standards for the utmost care of our residents and to protect our staff.

“We can confirm that Ms Munro was employed with BCG prior to the incident in question, over two years ago.

“The disregard Ms Munro showed for both our residents and her colleagues, was unacceptable.

“Appropriate action was taken swiftly.

“Ms Munro was suspended, an investigation was carried out and concluded with Ms Munro’s dismissal.

“The investigating officer updated the Scottish Social Services Council with their findings.

“We are dedicated to providing the best quality care environment, that is safe, secure and dignified, where our residents and their families are extended the kindness and respect any of us would expect.

“We have zero tolerance for any behaviour which transgresses those benchmarks.”

